RICHARDSON--Horn led for a majority of Friday’s playoff game against McKinney and thus spent much of the night parrying the Lions’ comeback attempts.
McKinney was able to use a tenacious rally to force overtime, but the Jaguars quickly reestablished momentum in the extra frame, using 3-pointers from Devon Hancock and Isaiah Chandler to open a 68-62 lead.
The Lions once again refused to go way, getting back to within one score with 30 seconds left, but Horn was able to rise to the occasion on the defensive end, forcing a pair of missed shots before finally corralling the rebound after a wild scramble to dribble out the clock on a 70-67 victory in a Class 6A area round playoff game at Berkner High School.
The Jaguars (27-10) advance to the regional quarterfinals for just the second time in school history where they will face Killeen Ellison (33-4), the No. 3 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fairfield High School.
Leading by three in the final seconds, Horn had the option of fouling McKinney and taking away the 3-point shot, but head coach Ondra Waddy elected to stick with the defense and it paid off.
“We were out of timeouts in the overtime period so we couldn’t really get our guys together as far as defense, but it definitely went through my mind being up three and the way they had been shooting the ball, but our guys scrapped and got together defensively and I’m very proud of the way they responded,” he said. “We’ve been talking defense all year long. We’ve got a lot of guys on the team who can put the ball in the hoop and score, we’re blessed in that regard, but I know in order to advance in the playoffs, you’ve got to be able to get stops, so it was good to be able to finish a game on the defensive end.”
The Jaguars had led by as many as 12 in the second quarter and the lead never dipped below six until Blaine Roney hit a layup for McKinney (19-11) to cut it to 51-46 with five minutes left.
Alex Anamekwe converted inside to make it a three-point game, but down the stretch, Horn was able to counter, getting contributions from a number of different players.
Hancock sank two free throws and after a layup by Devin Vincent for the Lions, Zaakir Sawyer, who had a game-high 19 points, sank a short jumper to push the lead back to 55-50 with 2:55 left.
McKinney continued its charge and chose to make Horn earn it at the free throw line. The Jaguars delivered in the clutch, as Isaiah Chandler and Sawyer each converted a pair in one-and-one situations to maintain their lead.
The Lions thought they had provided the moment of the game when Vincent was able to knock down a 3-pointer and was fouled, completing the four-point play to take a 60-59 lead with 20.1 seconds left.
Horn did not panic, as sophomore Bryson Smith was fouled and sent to the free throw line. Smith tied it with his first shot and actually made his second, but it was negated due to a lane violation, leaving it at 60-60.
McKinney had one final chance to end it in regulation, but the Jaguars were able to contest the final shot to send it to overtime.
“I’m just proud of how the guys fought the entire time. Preston Aymond got hurt right before the overtime and the guys rallied around him. That’s what this season has been all about, just rallying around one another and competing for one another,” Waddy said. “Our motto this year has been strength in numbers. We had contributions from all over the place tonight and we’re just excited to advance.”
Sawyer was one of four Horn players in double figures, as Aymond, Hancock and Chandler each tallied 13 points, with Aymond also pulling down 12 rebounds.
The Jaguars know they face a tough challenge against an Ellison team that has won 22 games in a row, the latest being a 74-51 win over Sachse on Friday.
But Horn has tested itself against top competition all season long and proved on Friday it knows how to win close games in the playoffs.
“It speaks to our resilience, our seniors, the maturity of our team,” Waddy said. “We’ve had some tough games throughout the season, some of which we came out on top, some we didn’t against ranked opponents. Some of those games we just weren’t able to close, so for us to close today shows we have made some strides in these kind of games.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.