The 11-6A girls basketball season reached its midpoint on Friday and the second half of the district slate features plenty of questions left to be answered.
Horn was alone in first place sporting the only undefeated record, but that came to an end at the hands of Tyler Lee on Friday and there are plenty of other hurdles left to be cleared.
And despite a loss to Rockwall-Heath, North Mesquite is in the thick of the playoff race as it continues its quest for its first playoff berth since 2009.
Here is a look at the 11-6A playoff race heading into the second half of the season:
Horn (13-12, 5-1)
The Jaguars have never missed the playoffs in their history—a streak of 17 appearances in a row—and it is hard to see that run coming to an end.
Horn has positioned itself well to not only return to the playoffs, but capture at least a share of the district title for the fifth consecutive season.
Junior Jasmine Shavers actually missed the district opener, but has not skipped a beat, averaging 19.3 points in district play, and she is one of the leading scorers in the area.
Senior Tra’Liyah Washington, a 6-1 guard, is one of the most versatile players in the district and has scored in double figures in every 11-6A game.
The Jaguars have been without the services of sophomore Da’Lonna Choice, a first-team all-district selection a year ago.
Others have stepped up though, including seniors Tynia Dotsy and Danielle Johnson, juniors Viencia Jackson, Katelyn Cobb and Don’Yae White and sophomore Dasia Robinson.
Last season, all 10 of their wins were by double-digits. Their five victories this year include margins of four against Mesquite, nine against Rockwall and three against Rockwall-Heath.
Key Game: vs. Rockwall (Jan. 24)
Tyler Lee (20-6, 5-1)
After finishing one game out of first place a year ago, the Red Raiders were picked to finish second in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll and they have one-upped that projection thus far by moving into a tie for first place on Friday.
Tyler Lee has five double-digit district wins and the only blemish on their resume came last week when they lost a 10-point lead to a Rockwall rally.
The Red Raiders might not have the scoring depth of some of their fellow contenders, but the 1-2 punch of senior Aaliyah Morgan and sophomore Alyssia Thorne is one of the best in the district.
Key Game: vs. Horn (Feb. 11)
Rockwall (18-9, 4-2)
The Yellowjackets were the TABC preseason pick to win 11-6A, but found themselves in an unfamiliar position when losses to Longview and Horn sent them to a 0-2 start.
Rockwall has since rebounded with a four-game winning streak, highlighted by the furious second-half rally against Tyler Lee.
The Yellowjackets have been without the services of leading scorer Emma Stelzer for much of the season, but seniors Mikki Witcher and Celia Straight have played like the all-district performers they were a year ago.
Rockwall has also benefited from a youth movement, as sophomore Ashley Minor and freshmen Caitlynn Jordan and Nia Santiago have come on strong.
Key Game: at Horn (Jan. 24)
Rockwall-Heath (20-8, 3-3)
The Hawks did not win a district game last season, but have shown that a strong non-district record can translate into 11-6A play.
Rockwall-Heath has victories over Longview and Mesquite, pushed Horn to the limit in a 47-44 loss, and knocked off North Mesquite on Friday to move into fourth place.
The return of junior Logyn McNeil has given the Hawks a big lift. Senior Mya Bills has been steady
The Hawks have gotten good production of late from senior Grace Anderson and junior Asia Bradford and sophomores Tiffany Liddie and Shelomi Sanders are also coming on strong.
Key Game: vs. North Mesquite (Feb. 11)
North Mesquite (7-14, 2-4)
The Stallions opened some eyes with a solid 44-30 win over a Longview team that was picked to make the playoffs. That came on the heels of battling Rockwall tough for four quarters before falling in a close loss.
Despite a tough loss to Rockwall-Heath on Friday, North Mesquite is squarely in the middle of the postseason race.
Kayla Pope has been one of the district’s top all-around players. The Stallion offense runs through Pope, who pushes the ball in transition, can penetrate to the basket and does a good job setting up her teammates.
Freshman Madison Spain has emerged as one of the team’s top scorers. There are shooters on the outside with Arika Leroy and Melanie Lomeli, they have a presence inside with Folasade Daniyan and Destinee Holiday and depth with players such as Abigail McDaniel, Nelise Moore and Ana Valdez.
Key Game: at Rockwall-Heath (Feb. 11)
Longview (11-14, 2-4)
The Lobos made the playoffs a year ago and were picked to finish fourth this season but they have work to do if they want to make that happen.
There is a solid core with seniors Jordan McClain and Meshia Shead and juniors Madison Pippins and Miah Colbert.
Longview showed its potential with a win over Rockwall, but will look to get its offense going as they have averaged only 35.6 points during district play and have scored more than 33 just once.
Key Game: at Rockwall-Heath (Jan. 31)
Mesquite (13-17, 0-6)
The Skeeters got off to a strong start but that has not carried over into district play just yet.
Mesquite certainly has the tools to get back into the race. Senior Lakeycia Bables is one of the most explosive scorers in the area and senior Jene Samuels can score inside and is dangerous from the perimeter.
The Skeeters will also turn to seniors Kaiya Freelon, Kyahria Thomas and Cha’Quayla Green, junior Jalesa Davis and sophomore Kayriona Brown down the stretch.
Key Game: vs. North Mesquite (Jan. 28)
