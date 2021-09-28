All five Mesquite ISD cross country teams were in action on Saturday to compete at the Mesquite XC Invitational.
Mesquite claimed the boys team championship, finishing with a total of 37, which was good enough to hold off West Mesquite, who had 63.
On the girls side, Hillcrest (51) was able to edge out the Wranglers (61) for the team title.
While the Skeeters won the team trophy, the star of the boys race was West Mesquite’s Jesus Escamilla-Camargo.
The senior crossed the finish line in a time of 15:36.69, which was more than a minute faster than the rest of the field.
Mesquite junior Kevin Garcia-Villa was the runner-up, posting a time of 16:50.36.
Garcia-Villa led a group of five Skeeters who placed in the top 17 among all individuals.
Senior Adrian Moreno was just behind in fourth place, with senior Joenniel Sanchez in sixth, junior Ricardo Sanchez in 11th and senior Carlos Salazar in 17th.
In addition to Escamilla-Camargo, the Wranglers had four other runners in the top 20.
Senior Mario Alejos Garcia placed ninth, freshman Angel Escamilla-Camargo was 14th and junior Dezmyn Ellis crossed 19th. Sophomore Matthew Torres rounded out the scoring runners for West Mesquite in 25th place.
Following the top two, Hillcrest finished third in the team standings with a total of 85 points, followed by DeSoto (103), Poteet (105), Red Oak Ovilla Christian (125), Bishop Lynch (136) and Wilmer-Hutchins (229).
The Pirates were paced by junior Braden Nevarez, who was 12th in a time of 18:00.66.
Poteet’s other top five included senior Connor Dickson in 18th, freshman Isaiah Rivera in 21st, junior Reuben Lopez in 30th and freshman Fabian Aguilar in 33rd.
Though North Mesquite did not field a full team, the Stallions were represented by sophomore Isaiah Amaya in 22nd, sophomore Saul Salinas in 28th.
The girls individual champion was Mesquite senior Jadyn Dangerfield, whose winning time of 19:32.55 was nearly one minute faster than the runner-up, DeSoto freshman Taryn Bailey.
The Wranglers’ runner-up team effort was led by sophomore Illiana Lopez, who was seventh in 22:04.70 and she was followed closely by senior Juliana Martinez in eighth. Junior Valerie Beltran and freshman Ariana Pina were 17th and 20th, respectively, with senior Victoria Estrada rounding out the scoring runners.
DeSoto (62) placed third, with Bishop Lynch (68) in fourth and Mesquite (83) in fifth.
Joining Dangerfield in the Skeeters’ top five were junior Kelsie Onwuegbuchu, senior Nathalia Sanchez, senior Kimberly Martine and senior Angelina San Juan.
North Mesquite and Poteet did not field full girls teams, but they did have participants.
The Stallions got a pair of strong performances from two freshmen, as Abigail Ortega was fifth and Haven Crabb followed in sixth place.
Another freshman, Melanie Coronado, led the Pirates by crossing the line 10th. Sophomore Aubrey Hughes, freshman Nylah Tovar and freshman Kimaria Newton were also in action for Poteet.
Mesquite earned the boys junior varsity team championship, led by individual titlist sophomore Diego Barron, who won in a time of 18:38.90. Ursuline ran away with the girls junior varsity team championship with a perfect score of 15, with DeSoto (78) in second, Mesquite (81) in third and North Mesquite (88) in fourth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.