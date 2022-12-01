When the University Interscholastic League announced its biennial 2022-2024 realignment, it presented a different landscape in a number of sports.

For a trio of Mesquite ISD volleyball programs, it opened a door for the opportunity to enjoy new levels of success.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments