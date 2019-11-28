The two Rockwall programs dominated the 11-6A landscape as they went on to share the district championship, but there were highlights from the three Mesquite ISD programs, as well.
Horn led the way with five all-district selections after they finished third to qualify for the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.
That included a trio of honorees on the first team with sophomore outside hitter Makaila Harris, junior middle blocker Charlize Williams and freshman libero Ryan Henderson.
Harris made the list for the second straight season and was Horn’s best all-around player. She led the team with 2.6 kills per set to go along with 45 aces, 30 blocks and 3.5 digs per game.
Williams was a force at the net with a team-high 78 blocks and 1.5 kills per set. Henderson made an immediate impact by leading the Jaguars with 60 aces and 513 digs.
All three of those players should return next season, giving Horn a solid nucleus to build around.
Seniors Ashanti Sampsell and Ximena Del Castillo were named to the second team. Sampsell, a middle blocker, recorded 1.2 kills per set with 23 aces and 28 blocks, while Del Castillo averaged nearly one kill per game.
North Mesquite freshman middle blocker KK Daniyan was another younger player who made a splash and was named to the first team, while senior middle blocker Lena Cates was a second-team selection.
The Stallions also had four players earn honorable mention recognition with senior outside hitter Abby McDaniel, senior setter Mallory Garcia, sophomore outside hitter Mikaylah West and freshman libero/outside hitter Gaby Briones.
Mesquite had one representative in senior setter Kaiya Freelon, who was a second-team honoree.
Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall split the 11-6A championship and they gobbled up all the superlative awards, with the Hawks claiming six and the Yellowjackets four.
Rockwall-Heath was led by junior middle blocker Bre Kelley, who was voted as the 11-6A most valuable player after leading the team with 4.3 kills per set and 117 blocks.
Senior outside hitter Madison Byrne was selected as the outstanding attacker after averaging 2.8 kills per set, while sophomore Danyelle Prado was tabbed the co-outstanding server as she registered 48 aces.
Freshman outside hitter Becca Kelley was named newcomer of the year after contributing 2.4 kills per set and junior libero Leah Green is the outstanding defender as she averaged 4.9 digs per game.
Maggie Younger was once again recognized as the coach of the year after leading the Hawks to another district championship.
Rockwall junior Jaden Dougal was chosen as the outstanding setter as she averaged 10.9 assists per set.
Junior Piper Kelley had 79 aces to earn co-outstanding server honors, senior Bomi Ogunlari was named outstanding blocker and junior McKenzie Johnson was tabbed outstanding libero as she recorded 717 digs on the year.
The frightening thing for opponents is that the Yellowjackets are expected to return seven of their nine all-district selections, with the Hawks having five of its nine honorees back in the mix.
11-6A Volleyball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Bre Kelley MB Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Outstanding Attacker
Madison Byrne OH Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Outstanding Setter
Jaden Dougal S Jr. Rockwall
Co-Outstanding Servers
Danyelle Prado S So. Rockwall-Heath
Piper Kelley S Jr. Rockwall
|
Outstanding Blocker
Bomi Ogunlari MB Sr. Rockwall
Newcomer of the Year
Becca Kelley OH Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Outstanding Libero
McKenzie Johnson L Jr. Rockwall
Outstanding Defender
Leah Green L Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Coach of the Year
Maggie Younger Rockwall-Heath
First Team
Ryan Henderson L Fr. Horn
Charlize Williams MB Jr. Horn
Makaila Harris OH So. Horn
KK Daniyan MB Fr. North Mesquite
Ayshia Rollins MB Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Laurel Nails S Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Kylie Nott Opp So. Rockwall
Feyi Ogunlari OH/MB So. Rockwall
Avery Reid OH/MB Jr. Rockwall
Angell Evans L Jr. Longview
Laci Lewis OH Sr. Longview
Anasha Martin L Sr. Tyler Lee
Second Team
Ashanti Sampsell MB Sr. Horn
Ximena Del Castillo RS Sr. Horn
Lena Cates MB Sr. North Mesquite
Kaiya Freelon S Sr. Mesquite
Sydney Morey RS Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Blair Adams DS Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Ava Quartrone OH Jr. Rockwall
Avery Morrill DS Sr. Rockwall
LaDeja George MB Sr. Longview
Miah Colbert OH/MB Jr. Longview
Je’Myiia Johnson MB Jr. Tyler Lee
Anna Stone S Sr. Tyler Lee
Honorable Mention
Abigal McDaniel OH Sr. North Mesquite
Mallory Garcia S Sr. North Mesquite
Mikaylah West OH So. North Mesquite
Gaby Briones L/OH Fr. North Mesquite
Taylor Barrow OH/RS Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Claire Trosclair OH Sr. Tyler Lee
Ionna Jones MB Fr. Tyler Lee
Semira Udosen RS Jr. Tyler Lee
