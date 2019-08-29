Horn will face a big challenge in its season opener when it travels to take on Tyler John Tyler at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Jaguars are no strangers to early tests, having scheduled top-level non-district competition for the last decade.
As they showed a year ago, sometimes there are lessons to be learned even in losses, as they overcome a 0-7 start with a five-game winning streak to advance to the regional semifinals.
Horn has made 11 consecutive playoff appearances and it will look to continue that streak under a new head coach in Chris Hudler, who was promoted from defensive coordinator after the retirement of Mike Overton, who steps away as the all-time leader in victories in Mesquite ISD after compiling a 102-60 record in 13 seasons at West Mesquite and Horn.
Hudler provides plenty of familiarity with MISD. He grew in the school district and was a member of the 2001 Mesquite state championship team. Hudler returned to MISD as an assistant at Horn in 2013, moving up to defensive coordinator and now head coach.
The Jaguars return 11 starters from last season’s squad, including five on the offensive side of the ball.
Horn has a hole to fill at quarterback with the graduation of Jermaine Givens, who signed with Lamar after rewriting the program record book.
Senior Davazea Gabriel got some experience running the offense a year ago and if last week’s scrimmage against DeSoto is any indication, he is ready to take the reins after throwing for five touchdowns.
The Jaguars return one of the most dynamic playmakers in the area in senior N’Kowsi Emory. The versatile Emory had 96 carries for 620 yards and six touchdowns, caught 13 passes for 321 yards and a pair of scores and was also one of the most electric returners in the region.
Horn features experience at other skill positions, as well. Senior Cameron Jackson (26-429, 3 TDs) and senior Donovan Payne (14-178, TD) were key targets on the outside and senior Ben Wyatt (35-238, 3 TDs rushing, 7-64 receiving) can play a role in the rushing and passing games and transfer Braylon Monroe should also be a factor. .
The offensive line is expected to be a strength, anchored by senior center Daimonte Williams, who led the team in pancakes and was a first-team all-district honoree.
Defensively, the Jaguars will be strong in the middle. Senior Nick Garcia was voted as the 11-6A defensive newcomer of the year after registering 132 tackles and three sacks, while Quavon Grant was named to the first team as he had 128 tackles, 13 for loss, with seven quarterback pressures and four forced fumbles.
That unit will be further bolstered by sophomore Marquis Edwards, who made an impact as a freshman and wills step into a starting role at outside linebacker.
Senior Matthew Robles (54 tackles) returns to anchor the defensive line and John Burris (35 tackles) is among the notables with experience in the secondary.
That unit will look to slow down a new-look Tyler John Tyler offense. The Lions, who dropped a heartbreaker to eventual state champion Highland Park in the regional finals, graduated quarterback Devlen Woods, their top four rushers and top four receivers.
Senior Kitan Crawford averaged 12.8 yards per carry (21-269) and could take on an expanded role on offense to go along with his defensive back duties, but the Lions need others to step up.
The John Tyler defense is also looking for some new faces after graduating seven first-team all-district performers.
They do return linebacker Isaiah Johnson, a first-team honoree, and there is returning talent on the depth chart.
This will be the 11th meeting between the two former district rivals, with the Lions leading the series, 6-4.
There have been some lopsided games along the way, including the last two games, with John Tyler winning 69-22 in 2016 and Horn claiming a 35-13 victory two years ago.
