When the University Interscholastic League announced its biennial 2022-2024 realignment, it presented a different landscape in a number of sports.
For a trio of Mesquite ISD volleyball programs, it opened a door for the opportunity to enjoy new levels of success.
In recent years, Poteet, West Mesquite and North Mesquite have faced a rugged road to the playoffs, grouped in district with the likes of perennial postseason programs such as Highland Park, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Forney and North Forney.
The new 12-5A presented a district without those powers, but it was still up to the MISD trio to seize their opportunity.
They did just that.
Poteet, a playoff regular for a number of years, not only secured its first playoff berth in three years, it also claimed its first district championship since 2005.
North Mesquite had not qualified for the postseason since 2011, but it rode a hot start into a three-way tie for second place to earn its spot.
As for West Mesquite, it had just two playoff appearances in its history, with the last coming nearly three decades ago. But the Wranglers were able to put together its best season in years and their reward was their first playoff berth since 1993.
That trio, along with Horn making it 6A, marked the first time four MISD teams qualified for the playoffs in the same year since 2008.
In addition to making history in qualifying for the playoffs, the trio of Mesquite teams was recognized for their efforts on the 12-5A all-district team.
The Pirates not only claimed their first district championship in 23 years, they did so in undefeated fashion, dropping just one set on their way to an undefeated 14-0 campaign.
Poteet was recognized for its dominance with 11 players recognized and four superlative awards.
Senior outside hitter Taylore Alsaid was voted the12-5A outstanding hitter.
Alsaid ranked among the area leaders with 373 kills, 275 digs, 40 assists and 10 blocks. She posted a 3.00 hitting percentage on the season and a 2.10 in serve-receive.
On top of the numbers, Alsaid also served as the team leader both on and off the court, as the Pirates claimed their first district outright district championship since 1999.
Freshman Cylie Jackson made an immediate impact as she was selected as the 12-5A outstanding setter.
Jackson averaged 5.2 assists per set and also led the team in serving with 86 aces.
Sophomore outside hitter Kyla Johnson also played a huge role, ranking among the team leaders in several categories, and was tabbed the district newcomer of the year.
Erika Dupree was honored as the 12-5A coach of the year, as the Pirates not only claimed the district championship, they advanced in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Poteet landed three more players on the first team in seniors middle hitter Kalin Bradley, senior defensive specialist Ella Keheley and senior outside hitter Gabrielle Bradley.
While the Pirates will lose some valuable players to graduation, the cupboard is not bare, as in addition to Jackson and Johnson, five more honorees are also expected to return.
That includes a pair of second-team sophomores in setter Jocelyn Castilleja and middle hitter Meagen Rose, and a trio of honorable mention selections in junior outside hitter Kayla Willis, junior outside hitter Sam Duncan and sophomore outside hitter Jocelyn Pargas.
West Mesquite made history as it qualified for the playoffs for the first time in nearly three decades.
The Wranglers were recognized for efforts with nine all-district honorees, including a pair of superlative awards.
West Mesquite junior Odyssi Armstrong was voted as the co-outstanding blocker, while sophomore Alexis Mata was chosen as the 12-5A outstanding libero.
That duo is expected to return next season, as are five of the Wranglers’ other seven selections.
Joining Armstrong and Mata on the first team are junior setter/defensive specialist Ally Rogers and sophomore middle hitter Tamara Cooper.
The second-team picks are senior outside hitter/middle hitter Brianna Logan and sophomore outside hitter Aubrey Taylor, while senior setter Kaila Quiada, junior setter/defensive specialist Jaycee Trunkhill and sophomore middle hitter Brianna Johnson were honorable mention selections.
The Stallions made their own bit of history by qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade and had seven players recognized, including one superlative award winner in senior middle blocker Cora Hurst, who was selected as the co-outstanding blocker. During district play, Hurst recorded 30 blocks in 47 sets to go along with 142 kills.
Hurst was joined on the first team by a pair of fellow seniors in defensive specialist Michelle Lopez and outside hitter Tanaiya Antwine.
Lopez tallied 81 digs in district play, while Antwine had 144 kills.
Senior setter Reagan Davis, who dished out 136 assists and junior Opp Serenity Finch, who registered 76 kills, were chosen to the second team, while the honorable mentions included senior defensive specialist Trinitee Jason and freshman outside hitter Cheyenne Edinbyrd.
The fourth playoff team out of 12-5A was Bryan Adams and the Cougars captured a pair of superlative awards.
That included one of the top honors as senior outside hitter/middle blocker Shi’Miria Phillips was voted the district most valuable player and senior outside hitter Bella Dominguez was tabbed outstanding defender.
The other 12-5A first-team honorees were Bryan Adams junior middle hitter Lyric Bridges, Bryan Adams senior Autumn Harris, Seagoville’s Na’Siya Graham, Conrad’s Nariah Wilson, Samuell’s Natalia Gomez Barajas and Spruce’s Micaela Arauz Hermosa.
12-5A Volleyball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Shi’Miria Phillips Sr. OH/MB Bryan Adams
Outstanding Setter
Cylie Jackson Fr. S Poteet
Outstanding Hitter
Taylore Alsaid Sr. OH Poteet
Co-Outstanding Blocker
Odyssi Armstrong Jr. MB West Mesquite
Cora Hurst Sr. MB North Mesquite
Outstanding Defender
Bella Dominguez Sr. OH Bryan Adams
Outstanding Libero
Alexis Mata So. DS West Mesquite
Newcomer of the Year
Kyla Johnson So. OH Poteet
Coach of the Year
Erika Dupree Poteet
First Team
Kalin Bradley Poteet
Ella Keheley Poteet
Gabrielle Bradley Poteet
Tamara Cooper West Mesquite
Ally Rogers West Mesquite
Michelle Lopez North Mesquite
Tanaiya Antwine North Mesquite
Lyric Bridges Bryan Adams
Autumn Harris Bryan Adams
Na’Siya Graham Seagoville
Nariah Wilson Conrad
Natalia Gomez Barajas Samuell
Micaela Arauz Hermosa Spruce
Second Team
Meagen Rose Poteet
Jocelyn Castilleja Poteet
Aubrey Taylor West Mesquite
Brianna Logan West Mesquite
Serenity Finch North Mesquite
Reagan Davis North Mesquite
Journey Dawson Bryan Adams
Artiss Harris Bryan Adams
Chasity Malcolm Seagoville
Chamae Horton Seagoville
Becky Kamara Conrad
Angie Ochoa Conrad
Miyana Boyles Samuell
Jessica Burns Samuell
Airam Aranda Spruce
Janiyah Miles Spruce
Honorable Mention
Jocelyn Pargas Poteet
Sam Duncan Poteet
Jayla Willis Poteet
Kaila Quiada West Mesquite
Jaycee Trunkhill West Mesquite
Brianna Logan West Mesquite
Trinitee Jason North Mesquite
Cheyenne Endinbyrd North Mesquite
Mia Ruiz Seagoville
Clarissa Garza Seagoville
Noemi Gonzalez Conrad
Jazmine Cardell Weaver Spruce
Ana Galarza Spruce
Jaylesha Miles Spruce
Adriana Estrada Samuell
Alysha Clarks Samuell
