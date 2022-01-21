DALLAS CHRISTIAN FOOTBALL GABRIEL GRUBBS

Dallas Christian senior Gabriel Grubbs was named the TAPPS II-2 most valuable player and was selected to the all-state first team at defensive back.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

It was a season to remember for the Dallas Christian football team.

After a number of near misses in recent years, the Chargers added state championship No. 9 to their impressive history, capturing their first title since 2008 with a 33-14 victory over Houston Second Baptist on Dec. 4.

It marked the end of a 12-1 campaign, which ended with a nine-game winning streak, including four double-digit victories in the playoffs.

Based on its accomplishments on the field, it was little surprise that the TAPPS Division II District 2 and all-state teams were full of Dallas Christian representatives.

That group was led by senior Gabriel Grubbs, who was voted as the TAPPS II-2 most valuable player.

Grubbs, who was also named to the all-state first team, made an impact on both sides of the ball, particularly on defense, where he recorded a team-high 154 tackles, an average of 11.8 per game, with an eye-popping 32 stops for loss, six sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, seven interceptions, 14 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He was also named to the first team on offense at wide receiver, where he had 27 receptions for 313 yards and two touchdowns and 10 carries for 67 yards and a pair of scores.

Quarterback Luke Carney was pegged the district freshman of the year. Carney made an immediate impact, completing 132-of-191passes (69.1 percent) for 2,020 yards and 22 touchdowns against only four interceptions. He added 83 carries for 282 yards and seven scores on the ground.

Senior running back Jalil Brown was honored as the district offensive most valuable player.

Brown, a first-team-state selection, averaged an eye-popping 9.0 yards per carry, rushing 199 times for 1,799 yards with 10 100-yard games and 27 touchdowns. He added 27 catches for 407 yards and seven scores in the passing game.

Mike Wheeler was recognized as the coach of the year, as he guided the Chargers to the 12-1 record and the ninth state championship.

Senior Max McAda was named to the all-state second team and was picked to the all-district first team at both wide receiver and defensive back.

McAda posted a team-high 41 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns, carried the ball 11 times for 96 yards and a pair of scores and led the team with 338 yards on punt returns.

On the other side of the ball, McAda recorded 74 tackles, with six for loss, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Senior offensive lineman Nick Dore, a first-team all-state member, and junior offensive lineman Cole Burk, a second-team all-state pick, helped pave the way for a balanced offense that amassed 2646 rushing yards and 2,027 yards through the air, earning them spots on the first team.

Senior kicker Jacob Hoelzle was also chosen to the first-team offense and to the second-team all-state group, connecting on 3-of-6 field goals, with a long of 40 and converting 57-of-61 extra points.

The first-team defense included senior lineman Ty Williams, sophomore lineman Devontay High, senior linebacker Jackson Barry, senior linebacker T.J. Lucas and sophomore defensive back William Nettles.

Williams, a first-team all-state honoree, registered 71 tackles, with 13 for loss, with seven sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. High, an honorable mention all-state pick, made a big impact, recording 94 tackles, with eight for loss, and five sacks.

Barry, a first-team all-state selection, ranked second on the team with 125 tackles, an average of 9.6 per game, with 22 stops for loss, eight sacks, a dozen quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Lucas, who made the all-state second team, had 67 tackles, with 13 for loss, to go along with nine sacks, seven pressures, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Nettles, a first-team all-stater, joined Grubbs and McAda in the first-team secondary, amassing 67 tackles, with four for loss, 18 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.

The Chargers garnered four spots on the second-team offense and five on the defense.

Senior Tripp Roberts was recognized at both wide receiver and defensive back. Roberts had 14 catches for 317 yards, an average of 22.4 yards per reception, with four touchdowns and led the team with an average of 31.1 yards on kickoff returns. He added 32 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups on the defensive side.

Barry added to his spot on the first-team defense with a second-team selection at tight end, where he had four catches for 42 yards and joined sophomore offensive lineman Porter Nix and senior offensive lineman Kentrell Johnson to help the Chargers average 359.5 yards per game.

Junior defensive lineman Greg Saldivar was chosen to the second team, with 37 tackles, with four for loss, and one sack.

Junior linebacker Jackson Ivy was named to the second team, amassing 53 tackles, with seven for loss, six sacks and six quarterback hurries.

Brown and McAda added additional all-district honors by being named to the second-team defense.

Brown recorded 60 tackles with five interceptions, three pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries from his spot in the secondary, while McAda averaged 34.3 yards per punt.

Dallas Christian also had six honorable mention selections with senior running back William Knuckles (34-194, 4 TDs), senior running back Heath Flanagan, senior wide receiver Keith “KJ” Hilliard (6-72, TD), Ivy with his second spot at tight end, senior offensive lineman Kaleb Pedraza and sophomore defensive lineman Nik Barr (55 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 QBH).

TAPPS Division II District 2 All-District Football Team

First Team Offense

Luke Carney         Fr.     QB    Dallas Christian

Jalil Brown Sr.     RB    Dallas Christian

Nichlas Blaise LaRocca Sr.     RB    Bullard Brook Hill

Jeremiah Horn      Jr.      RB    Bishop Dunne

Dalton Jacob Sanders    Sr.     RB    McKinney Christian

Ezekial Jamal Long        Sr.     WR   McKinney Christian

Max McAda         Sr.     WR   Dallas Christian

Gabriel Grubbs    Sr.     WR   Dallas Christian

Jesse Joe Lara      Jr.      WR   Bishop Dunne

Felipe Tristan       Sr.     TE     Bullard Brook Hill

Noah Stisser Langemeier         Jr.      Ath.   Bullard Brook Hill

Nick Dore   Sr.     OL     Dallas Christian

Allesandro Cairati         Sr.     OL     Bullard Brook Hill

Cole Burk   Jr.      OL     Dallas Christian

Sebastian Drake Claudio         Sr.     OL     McKinney Christian

Alexander Joseph Romano     Sr.     OL     Tyler Grace Community

Jacob Hoelzle       Sr.     K       Dallas Christian

First Team Defense

Ty Williams         Sr.     DL     Dallas Christian

Alessandro Cairati         Sr.     DL     Bullard Brook Hill

Sebastian Drake Claudio         Sr.     DL     McKinney Christian

Gary Cook  Jr.      DL     Bishop Dunne

Devontay High     So.    DL     Dallas Christian

Felipe Tristan       Sr.     LB     Bullard Brook Hill

Jackson Barry      Sr.     LB     Dallas Christian

T.J. Lucas   Sr.     LB     Dallas Christian

Nichols Blaise LaRocca Sr.     LB     Bullard Brook Hill

Tyler Gray Anderson     Sr.     LB     Tyler Grace Community

Gabriel Grubbs    Sr.     DB    Dallas Christian

William Nettles    So.    DB    Dallas Christian

Max McAda         Sr.     DB    Dallas Christian

Ezekiel Jamal Long        Sr.     DB    McKinney Christian

Christopher Von Dawson       Jr.      DB    Bullard Brook Hill

Aidan William Mason    Sr.     P       Bullard Brook Hill

Second Team Offense

Kellem Cash Etheredge  So.    QB    McKinney Christian

Jamarion LaKeith Jackson      Jr.      RB    Tyler Grace Community

Jayden Eaton       Jr.      RB    Bishop Dunne

Reagan Carson Steele    Jr.      RB    Bullard Brook Hill

Grant Carson Turner     So.    RB    Tyler Grace Community

Jay’lon Warren    Sr.     WR   Bullard Brook Hill

Tripp Roberts      Sr.     WR   Dallas Christian

Grayson Cole Murry     Sr.     WR   Bullard Brook Hill

Sutton Jon Mayberry     Sr.     WR   McKinney Christian

Jackson Barry      Sr.     TE     Dallas Christian

Noah Elijah Wheeler      So.    Ath.   McKinney Christian

Porter Nix   So.    OL     Dallas Christian  

John Steven Engelhardt Sr.     OL     Bullard Brook Hill

Donald Wayne Quaite   Jr.      OL     Bishop Dunne

Kentrell Johnson  Sr.     OL     Dallas Christian

Aidan William Mason    Sr.     OL     Bullard Brook Hill

Emilio Sanchez     Jr.      K       McKinney Christian

Second Team Defense

John Steven Engelhardt1Sr.    DL     Bullard Brook Hill

Eli Montgomery Martin Sr.     DL     Tyler Grace Community

Greg Saldivar       Jr.      DL     Dallas Christian

Hermann Conde   Sr.     DL     Bullard Brook Hill

Tucker Riley Scott         So.    DL     McKinney Christian

Dalton Jacob Sanders    Sr.     LB     McKinney Christian

Paul Andrew Geary       Fr.     LB     Bishop Dunne

Benjamin Varvas Jr.      LB     Bullard Brook Hill

Jackson Ivy Jr.      LB     Dallas Christian

Kaleb Aiden Farnham    Sr.     LB     Tyler Grace Community

Joshua Cain Collins       Sr.     DB    Bullard Brook Hill

Jalil Brown Sr.     DB    Dallas Christian

Tripp Roberts      Sr.     DB    Dallas Christian

Landry Livingston         Sr.     DB    Tyler Grace Community

A’Terrius Johnson         Jr.      DB    Bishop Dunne

Max McAda         Sr.     P       Dallas Christian

Honorable Mention Offense

Jack Jordan Sr.     QB    Bullard Brook Hill

Will Knuckles       Sr.     RB    Dallas Christian

Benjamin Varvas Jr.      RB    Bullard Brook Hill

Heath Flanagan    Sr.     RB    Dallas Christian

A’Terrius Johnson         Jr.      WR   Bishop Dunne

Keith “KJ” Hilliard        Sr.     WR   Dallas Christian

Andrew Timothy Winebarger  Jr.      WR   Tyler Grace Community

Caleb Benjamin Carpenter      Sr.     WR   Tyler Grace Community

Jackson Ivy Jr.      TE     Dallas Christian

Quincy Nathaniel Rheams       Fr.     Ath.   Bishop Dunne

Tanner Mason Thyen    Sr.     OL     Tyler Grace Community

Luis Jaime Moreno        So.    OL     Bishop Dunne

Gerrit Ray Rogers          So.    OL     McKinney Christian

Dominick Matthew Bernal      So.    OL     Bishop Dunne

Kaleb Pedraza      Sr.     OL     Dallas Christian

Jeffrey Blake Harmon    So.    K       Tyler Grace Community

Honorable Mention Defense

Nik Barr     So.    DL     Dallas Christian

Aiden Christian Shafer  Jr.      DL     Bishop Dunne

Gerrit Ray Rogers          So.    DL     McKinney Christian

Samuel David Hall         Sr.     DL     Bullard Brook Hill

Garrett Matthew Melton         Sr.     DL     Tyler Grace Community

Noah Elijah Weaver       So.    LB     McKinney Christian

Kyle Molett So.    LB     Bishop Dunne

Owen Samuels Funk      Sr.     LB     Bullard Brook Hill

Connor James Jarzombek       So.    LB     McKinney Christian

Peyton Wayne Lyon      Sr.     LB     Tyler Grace Community

Hudson Cole Watson     Sr.     DB    Tyler Grace Community

Sutton Jon Mayberry     Sr.     DB    McKinney Christian

Noah Stisser Langemeier         Jr.      DB    Bullard Brook Hill

Juan-Milleon Aguilar     Fr.     DB    Bishop Dunne

Sylvester Lopez    Jr.      DB    Bishop Dunne

Jeffrey Blake Harmon    So.    P       Tyler Grace Community

