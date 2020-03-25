Of the hundreds of questions that have arisen with the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, one that has weighed largely on the minds of local athletes and coaches is the immediate future of the spring sports season.
First and foremost is, will these happen at all?
Last Thursday, the University Interscholastic League announced that all games, practices, contests, rehearsals and workouts will remain suspended until at least May 4.
Though most colleges have already announced that the spring sports season has been cancelled, the overwhelming sentiment among high school athletes and coaches is ‘Let us play’.
With the rapidly-changing nature of the pandemic and the reactions that have followed, it is impossible to say with certainty that the high school sports world will return to normal on May 4.
Even if it does, that leaves plenty up in the air concerning just how to restructure schedules to not only allow teams to complete their seasons, but to do so in a fair, yet satisfying way.
Here are some possible ideas the UIL, athletic directors and coaches have been looking at.
Basketball
The boys state tournament had tipped off when the UIL made its initial announcement to postpone the sports schedule, and in fact, the Class 1A and 3A semifinals were completed before they called a halt to action before the night session.
There are just a handful of teams remaining, including 10-6A’s Wylie and 13-5A’s Lancaster, and they all want a chance to determine a state champion on the court.
Though the attendance restrictions could be a factor, and a move from the Alamodome in San Antonio remains a possibility, the tournament could pick up with a two-day event, with the eight semifinal games left to be played one day, followed by the six championships the following day.
Soccer
There is just one week left in the regular season for many districts around the state.
The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches had initially announced an updated playoffs schedule, but that was prior to last week’s announcement by the UIL.
There is a good chance that the decision will be made to forego the remaining two matches in the regular season and take the current standings into the playoffs.
But assuming a restart date of May 4, it would be possible to play the final two matches during that week and begin the playoffs on May 11.
That would allow for the first three rounds to be played as normal on a Tuesday-Friday-Tuesday rotation, with the regional tournament taking place on May 22-23 and the state tournament on May 27-30.
Track and Field/Golf/Tennis
The suspension of athletics will have wiped out a bulk of the seasons, as all district, area and regional competitions were scheduled to have been completed in April, with the state events taking place in mid-May.
But because these are not season-based sports, an abbreviated schedule could be implemented.
Given the May 4 date, athletes could be given one week of official workouts before competing in district tournaments/meets the week of May 11-15.
Track and field officials could choose to forego the area meets and go straight from district to regional, as was done for many years.
That would allow the regional competitions to take place the week of May 18-22 and the state tournaments/meets on May 25-30.
Softball/Baseball
This is the trickiest of the spring sports to recalibrate, as the district softball season was in its infancy and most baseball districts were not even underway.
It would be impossible to pick up where they left off and complete the season in a timely manner, even if the UIL decides to ease up on the rule allowing official games on only one school night per week.
But there is some flexibility in regards to the end of school as both the softball state tournament (June 3-6) and baseball state tournament (June 10-13) were already scheduled to be played beyond the final day of classes.
Many of the discussions have revolved around a shortened district season, most likely being a round-robin format where each team plays one another just once rather than the normal two meetings.
Even abiding by the two games per week rule, that could allow for softball to wrap up its district certification on May 19, with baseball wrapping up on May 26.
The softball and baseball playoffs are also unique in that they allot one full week for each round due to most electing to play best-of-3 series.
That, however, results in the playoffs lasting six weeks, which would nearly extend into July.
The state tournaments are already single-elimination, so it would not be a stretch to make every other round the same way.
Under that scenario, the softball playoffs could start on May 22, with baseball playoffs commencing a week later.
Maintaining the one game per round, two-games-per-week schedule, the state softball tournament could be held June 10-13, with baseball June 17-20, which would be just one week later than their original dates.
