The 10-6A girls soccer race was one of the more entertaining in the area, as four teams battled it out until the final day of the regular season.
Even when the dust settled, the margin was razor thin, with district champion Rockwall edging Tyler Legacy by two points and Rockwall-Heath and Horn by three.
Fittingly, that quartet split many of the honors on the all-district team, while North Mesquite and Mesquite also earned their share of accolades.
The Jaguars led the MISD contingent with 11 selections, including a pair of superlative awards as they concluded the season with a 15-7-2 record. Horn entered the playoffs as the fourth seed, but knocked off 9-6A champion Wylie in the opening round to advance to the area finals for the first time since 2018.
Junior SaMya Mitchell was tabbed as the 10-6A offensive most valuable player. Mitchell ranked among the district scoring leaders with 14 goals in 12 district matches and also added six assists.
Junior Gillean McKenzie was chosen as the goalkeeper of the year. McKenzie recorded 10 shutouts overall on the season, including in a shootout win over Wylie, in the playoffs and surrendered only one goal in the area round playoff loss to Waxahachie.
The Jaguars landed a trio of players on the first team. Junior Bre Thompson recorded five goals and five assists during district play, senior Brooklynn Gonzales had three goals and six assists and junior Sara Torres was a key member of the defense.
Junior SaNya Mitchell tallied one goal and three assist to earn second-team honors, where she was joined by sophomore defender Jazmin Alarcon and senior Hazel Aponte.
Senior Kimberly Torres was an honorable mention selection, as were a pair of freshmen in Aleysia Welch and Rosalyn Aponte.
The Stallions had seven honorees, with one major award winner in Jamie Ramirez, who was voted as the co-newcomer of the year.
North Mesquite placed two more players on the first team with senior Melanie Lomeli and junior Ximena Resendiz.
Senior Jackie Serratos and junior Brianna Hernandez were named to the second team, while sophomore Cyntia Quinones-Tobias and senior Samantha Guel were honorable mention picks.
Mesquite senior Kerstyn Thomas leads a group of six Skeeters recognized as she was chosen as the district utility player of the year.
Freshman Alexa Resendiz was named to the first team, sophomore Judith Lopez was picked to the second team and the honorable mention list included senior Adriana Lopez and juniors Priscilla Garcia and Angelina San Juan.
The district champion Yellowjackets, who joined Horn as the only 10-6A teams to make it out of the first round, had a pair of superlative award winners, with Mia Nunez selected as the defensive most valuable player and Jullette Rayo the co-newcomer of the year.
Tyler Legacy senior Lexi Thedford was given the biggest honor as she was picked as the 10-6A most valuable player and Rockwall-Heath senior Halley Wheeler was chosen as the midfielder of the year.
10-6A Girls Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Lexi Thedford Tyler Legacy
Offensive Most Valuable Player
SaMya Mitchell Horn
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Mia Nunez Rockwall
Midfielder of the Year
Halley Wheeler Rockwall-Heath
Utility Player of the Year
Kerstyn Thomas Mesquite
Goalkeeper of the Year
Gillian McKenzie Horn
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Jamie Ramirez North Mesquite
Jullette Rayo Rockwall
First Team
Brooklynn Gonzales Sr. Horn
Sara Torres Jr. Horn
Bre Thompson Jr. Horn
Melanie Lomeli Sr. North Mesquite
Ximena Resendez Jr. North Mesquite
Alexa Resendiz Fr. Mesquite
Faith Graves Fr. Rockwall
Avery Shipman So. Rockwall
Lauren Piper Jr. Rockwall
Brinlee Weir Fr. Rockwall
Alexa Fite Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Whitney Gentry Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Haylee Mills Jr. Rockwall-Heath
DeAnna Zarone Sr. Tyler Legacy
Ella Rose Embry So. Tyler Legacy
Caroline Randall So. Tyler Legacy
Shelby McQueen Sr. Tyler Legacy
Daisy Robledo Sr. Skyline
Second Team
SaNya Mitchell Jr. Horn
Jazmin Alarcon So. Horn
Hazel Aponte Sr. Horn
Jackie Serratos Sr. North Mesquite
Brianna Hernandez Jr. North Mesquite
Judith Lopez So. Mesquite
Katie Mees Fr. Rockwall
Natalie Baldwin Sr. Rockwall
Allie Clem Sr. Rockwall
Layla Amaya Fr. Rockwall
Mia Bernard So. Rockwall-Heath
Clara Whitten So. Rockwall-Heath
Mackenzie Smith Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Kelsey Filla Sr. Tyler Legacy
Kate Deathridge Fr. Tyler Legacy
Hannah Smith So. Tyler Legacy
Kyleigh D’Spain So. Tyler Legacy
Lola West Fr. Skyline
Honorable Mention
Aleysia Welch Fr. Horn
Rosalyn Aponte Fr. Horn
Kimberly Torres Sr. Horn
Cyntia Quinones-Tobias So. North Mesquite
Samantha Guel Sr. North Mesquite
Priscilla Garcia Jr. Mesquite
Angelina San Juan Jr. Mesquite
Adriana Lopez Sr. Mesquite
Tanley Coykendall So. Rockwall
Lesley Lyon Sr. Rockwall
Ayla Garcia Fr. Rockwall
Jazmin Tijerina Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Madeline Mueller So. Rockwall-Heath
Alexis Williamson So. Rockwall-Heath
Nonni Foley Jr. Tyler Legacy
Dru Kisemore Jr. Tyler Legacy
Elizabeth Randall So. Tyler Legacy
Patricia Lopez Jr. Skyline
Cristina Ramirez Sr. Skyline
Jenny Aguilar So. Skyline
Academic All-District
Gillian McKenzie Horn
Sara Torres Horn
Nataly Hernandez Horn
Kimberly Torres Horn
Jazmin Alarcon Horn
Mariposa Olmedo Horn
Evelyn Teran Horn
Ashley Cardozo Horn
SaNya Mitchell Horn
SaMya Mitchell Horn
Hazel Aponte Horn
Alicia Robles Horn
Aleysia Welch Horn
Rosalyn Aponte Horn
Giselle Cedillo Horn
Breana Thompson Horn
Katherine Ventura Horn
Brooklynn Gonzales Horn
Alicia Alejos North Mesquite
Victoria Castro North Mesquite
Johanna Garcia-Estrada North Mesquite
Mayra Gonzalez North Mesquite
Samantha Guel North Mesquite
Brianna Hernandez North Mesquite
Cora Hurst North Mesquite
Melanie Lomeli North Mesquite
Amanda Olvera North Mesquite
Jasmine Ovalle North Mesquite
Cyntia Quinonez-Tobias North Mesquite
Ximena Resendiz North Mesquite
Jayme Ramirez North Mesquite
Jackie Serratos-Cardoso North Mesquite
Alexis Segovia North Mesquite
Adriana Lopez Mesquite
Cynthia Salinas Mesquite
Priscilla Garcia Mesquite
Angelina San Juan Mesquite
Madison Paroski Mesquites
