The battle for the 10-6A girls soccer championship, as well as the final playoff berth, came down to the final week of the season.
When the dust settled, it was Rockwall that was able to hold off Horn for the district championship, while Tyler Legacy edged out North Mesquite for the final postseason spot.
As a testament to the strength of the district, look no further than Rockwall.
During the 10-6A slate, North Mesquite and Rockwall-Heath each battled the Yellowjackets to draws, while three other district matches were decided by one goal.
That competition helped sharpen Rockwall, and the Yellowjackets embarked on a playoff journey that took them all the way to the Class 6A state championship match.
Each of the seven 10-6A teams earned their share of recognition on the all-district team.
The Jaguars’ runner-up finish in the final standings extended their streak of postseason appearances to seven seasons in a row.
Horn won its playoff opener with a 3-0 shutout of Rowlett to advance to the area final, where it dropped a 3-1 decision in double overtime to Mansfield.
The Jaguars featured the 10-6A most valuable player, as the coaches selected senior Breana Thompson for the top honor.
Thompson, who has signed to continue her career at the University of Texas, patrolled the field from her center midfield position, playing a key role on defense and also adding three goals and two assists.
Horn also featured another superlative award winner in senior Gillian McKenzie, who was tabbed the goalkeeper of the year for the second consecutive season.
McKenzie, who signed to play at Texas A&M-Commerce, was stellar as the last line of defense. McKenzie made 200 saves on the season, including 170 in district play, and posted 11 shutouts.
The Jaguars landed a quartet of players on the first team.
Senior SaMya Mitchell, last year’s district offensive most valuable player, made the list, as did her twin sister, SaNya Mitchell. Senior Sara Torres was named to the first team for the second year in a row and she was joined by sophomore Aleysia Welch.
Four more Horn players were named to the second team with seniors Jazmin Alarcon and Kathy Ventura, junior Yvette Cordova Armenta and freshman Kelby Dansby.
The Jaguars honorable mentions included senior Nataly Hernandez and sophomores Giselle Cedillo and Alicia Robles.
North Mesquite fell just short of its first playoff appearance since 2015, finishing in fifth place in the final standings.
The Stallions had seven players recognized on the team, highlighted by one major award winner in sophomore Amalia Lopez, who was named midfielder of the year.
Senior Jayme Ramirez, last year’s co-newcomer of the year, was selected to the first team, as was senior Destiny Garcia.
Seniors Amaya Abe and Daniela Cerda were picked to the second team, while junior Giselle Berelles and sophomore Alicia Alejas were honorable mention selections.
Mesquite had six honorees, including a superlative award as senior Priscilla Garcia was tabbed the co-utility player of the year.
Garcia was joined on the first team by senior Arlene Ramirez. The second team included Skeeters senior Angelina San Juan, while juniors Shelsie Soto, Judith Lopez and Joanna Trejo were honorable mentions.
The district champions typically earn their share of all-district honors and it is no different for Rockwall, which had 13 players recognized.
Junior forward Avery Shipman was voted as the co-offensive player of the year, as she ranked among the area scoring leaders with 24 goals and 13 assists.
On the other side of the field, senior Mia Nunez was selected as the defensive player of the year.
The third superlative honor went to coach of the year Melissa Garcia, who led the Yellowjackets to the 10-6A championship and ultimately a trip to the Class 6A title match.
Rockwall landed a quartet of players on the first team.
Senior midfielder Lauren Piper joined Shipman as one of the top scoring duos in the area, as she tallied 22 goals and a dozen assists.
Sophomore defenders Brinlee Weir and Ayla Garcia were named to the first team for their work in the back, and they also contributed on offense, as Weir had four goals and a pair of assists and Garcia had a score and a helper.
Sophomore goalkeeper Faith Graves was chosen to the first team, as she and second-team sophomore keeper Layla Amaya combined to post 15 shutouts.
Amaya was joined on the second team by senior midfielder Madelyn Weir, who had three goals and seven assists.
Also on the second team, sophomore defender Katie Mees had two goals and three assists and freshman forward Iriana Sarpy made an immediate splash with nine goals and five assists.
The Rockwall honorable mentions included senior midfielder Kayla Leff (3 goals, 2 assists), sophomore defender Savanna Clark and junior defender Miranda Countryman (3 goals).
The exciting aspect for Rockwall, and perhaps frightening for future opponents, is that nine of its 13 selections are expected to return next season.
Rockwall-Heath featured 10 honorees as it returned to the playoffs.
That included one major award winner as junior Clara Whitten was selected as the co-utility player of the year after she recorded a team-high 16 goals and seven assists.
Junior Mia Bernard tallied 13 goals and a dozen assists to earn a spot on the first team, where she was joined by senior Reese White and junior Haylee Mills.
The Hawks also had a trio of players on the second team with juniors Alexis Williamson and Madeline Mueller and freshman Brianna Jeter, who made an instant impact with five goals and six assists.
The honorable mentions were freshman Berkley Sparks, who dished out nine assists, junior Avery Rohmer and freshman Savanah Finley.
Tyler Legacy earned the fourth and final playoff spot and had 11 honorees, including a pair of superlative awards.
Junior Ella Rose Embry was chosen as the co-offensive player of the year, while freshman Lily Beckham was tabbed newcomer of the year.
Junior Caroline Randall repeated as a first-team honoree, where she was joined by senior Colleen Gilliland and junior Hannah Smith.
The Raiders had a trio of second-teamers with junior Elizabeth Randall, sophomore Kate Deatherage and freshman Reese Rowe, while senior Nonnie Foley, sophomore Jenna Barnes and freshman Brianna Garcia were honorable mention picks.
It was a tough season for Skyline, but they did have some highlights and those were recognized, as sophomore Lola West was chosen to the first team, junior Trinity Shanks landed on the second and juniors Litzy Herrera and Jenny Aguilar and sophomore Araceli Estrada were honorable mentions.
10-6A Girls Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Breana Thompson Sr. Horn
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
Ella Rose Embry Jr. Tyler Legacy
Avery Shipman Jr. Rockwall
Defensive Player of the Year
Mia Nunez Sr. Rockwall
Midfielder of the Year
Amalia Lopez So. North Mesquite
Co-Utility Players of the Year
Priscilla Garcia Sr. Mesquite
Clara Whitten Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Goalkeeper of the Year
Gillian McKenzie Sr. Horn
Newcomer of the Year
Lily Beckham Fr. Tyler Legacy
Coach of the Year
Melissa Garcia Rockwall
First Team
Samya Mitchell Sr. Horn
Sanya Mitchell Sr. Horn
Aleysia Welch So. Horn
Sara Torres Sr. Horn
Destiny Garcia Sr. North Mesquite
Jayme Ramirez Sr. North Mesquite
Arlene Ramirez Sr. Mesquite
Mia Bernard Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Reese White Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Haylee Mills Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Lauren Piper Sr. Rockwall
Faith Graves So. Rockwall
Brinlee Weir So. Rockwall
Ayla Garcia So. Rockwall
Colleen Gilliland Sr. Tyler Legacy
Caroline Randall Jr. Tyler Legacy
Hannah Smith Jr. Tyler Legacy
Lola West So. Skyline
Second Team
Jazmin Alarcon Sr. Horn
Kelby Dansby Fr. Horn
Yvette Cordova Armenta Jr. Horn
Kathy Ventura Sr. Horn
Amaya Abe Sr. North Mesquite
Daniela Cerda Sr. North Mesquite
Angelina San Juan Sr. Mesquite
Madeline Mueller Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Alexis Williamson Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Brianna Jeter Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Madelyn Weir Sr. Rockwall
Katie Mees So. Rockwall
Layla Amaya So. Rockwall
Iriana Sarpy Fr. Rockwall
Elizabeth Randall Jr. Tyler Legacy
Kate Deatherage So. Tyler Legacy
Reese Rowe Fr. Tyler Legacy
Trinity Shanks Jr. Skyline
Honorable Mention
Nataly Hernandez Sr. Horn
Giselle Cedillo So. Horn
Alicia Robles So. Horn
Giselle Berelles Jr. North Mesquite
Alicia Alejas So. North Mesquite
Shelsie Soto Jr. Mesquite
Judith Lopez Jr. Mesquite
Joanna Trejo Jr. Mesquite
Savanah Finley Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Avery Rohmer Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Berkley Sparks So. Rockwall-Heath
Kayla Leff Sr. Rockwall
Savanna Clark So. Rockwall
Miranda Countryman Jr. Rockwall
Nonnie Foley Sr. Tyler Legacy
Jenna Barnes So. Tyler Legacy
Brianna Garcia Fr. Tyler Legacy
Araceli Estrada So. Skyline
Litzy Herrera Jr. Skyline
Jenny Aguilar Jr. Skyline
