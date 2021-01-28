The 2020 football season was anything but conventional, with teams trying to work around the COVID-19 pandemic that not only pushed the start back a month, but also caused additional delays and cancellations during the course of play.
It was an unusual finished product on the field for Mesquite ISD teams, as well, as they did not have a representative in the top classification’s playoffs for the first time since 2003.
Though the wins and losses did not go their way, Mesquite, Horn and North Mesquite did have positives during the season and that was reflected on the all-district team, where they combined to claim 74 spots on the first three teams.
The Skeeters, who finished just one game out of the playoffs, led the MISD pack with 25 selections, followed by the Jaguars with 21 spots and the Stallions with 18 players recognized.
North Mesquite claimed the lone superlative honor, as sophomore wide receiver Cordale Russell was voted as the offensive newcomer of the year.
Mesquite junior quarterback Chance Edwards was a unanimous selection to the 10-6A first team offense. Edwards completed 110-of-218 passes for 1,608 yards and 18 touchdowns and also had the ability to make plays on the ground.
He was joined on the first team offense by a trio of Horn players.
Sophomore wide receiver Chris Dawn made the list after recording a team-high 27 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior offensive lineman James Collins was a unanimous pick after helping the Jaguars average 355.3 yards per game, as was senior kicker Antonio Mercado, who connected on 27-of-29 extra points and 10-of-15 field goals, with a long of 46 yards.
Mesquite claimed two of MISD’s four spots on the first team defense.
Senior outside linebacker Jakennon Moore made the list after tallying 64 tackles, eight for loss, two sacks and eight pass breakups. He was joined by junior cornerback Quinton Evans, who had 31 tackles, nine pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.
Horn senior cornerback Charles Demmings was a first-team pick, as he nabbed four of the team’s six interceptions, to go along with 39 tackles, with two for loss, five pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal.
Rounding out the first-team selections was North Mesquite junior defensive tackle Davion Carter, who was a play-making force on the line for the Stallions.
Mesquite had 10 second-team selections, including six on offense with tight ends Hunter Nucci and Braelyn Dillard, wide receivers Jamarion Woods and Gervin McCarthy and offensive linemen Seth Robinson and Cameron Roach.
Senior linebacker Jayden Brown headlined the second-team defensive picks after he recorded 101 tackles, with 11 for loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles.
Junior defensive tackle Marlon Thompson-Leatch was disruptive force on the line and they were joined by defensive end Cornelius Darden and safety Josh Williams.
Horn had eight-second team picks, including five on offense.
That quintet is led by junior quarterback Darrius White, who completed 94-of-196 passes for 1,608 yards and 12 touchdowns and also rushed for 746 yards and eight scores.
White was joined by wide receiver Marquis Edwards, who had 21 catches for 248 yards, wide receiver Xavier Brown, who recorded 23 receptions for 487 yards and six touchdowns, fullback Alex Matchniff and offensive lineman Antonio Asuncion.
The trio of Jaguars second-team defenders includes end D’Edrick Dotson, who had 47 tackles, with six for loss, with one sack and four quarterback pressures, end Casey Griffin, who recorded 30 tackles, with six for loss, 2.5 sacks and two hurries, and Mercado, who claimed his second nod at punter.
North Mesquite landed four players on the second team with senior quarterback Liam Thornton, junior running back Kobie Norman, senior wide receiver Marcus Yow and senior safety Zamoray Richrdson.
10-6A Football All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Braedyn Locke* Jr. QB Rockwall
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Josh Hoover Jr. QB Rockwall-Heath
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Gage Elder* Sr. LB Rockwall
Special Teams Most Valuable Player
Ethan Spearman* Sr. K Rockwall
Utility Player of the Year
Jamarion Miller* Jr. Tyler Legacy
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Cordale Russell So. WR North Mesquite
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Phillip Bazemore So. DT Rockwall
Coaching Staff of the Year
Rockwall
First Team Offense
Chance Edwards* Jr. QB Mesquite
Zach Evans* Jr. RB Rockwall-Heath
Bryson Donnell* Jr. RB Tyler Legacy
Brennan Ray* Jr. FB Rockwall
Lance Mason* Jr. TE Rockwall-Heath
Caden Marshall Jr. WR Rockwall
Jay Fair Jr. WR Rockwall-Heath
Corban Cleveland Sr. WR Rockwall-Heath
Quaydarius Davis Sr. WR Skyline
Chris Dawn So. WR Horn
Logan Cluff-Amperse Sr. OL Rockwall
Carson Haynes* Sr. OL Rockwall
Hunter Smith* Sr. OL Rockwall-Heath
Josh Peacock* Sr. OL Rockwall-Heath
James Collins* Sr. OL Horn
Dion Daniels Sr. OL Tyler Legacy
Antonio Mercado* Sr. K Horn
Greg Johnson* Jr. RS Skyline
First Team Defense
Davion Carter Jr. DT North Mesquite
Joseph Elder Sr. DT Skyline
Chris Harris* Sr. Tyler Legacy
Jack Deapen Sr. DE Rockwall
Garfield Lawrence* Sr. DE Tyler Legacy
Dawson Hunt* Sr. ILB Rockwall
Grady Brewer Sr. ILB Rockwall-Heath
Ty’Quandre Johnson Sr. OLB Skyline
Jakennon Moore Sr. OLB Mesquite
Drew Molick Sr. S Rockwall
Isaiah Nwokobia Sr. S Skyline
Quinton Evans Jr. CB Mesquite
Charles Demmings Sr. CB Horn
Jack Janis* Sr. P Tyler Legacy
Second Team Offense
Liam Thornton Sr. QB North Mesquite
Darrius White Jr. QB Horn
Kobie Norman Jr. RB North Mesquite
Preston Landis Sr. RB Rockwall-Heath
Zach Hernandez So. RB Rockwall
Alex Matchniff Jr. FB Horn
Braelyn Dillard Jr. TE Mesquite
Hunter Nucci Sr. TE Mesquite
Jordan Nabors Jr. WR Rockwall-Heath
Brenden Bayes Sr. WR Rockwall
Antinio Blair Sr. WR Skyline
Marquis Edwards Jr. WR Horn
Jax Johnson Sr. WR Rockwall
Marcus Yow Sr. WR North Mesquite
Jamarion Woods So. WR Mesquite
Gervin McCarthy Jr. WR Mesquite
Xavier Brown Jr. WR Horn
Boxiong Cao Sr. OL Rockwall
Reed Brackett Jr. OL Rockwall
Carson Fichtel Jr. OL Rockwall-Heath
Caleb Flores Jr. OL Rockwall-Heath
Chris Vestal So. OL Skyline
George Dennis Jr. OL Skyline
Seth Robinson Sr. OL Mesquite
Cameron Roach Sr. OL Mesquite
Antonio Asuncion So. OL Horn
Donovan Jordan Jr. OL Tyler Legacy
Pablo Cabello Sr. K Skyline
Christian Baxter So. K Tyler Legacy
Second Team Defense
Jackson Luff Sr. DT Rockwall-Heath
D’Adrian Burleson Sr. DT Skyline
Chris Caldwell Sr. DT Rockwall
Marlon Thompson-Leatch Jr. DT Mesquite
Edward Gonzales Sr. DE Rockwall
John McGee Sr. DE Skyline
Cornelius Darden Jr. DE Mesquite
D’Edrick Dotson Sr. DE Horn
Trae Martin Sr. DE Rockwall-Heath
Casey Griffin Sr. DE Horn
Charles Minnieweather Sr. ILB Skyline
Jayden Brown Sr. ILB Mesquite
Jack Janis Sr. ILB Tyler Legacy
Josh Olivares Sr. OLB Tyler Legacy
Garrett Lewis Sr. OLB Rockwall
Jaylin Nwigwe Sr. OLB Rockwall-Heath
Corey Kelley Sr. S Rockwall
Zamoray Richardson Sr. S North Mesquite
Peyton Williams Jr. S Rockwall-Heath
Josh Williams Jr. S Mesquite
Jakelyn Morgan Sr. CB Tyler Legacy
Dezmon Mims Sr. CB Rockwall-Heath
Anthony Davis Jr. CB Skyline
Antonio Mercado Sr. P Horn
Pablo Cabello Sr. P Skyline
Third Team Offense
Darryl Richardson Jr. QB Skyline
Trent Adams Sr. QB Tyler Legacy
Jackson Bennett Sr. RB Rockwall
Qualon Farrar Jr. RB Skyline
Anthony Roberts Jr. RB Mesquite
Camden Tyler Jr. RB Horn
Jacob Fields Sr. RB Mesquite
Christen Washington Sr. RB Skyline
Isaiah Smith Jr. TE Mesquite
Hunter Nucci Sr. TE Mesquite
George Bergfield Sr. TE Tyler Legacy
K.B. Frazier Sr. WR Mesquite
Justin White Jr. WR Mesquite
Nicolas Bennett Sr. WR Tyler Legacy
LaDarien Butler Jr. WR Tyler Legacy
Julius Rosales Sr. WR North Mesquite
Eddryk Ruff Jr. WR Horn
Goodnews Iwaumadi Sr. WR Rockwall
Ladavian Butler WR Tyler Legacy
Kendrick Tutt Sr. OL Tyler Legacy
Kah’lil Montague Sr. OL Tyler Legacy
Kade Fry Jr. OL Tyler Legacy
Keyshawn Reggie Sr. OL Tyler Legacy
Terrance Hobbs Sr. OL North Mesquite
Caden Bowers So. OL North Mesquite
Dauda Faal Sr. OL Horn
Chase Smalley So. OL Horn
Sebastian Martinez Jr. OL Rockwall-Heath
George Dweh Sr. OL Skyline
Liam Zalka Sr. OL Rockwall
Cameron Ross Sr. OL Rockwall
Andrick Juarez Sr. K North Mesquite
Third Team Defense
Ashton Donald Jr. DT Mesquite
Philip Kamanda Sr. DT Horn
Tristan Layson Jr. DE North Mesquite
Kendrick Oliver Sr. DE Mesquite
Ryan Tatum Sr. DE Rockwall-Heath
Carson Gallagher Sr. DE Tyler Legacy
Isaiah Ikihine Sr. ILB North Mesquite
Michael Murphy Jr. ILB Mesquite
Tarance Johnson Jr. ILB Horn
Luis Alcala Sr. ILB Mesquite
A.J. Shipman Sr. ILB Rockwall
Etelridge McKinney Fr. ILB Skyline
Noah Wilson Jr. OLB Rockwall-Heath
Casey Edwards Sr. OLB North Mesquite
Tyrione McDonald Sr. OLB Skyline
D.J. Coleman So. OLB Horn
Deyreck Dean Jr. OLB Rockwall
Alan Crawford Jr. OLB Rockwall-Heath
Lane Horak Jr. S Rockwall-Heath
Kade Welcher Sr. S Rockwall
Ashton Williams Jr. S North Mesquite
Quentine Moore Sr. S Skyline
Jordan Lester So. S Horn
Cayden Starks Jr. S Tyler Legacy
Aaron Sears Jr. S Tyler Legacy
Trelon Morrison Sr. S Mesquite
Jaylin Broadus Jr. S Mesquite
DeQuez Henderson Sr. S North Mesquite
Jaylon Mosley Sr. CB North Mesquite
Cadien Robinson Jr. CB Rockwall
Dariel Brown Sr. CB Rockwall
K.D. James Jr. CB Mesquite
John Burris Sr. CB Horn
Dalen Hicks So. CB North Mesquite
Greg Sherfield Sr. CB North Mesquite
Grant Watson Sr. CB Rockwall-Heath
Jay Black Sr. CB Rockwall
