Horn took on one of the best teams in the state last week, suffering a 52-25 loss to three-time defending Class 5A champion Highland Park.
On Friday, the Jaguars will square off with one of the toughest 6A teams in Texas when they meet Cedar Hill at 7:30 p.m. at Longhorn Stadium.
Horn fell behind the Scots 14-0 early in the game, and while they did their share of good things, they never could overcome that early deficit.
Quarterback Davazea Gabriel has thrown for 396 yards and three touchdowns with only one interception in 49 attempts. He has also been effective on the ground, rushing 24 times for 123 yards and three scores, including a 45-yarder last week.
Charles Crawford (12-142) is averaging nearly 12 yards per carry, highlighted by a 93-yard touchdown run against Tyler John Tyler and Ben Wyatt (12-47, TD) has also been effective on the ground.
Cameron Jackson (7-168) had a big first half a week ago and Donovan Payne (5-60), Braylon Monroe and the explosive N’Kowsi Emory are other solid options on the outside.
On the other side of the ball, Horn’s Marquis Edwards led the team with nine tackles against Highland Park. Quavon Grant had seven tackles, including two for loss, with three quarterback pressures and a forced fumble and Nick Garcia added seven tackles, a sack and an interception.
As was the case with Horn a year ago, Cedar Hill has played arguably the toughest schedule in the state through two weeks.
The Longhorns dropped a 41-28 decision to Allen, the No. 3 team in the Texas Football Class 6A state poll, in the opener and then last week, No. 7 Denton Guyer scored with 15 seconds left to pull out a 40-36 win.
Last season, quarterback Kaidon Salter was teammates with Horn running back Charles Crawford at Bishop Lynch.
Like Crawford, Salter has made an immediate impact with his new team, having thrown for 667 yards and six touchdowns with only one interception in 71 attempts.
Quin Bright has a team-high 17 receptions and Cameron Hutchings (5-138) and Julian Austin (3-76) are each averaging better than 25 yards per catch.
Cedar Hill has also been solid on the ground, with Corie Allen (16-117) and Kevin Young (13-79) each gaining more than six yards per carry.
As might be expected playing two high-powered offenses, the Longhorns have allowed more than 1,200 yards through two games. The bright spot has been big plays, as Cedar Hill has also forced five turnovers.
These teams have met in each of the last three seasons with Cedar Hill taking all three. Horn will try to avoid falling into a big hole as it did last season, when it found itself in a 32-3 deficit. They came back to within 42-25, but that was as close as it would get.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.