HORN BOYS BASKETBALL ZAAKIR SAWYER

Zaakir Sawyer scored a team-high 13 points, but it was not enough as Horn saw its season come to an end with a 74-52 loss to Killeen Ellison on Tuesday in a Class 6A Region 2 quarterfinal game at Fairfield High School.

 Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

Horn made history this season by advancing to the Class 6A Region 2 quarterfinals for just the second time in program history, joining the 2009 squad.

The Jaguars had never qualified for the regional tournament and that is a goal that will have to be achieved another day after they fell to Killeen Ellison in a 74-52 loss on Tuesday at Fairfield High School.

Horn finishes the season with a 27-11 record, while Killeen Ellison, the No. 3 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, moves on to the Region 2 tournament.

As the underdog on paper, the Jaguars were hoping to get off to a good start, but Ellison had other ideas opening the game on a 17-4 run.

Horn began to find its footing in the second quarter, but Ellison stayed hot, allowing them to open a 41-20 halftime lead.

The Jaguars certainly had the firepower to make a second-half charge, but Ellison proved too tough, as they were able to keep Horn at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Zaakir Sawyer led the Jaguars with 13 points, with Isaiah Chandler and Donovan Payne each adding nine. Nehemiah Nuckolls tallied a game-high 24 points and Jamyron Keller had 16 for Ellison.

