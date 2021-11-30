The 10-6A standings were separated into three distinct tiers, with the two Rockwall ISD programs claiming the top two spots.
The second group included Horn, who finished the regular season tied for third place with Tyler Legacy, but defeated the Raiders to earn the third seed and picked up a playoff victory over Wylie to reach the area finals.
The Jaguars, who qualified for the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, saw their efforts recognized with five players named to the 10-6A all-district team.
That quintet was by junior Ryan Henderson, who was voted as the outstanding libero. Henderson is now a three-time first-team honoree after she recorded 574 digs, for an average of 5.7 per set, to go along with 37 aces, 42 assists and a 2.23 passing rating.
Sophomore outside hitter Madison Mosley, last year’s newcomer of the year, was selected to the first team. Mosley missed a good part of the season due to an injury, but still ranked among the team leaders with 165 digs, 152 kills, 28 aces and 14 blocks.
Mosley was joined on the first team by senior middle blocker Erica Anaba, who posted a team-high 50 blocks to go along with 55 kills.
The Jaguars landed two more players on the second team with senior setter Arianna Tubbs and sophomore outside hitter Jada Shepherd.
Tubbs was one of the top setters in the area, dishing out 626 assists, an average of 5.8 per set, and also had 26 aces and 227 digs, while Shepherd, who was also named to the second team as a freshman, registered 266 kills, 256 digs, 35 aces and 19 blocks.
Mesquite finished fifth in the district and had three players named to the team, with first-team sophomore setter Jasmin Williams, second-team sophomore libero Emily Irizarry and second-team senior outside hitter Paris Roney.
North Mesquite captured two spots, including a superlative honor in coach of the year Danielle Graber, while senior middle blocker/opp Mikaylah West was named to the second team.
Rockwall rolled to an undefeated district championship and advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs.
The Yellowjackets claimed three superlative awards, including the top honor in most valuable player Becca Kelley. A junior outside hitter, Kelley had 378 kills, an average of 4.1 per game, with 226 digs, 41 blocks and 18 aces.
Junior outside hitter Madison Goellner was tabbed outstanding attacker, as she amassed 296 kills, an average of 3.3 per set, with 133 digs and 30 blocks.
Senior Kylie Nott was named outstanding blocker, posting 37 blocks while adding 234 kills.
Rockwall also featured first-teamers in junior libero Addison Goss (419 digs, 29 aces), junior middle blocker/opp Kiki Carrasco (36 blocks, 117 kills), senior middle blocker Elizabeth Schaefer (23 blocks, 102 kills) and sophomore setter Gabi Ashcraft (672 assists, 192 digs, 77 aces).
Rockwall-Heath finished as the 10-6A runner-up and had seven first-team selections, with three major awards.
Senior Danyelle Prado repeated as district outstanding setter with 798 assists, an average of 6.8 per set, while adding 224 digs and 47 aces.
Sophomore middle blocker Sami Senak was recognized as the newcomer of the year after she tallied 136 kills and 36 blocks and sophomore libero Reese Ruecker was tabbed outstanding defender, with 409 digs, an average of 4.9 per game, with 27 aces.
The Hawks’ other first-teamers were senior right side Grace Horvath (216 kills, 39 aces, 29 blocks), junior outside hitter Blair Adams (142 kills, 333 digs, 60 aces), sophomore outside hitter Reagan Ruecker (278 kills, 269 digs, 44 aces, 12 blocks) and sophomore middle blocker Caroline Thomas (199 kills, 64 blocks).
Rounding out the first-team honorees were a pair of Tyler Legacy players with senior outside hitter/setter Kayla Kinch and senior libero Anna Gates.
10-6A Volleyball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Becca Kelley Jr. OH Rockwall
Outstanding Attacker
Madison Goellner Jr. OH Rockwall
Outstanding Setter
Danyelle Prado Sr. S Rockwall-Heath
Outstanding Blocker
Kylie Nott Sr. Opp Rockwall
Newcomer of the Year
Sami Senak So. MB Rockwall-Heath
Outstanding Libero
Ryan Henderson Jr. L Horn
Outstanding Defender
Reese Rucker So. L Rockwall-Heath
Coach of the Year
Danielle Graber North Mesquite
First Team
Madison Mosley So. OH Horn
Erica Anaba Sr. MB Horn
Jasmin Williams So. S Mesquite
Addison Goss Jr. L Rockwall
Kiki Carrasco Jr. MB/Opp Rockwall
Elizabeth Schaefer Sr. MB Rockwall
Gabi Ashcraft So. S Rockwall
Grace Horvath Sr. RH Rockwall-Heath
Blair Adams Jr. OH Rockwall-Heath
Reagan Ruecker So. OH Rockwall-Heath
Caroline Thomas So. MB Rockwall-Heath
Kayla Kinch Sr. OH/S Tyler Legacy
Anna Gates Sr. L Tyler Legacy
Second Team
Arianna Tubbs Sr. S Horn
Jada Shepherd So. OH Horn
Emily Irizarry So. L Mesquite
Paris Roney Sr. OH Mesquite
Mikaylah West Sr. MB/Opp North Mesquite
Kayla Bullard So. OH Rockwall
Sydney Lafferty So. MB Rockwall
Anna Villarreal Sr. S Rockwall
Kenley Koetter So. S Rockwall-Heath
Addie Johnston Sr. OH Rockwall-Heath
Catherine Wise Sr. S Tyler Legacy
Taliyah Mumphrey Sr. MB Tyler Legacy
Chyna Diggs So. OH Skyline
