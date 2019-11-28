HORN VOLLEYBALL RYAN HENDERSON

Horn freshman Ryan Henderson was one of three Jaguars named to the 11-6A first team.

 Glenn Gunn, Special Contributor

The two Rockwall programs dominated the 11-6A landscape as they went on to share the district championship, but there were highlights from the three Mesquite ISD programs, as well.

Horn led the way with five all-district selections after they finished third to qualify for the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

That included a trio of honorees on the first team with sophomore outside hitter Makaila Harris, junior middle blocker Charlize Williams and freshman libero Ryan Henderson.

Harris made the list for the second straight season and was Horn’s best all-around player. She led the team with 2.6 kills per set to go along with 45 aces, 30 blocks and 3.5 digs per game.

Williams was a force at the net with a team-high 78 blocks and 1.5 kills per set. Henderson made an immediate impact by leading the Jaguars with 60 aces and 513 digs.

All three of those players should return next season, giving Horn a solid nucleus to build around.

Seniors Ashanti Sampsell and Ximena Del Castillo were named to the second team. Sampsell, a middle blocker, recorded 1.2 kills per set with 23 aces and 28 blocks, while Del Castillo averaged nearly one kill per game.

North Mesquite freshman middle blocker KK Daniyan was another younger player who made a splash and was named to the first team, while senior middle blocker Lena Cates was a second-team selection.

The Stallions also had four players earn honorable mention recognition with senior outside hitter Abby McDaniel, senior setter Mallory Garcia, sophomore outside hitter Mikaylah West and freshman libero/outside hitter Gaby Briones.

Mesquite had one representative in senior setter Kaiya Freelon, who was a second-team honoree.

Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall split the 11-6A championship and they gobbled up all the superlative awards, with the Hawks claiming six and the Yellowjackets four.

Rockwall-Heath was led by junior middle blocker Bre Kelley, who was voted as the 11-6A most valuable player after leading the team with 4.3 kills per set and 117 blocks.

Senior outside hitter Madison Byrne was selected as the outstanding attacker after averaging 2.8 kills per set, while sophomore Danyelle Prado was tabbed the co-outstanding server as she registered 48 aces.

Freshman outside hitter Becca Kelley was named newcomer of the year after contributing 2.4 kills per set and junior libero Leah Green is the outstanding defender as she averaged 4.9 digs per game.

Maggie Younger was once again recognized as the coach of the year after leading the Hawks to another district championship.

Rockwall junior Jaden Dougal was chosen as the outstanding setter as she averaged 10.9 assists per set.

Junior Piper Kelley had 79 aces to earn co-outstanding server honors, senior Bomi Ogunlari was named outstanding blocker and junior McKenzie Johnson was tabbed outstanding libero as she recorded 717 digs on the year.

The frightening thing for opponents is that the Yellowjackets are expected to return seven of their nine all-district selections, with the Hawks having five of its nine honorees back in the mix.

11-6A Volleyball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Bre Kelley   MB    Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Outstanding Attacker

Madison Byrne    OH    Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Outstanding Setter

Jaden Dougal       S       Jr.      Rockwall

Co-Outstanding Servers

Danyelle Prado     S       So.    Rockwall-Heath

Piper Kelley         S       Jr.      Rockwall

|

Outstanding Blocker

Bomi Ogunlari     MB    Sr.     Rockwall

Newcomer of the Year

Becca Kelley         OH    Fr.     Rockwall-Heath

Outstanding Libero

McKenzie Johnson         L       Jr.      Rockwall

Outstanding Defender

Leah Green L       Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Coach of the Year

Maggie Younger                      Rockwall-Heath

First Team

Ryan Henderson  L       Fr.     Horn

Charlize Williams MB    Jr.      Horn

Makaila Harris     OH    So.    Horn

KK Daniyan         MB    Fr.     North Mesquite

Ayshia Rollins     MB    Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Laurel Nails          S       Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Kylie Nott   Opp  So.    Rockwall

Feyi Ogunlari       OH/MB       So.    Rockwall

Avery Reid OH/MB       Jr.      Rockwall

Angell Evans        L       Jr.      Longview

Laci Lewis  OH    Sr.     Longview

Anasha Martin     L       Sr.     Tyler Lee

Second Team

Ashanti Sampsell MB    Sr.     Horn

Ximena Del Castillo       RS     Sr.     Horn

Lena Cates  MB    Sr.     North Mesquite

Kaiya Freelon       S       Sr.     Mesquite

Sydney Morey      RS     Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Blair Adams         DS     Fr.     Rockwall-Heath

Ava Quartrone     OH    Jr.      Rockwall

Avery Morrill       DS     Sr.     Rockwall

LaDeja George     MB    Sr.     Longview

Miah Colbert        OH/MB       Jr.      Longview

Je’Myiia Johnson MB    Jr.      Tyler Lee

Anna Stone S       Sr.     Tyler Lee

Honorable Mention

Abigal McDaniel  OH    Sr.     North Mesquite

Mallory Garcia     S       Sr.     North Mesquite

Mikaylah West     OH    So.    North Mesquite

Gaby Briones       L/OH Fr.     North Mesquite

Taylor Barrow     OH/RS        Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Claire Trosclair    OH    Sr.     Tyler Lee

Ionna Jones MB    Fr.     Tyler Lee

Semira Udosen     RS     Jr.      Tyler Lee

