The 10-6A girls soccer race was one of the more entertaining in the area, as four teams battled it out until the final day of the regular season.

Even when the dust settled, the margin was razor thin, with district champion Rockwall edging Tyler Legacy by two points and Rockwall-Heath and Horn by three.

Fittingly, that quartet split many of the honors on the all-district team, while North Mesquite and Mesquite also earned their share of accolades.

The Jaguars led the MISD contingent with 11 selections, including a pair of superlative awards as they concluded the season with a 15-7-2 record. Horn entered the playoffs as the fourth seed, but knocked off 9-6A champion Wylie in the opening round to advance to the area finals for the first time since 2018.

Junior SaMya Mitchell was tabbed as the 10-6A offensive most valuable player. Mitchell ranked among the district scoring leaders with 14 goals in 12 district matches and also added six assists.

Junior Gillean McKenzie was chosen as the goalkeeper of the year. McKenzie recorded 10 shutouts overall on the season, including in a shootout win over Wylie, in the playoffs and surrendered only one goal in the area round playoff loss to Waxahachie.

The Jaguars landed a trio of players on the first team. Junior Bre Thompson recorded five goals and five assists during district play, senior Brooklynn Gonzales had three goals and six assists and junior Sara Torres was a key member of the defense.

Junior SaNya Mitchell tallied one goal and three assist to earn second-team honors, where she was joined by sophomore defender Jazmin Alarcon and senior Hazel Aponte.

Senior Kimberly Torres was an honorable mention selection, as were a pair of freshmen in Aleysia Welch and Rosalyn Aponte.

The Stallions had seven honorees, with one major award winner in Jamie Ramirez, who was voted as the co-newcomer of the year.

North Mesquite placed two more players on the first team with senior Melanie Lomeli and junior Ximena Resendiz.

Senior Jackie Serratos and junior Brianna Hernandez were named to the second team, while sophomore Cyntia Quinones-Tobias and senior Samantha Guel were honorable mention picks.

Mesquite senior Kerstyn Thomas leads a group of six Skeeters recognized as she was chosen as the district utility player of the year.

Freshman Alexa Resendiz was named to the first team, sophomore Judith Lopez was picked to the second team and the honorable mention list included senior Adriana Lopez and juniors Priscilla Garcia and Angelina San Juan.

The district champion Yellowjackets, who joined Horn as the only 10-6A teams to make it out of the first round, had a pair of superlative award winners, with Mia Nunez selected as the defensive most valuable player and Jullette Rayo the co-newcomer of the year.

Tyler Legacy senior Lexi Thedford was given the biggest honor as she was picked as the 10-6A most valuable player and Rockwall-Heath senior Halley Wheeler was chosen as the midfielder of the year.

10-6A Girls Soccer All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Lexi Thedford      Tyler Legacy

Offensive Most Valuable Player

SaMya Mitchell    Horn

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Mia Nunez  Rockwall

Midfielder of the Year

Halley Wheeler     Rockwall-Heath

Utility Player of the Year

Kerstyn Thomas  Mesquite

Goalkeeper of the Year

Gillian McKenzie  Horn

Co-Newcomers of the Year

Jamie Ramirez      North Mesquite

Jullette Rayo        Rockwall

First Team

Brooklynn Gonzales      Sr.     Horn

Sara Torres Jr.      Horn

Bre Thompson     Jr.      Horn

Melanie Lomeli     Sr.     North Mesquite

Ximena Resendez Jr.      North Mesquite

Alexa Resendiz     Fr.     Mesquite

Faith Graves        Fr.     Rockwall

Avery Shipman    So.    Rockwall

Lauren Piper        Jr.      Rockwall

Brinlee Weir         Fr.     Rockwall

Alexa Fite   Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Whitney Gentry   Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Haylee Mills         Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

DeAnna Zarone    Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Ella Rose Embry  So.    Tyler Legacy

Caroline Randall  So.    Tyler Legacy

Shelby McQueen  Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Daisy Robledo     Sr.     Skyline

Second Team

SaNya Mitchell    Jr.      Horn

Jazmin Alarcon    So.    Horn

Hazel Aponte       Sr.     Horn

Jackie Serratos     Sr.     North Mesquite

Brianna Hernandez        Jr.      North Mesquite

Judith Lopez        So.    Mesquite

Katie Mees  Fr.     Rockwall

Natalie Baldwin   Sr.     Rockwall

Allie Clem   Sr.     Rockwall

Layla Amaya        Fr.     Rockwall

Mia Bernard         So.    Rockwall-Heath

Clara Whitten       So.    Rockwall-Heath

Mackenzie Smith  Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Kelsey Filla Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Kate Deathridge   Fr.     Tyler Legacy

Hannah Smith      So.    Tyler Legacy

Kyleigh D’Spain  So.    Tyler Legacy

Lola West   Fr.     Skyline

Honorable Mention

Aleysia Welch      Fr.     Horn

Rosalyn Aponte   Fr.     Horn

Kimberly Torres   Sr.     Horn

Cyntia Quinones-Tobias         So.    North Mesquite

Samantha Guel     Sr.     North Mesquite

Priscilla Garcia     Jr.      Mesquite

Angelina San Juan         Jr.      Mesquite

Adriana Lopez     Sr.     Mesquite

Tanley Coykendall         So.    Rockwall

Lesley Lyon          Sr.     Rockwall

Ayla Garcia          Fr.     Rockwall

Jazmin Tijerina     Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Madeline Mueller So.    Rockwall-Heath

Alexis Williamson         So.    Rockwall-Heath

Nonni Foley         Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Dru Kisemore       Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Elizabeth Randall So.    Tyler Legacy

Patricia Lopez      Jr.      Skyline

Cristina Ramirez  Sr.     Skyline

Jenny Aguilar       So.    Skyline

Academic All-District

Gillian McKenzie  Horn

Sara Torres Horn

Nataly Hernandez Horn

Kimberly Torres   Horn

Jazmin Alarcon    Horn

Mariposa Olmedo          Horn

Evelyn Teran        Horn

Ashley Cardozo   Horn

SaNya Mitchell    Horn

SaMya Mitchell    Horn

Hazel Aponte       Horn

Alicia Robles        Horn

Aleysia Welch      Horn

Rosalyn Aponte   Horn

Giselle Cedillo      Horn

Breana Thompson         Horn

Katherine Ventura         Horn

Brooklynn Gonzales      Horn

Alicia Alejos         North Mesquite

Victoria Castro    North Mesquite

Johanna Garcia-Estrada North Mesquite

Mayra Gonzalez   North Mesquite

Samantha Guel     North Mesquite

Brianna Hernandez        North Mesquite

Cora Hurst North Mesquite

Melanie Lomeli     North Mesquite

Amanda Olvera    North Mesquite

Jasmine Ovalle     North Mesquite

Cyntia Quinonez-Tobias         North Mesquite

Ximena Resendiz  North Mesquite

Jayme Ramirez     North Mesquite

Jackie Serratos-Cardoso          North Mesquite

Alexis Segovia     North Mesquite

Adriana Lopez     Mesquite

Cynthia Salinas    Mesquite

Priscilla Garcia     Mesquite

Angelina San Juan         Mesquite

Madison Paroski  Mesquites

