It was a season to remember for the Dallas Christian football team.
After a number of near misses in recent years, the Chargers added state championship No. 9 to their impressive history, capturing their first title since 2008 with a 33-14 victory over Houston Second Baptist on Dec. 4.
It marked the end of a 12-1 campaign, which ended with a nine-game winning streak, including four double-digit victories in the playoffs.
Based on its accomplishments on the field, it was little surprise that the TAPPS Division II District 2 and all-state teams were full of Dallas Christian representatives.
That group was led by senior Gabriel Grubbs, who was voted as the TAPPS II-2 most valuable player.
Grubbs, who was also named to the all-state first team, made an impact on both sides of the ball, particularly on defense, where he recorded a team-high 154 tackles, an average of 11.8 per game, with an eye-popping 32 stops for loss, six sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, seven interceptions, 14 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
He was also named to the first team on offense at wide receiver, where he had 27 receptions for 313 yards and two touchdowns and 10 carries for 67 yards and a pair of scores.
Quarterback Luke Carney was pegged the district freshman of the year. Carney made an immediate impact, completing 132-of-191passes (69.1 percent) for 2,020 yards and 22 touchdowns against only four interceptions. He added 83 carries for 282 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Senior running back Jalil Brown was honored as the district offensive most valuable player.
Brown, a first-team-state selection, averaged an eye-popping 9.0 yards per carry, rushing 199 times for 1,799 yards with 10 100-yard games and 27 touchdowns. He added 27 catches for 407 yards and seven scores in the passing game.
Mike Wheeler was recognized as the coach of the year, as he guided the Chargers to the 12-1 record and the ninth state championship.
Senior Max McAda was named to the all-state second team and was picked to the all-district first team at both wide receiver and defensive back.
McAda posted a team-high 41 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns, carried the ball 11 times for 96 yards and a pair of scores and led the team with 338 yards on punt returns.
On the other side of the ball, McAda recorded 74 tackles, with six for loss, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Senior offensive lineman Nick Dore, a first-team all-state member, and junior offensive lineman Cole Burk, a second-team all-state pick, helped pave the way for a balanced offense that amassed 2646 rushing yards and 2,027 yards through the air, earning them spots on the first team.
Senior kicker Jacob Hoelzle was also chosen to the first-team offense and to the second-team all-state group, connecting on 3-of-6 field goals, with a long of 40 and converting 57-of-61 extra points.
The first-team defense included senior lineman Ty Williams, sophomore lineman Devontay High, senior linebacker Jackson Barry, senior linebacker T.J. Lucas and sophomore defensive back William Nettles.
Williams, a first-team all-state honoree, registered 71 tackles, with 13 for loss, with seven sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. High, an honorable mention all-state pick, made a big impact, recording 94 tackles, with eight for loss, and five sacks.
Barry, a first-team all-state selection, ranked second on the team with 125 tackles, an average of 9.6 per game, with 22 stops for loss, eight sacks, a dozen quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Lucas, who made the all-state second team, had 67 tackles, with 13 for loss, to go along with nine sacks, seven pressures, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Nettles, a first-team all-stater, joined Grubbs and McAda in the first-team secondary, amassing 67 tackles, with four for loss, 18 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.
The Chargers garnered four spots on the second-team offense and five on the defense.
Senior Tripp Roberts was recognized at both wide receiver and defensive back. Roberts had 14 catches for 317 yards, an average of 22.4 yards per reception, with four touchdowns and led the team with an average of 31.1 yards on kickoff returns. He added 32 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups on the defensive side.
Barry added to his spot on the first-team defense with a second-team selection at tight end, where he had four catches for 42 yards and joined sophomore offensive lineman Porter Nix and senior offensive lineman Kentrell Johnson to help the Chargers average 359.5 yards per game.
Junior defensive lineman Greg Saldivar was chosen to the second team, with 37 tackles, with four for loss, and one sack.
Junior linebacker Jackson Ivy was named to the second team, amassing 53 tackles, with seven for loss, six sacks and six quarterback hurries.
Brown and McAda added additional all-district honors by being named to the second-team defense.
Brown recorded 60 tackles with five interceptions, three pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries from his spot in the secondary, while McAda averaged 34.3 yards per punt.
Dallas Christian also had six honorable mention selections with senior running back William Knuckles (34-194, 4 TDs), senior running back Heath Flanagan, senior wide receiver Keith “KJ” Hilliard (6-72, TD), Ivy with his second spot at tight end, senior offensive lineman Kaleb Pedraza and sophomore defensive lineman Nik Barr (55 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 QBH).
TAPPS Division II District 2 All-District Football Team
First Team Offense
Luke Carney Fr. QB Dallas Christian
Jalil Brown Sr. RB Dallas Christian
Nichlas Blaise LaRocca Sr. RB Bullard Brook Hill
Jeremiah Horn Jr. RB Bishop Dunne
Dalton Jacob Sanders Sr. RB McKinney Christian
Ezekial Jamal Long Sr. WR McKinney Christian
Max McAda Sr. WR Dallas Christian
Gabriel Grubbs Sr. WR Dallas Christian
Jesse Joe Lara Jr. WR Bishop Dunne
Felipe Tristan Sr. TE Bullard Brook Hill
Noah Stisser Langemeier Jr. Ath. Bullard Brook Hill
Nick Dore Sr. OL Dallas Christian
Allesandro Cairati Sr. OL Bullard Brook Hill
Cole Burk Jr. OL Dallas Christian
Sebastian Drake Claudio Sr. OL McKinney Christian
Alexander Joseph Romano Sr. OL Tyler Grace Community
Jacob Hoelzle Sr. K Dallas Christian
First Team Defense
Ty Williams Sr. DL Dallas Christian
Alessandro Cairati Sr. DL Bullard Brook Hill
Sebastian Drake Claudio Sr. DL McKinney Christian
Gary Cook Jr. DL Bishop Dunne
Devontay High So. DL Dallas Christian
Felipe Tristan Sr. LB Bullard Brook Hill
Jackson Barry Sr. LB Dallas Christian
T.J. Lucas Sr. LB Dallas Christian
Nichols Blaise LaRocca Sr. LB Bullard Brook Hill
Tyler Gray Anderson Sr. LB Tyler Grace Community
Gabriel Grubbs Sr. DB Dallas Christian
William Nettles So. DB Dallas Christian
Max McAda Sr. DB Dallas Christian
Ezekiel Jamal Long Sr. DB McKinney Christian
Christopher Von Dawson Jr. DB Bullard Brook Hill
Aidan William Mason Sr. P Bullard Brook Hill
Second Team Offense
Kellem Cash Etheredge So. QB McKinney Christian
Jamarion LaKeith Jackson Jr. RB Tyler Grace Community
Jayden Eaton Jr. RB Bishop Dunne
Reagan Carson Steele Jr. RB Bullard Brook Hill
Grant Carson Turner So. RB Tyler Grace Community
Jay’lon Warren Sr. WR Bullard Brook Hill
Tripp Roberts Sr. WR Dallas Christian
Grayson Cole Murry Sr. WR Bullard Brook Hill
Sutton Jon Mayberry Sr. WR McKinney Christian
Jackson Barry Sr. TE Dallas Christian
Noah Elijah Wheeler So. Ath. McKinney Christian
Porter Nix So. OL Dallas Christian
John Steven Engelhardt Sr. OL Bullard Brook Hill
Donald Wayne Quaite Jr. OL Bishop Dunne
Kentrell Johnson Sr. OL Dallas Christian
Aidan William Mason Sr. OL Bullard Brook Hill
Emilio Sanchez Jr. K McKinney Christian
Second Team Defense
John Steven Engelhardt1Sr. DL Bullard Brook Hill
Eli Montgomery Martin Sr. DL Tyler Grace Community
Greg Saldivar Jr. DL Dallas Christian
Hermann Conde Sr. DL Bullard Brook Hill
Tucker Riley Scott So. DL McKinney Christian
Dalton Jacob Sanders Sr. LB McKinney Christian
Paul Andrew Geary Fr. LB Bishop Dunne
Benjamin Varvas Jr. LB Bullard Brook Hill
Jackson Ivy Jr. LB Dallas Christian
Kaleb Aiden Farnham Sr. LB Tyler Grace Community
Joshua Cain Collins Sr. DB Bullard Brook Hill
Jalil Brown Sr. DB Dallas Christian
Tripp Roberts Sr. DB Dallas Christian
Landry Livingston Sr. DB Tyler Grace Community
A’Terrius Johnson Jr. DB Bishop Dunne
Max McAda Sr. P Dallas Christian
Honorable Mention Offense
Jack Jordan Sr. QB Bullard Brook Hill
Will Knuckles Sr. RB Dallas Christian
Benjamin Varvas Jr. RB Bullard Brook Hill
Heath Flanagan Sr. RB Dallas Christian
A’Terrius Johnson Jr. WR Bishop Dunne
Keith “KJ” Hilliard Sr. WR Dallas Christian
Andrew Timothy Winebarger Jr. WR Tyler Grace Community
Caleb Benjamin Carpenter Sr. WR Tyler Grace Community
Jackson Ivy Jr. TE Dallas Christian
Quincy Nathaniel Rheams Fr. Ath. Bishop Dunne
Tanner Mason Thyen Sr. OL Tyler Grace Community
Luis Jaime Moreno So. OL Bishop Dunne
Gerrit Ray Rogers So. OL McKinney Christian
Dominick Matthew Bernal So. OL Bishop Dunne
Kaleb Pedraza Sr. OL Dallas Christian
Jeffrey Blake Harmon So. K Tyler Grace Community
Honorable Mention Defense
Nik Barr So. DL Dallas Christian
Aiden Christian Shafer Jr. DL Bishop Dunne
Gerrit Ray Rogers So. DL McKinney Christian
Samuel David Hall Sr. DL Bullard Brook Hill
Garrett Matthew Melton Sr. DL Tyler Grace Community
Noah Elijah Weaver So. LB McKinney Christian
Kyle Molett So. LB Bishop Dunne
Owen Samuels Funk Sr. LB Bullard Brook Hill
Connor James Jarzombek So. LB McKinney Christian
Peyton Wayne Lyon Sr. LB Tyler Grace Community
Hudson Cole Watson Sr. DB Tyler Grace Community
Sutton Jon Mayberry Sr. DB McKinney Christian
Noah Stisser Langemeier Jr. DB Bullard Brook Hill
Juan-Milleon Aguilar Fr. DB Bishop Dunne
Sylvester Lopez Jr. DB Bishop Dunne
Jeffrey Blake Harmon So. P Tyler Grace Community
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.