Dallas native Courtney Allen has been named head football coach and athletic director at John Horn High School.
Completing his 13th year of varsity-level coaching experience, Allen has been the head football coach at North Crowley High School since 2018, where he compiled a 18-23 overall record.
Under his leadership, the team earned success as the 2020 bi-district champions and 2021 bi-district qualifiers, as they posted a 13-8 record during those two seasons.
Allen was approved for hire by the Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees on Friday.
“Coach Allen’s dynamic personality, knowledge and ability to lead make him the perfect fit for Horn High School,” Mesquite ISD Executive Director of Athletics Kody Groves said. “He does a great job of investing in others, and that trait will allow him to have an immediate impact on the Horn students, staff and community. His passion and desire to be Horn’s head coach are off the charts.”
In 2009, Allen began his career as a defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Fort Worth ISD’s O.D. Wyatt High School.
Serving later in the same role at Lancaster High School, he helped lead the Tiger football team to a Class 4A Division II state finalist appearance and semi-finalist title.
Later hired as the assistant head football coach, offensive coordinator, head track and head wrestling coach at Dallas ISD’s Lincoln High School, he led student-athletes to the state track meet during his tenure. In addition, he was named District Wrestling Coach of the Year in 2016.
He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
“I am excited to join the Mesquite Horn community, school and athletic program,” Allen said. “This community and school are full of potential--both academically and athletically. I can’t wait to meet all stakeholders involved and begin this journey with the Jaguar family.”
