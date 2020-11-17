The Horn girls basketball team entered the season with high hopes and they have not been disappointed thus far.
The Jaguars improved to 4-0 on Tuesday with a 45-29 victory over Flower Mound.
The key for Horn was the second quarter, when they reeled off a 16-2 run to turn a close game into a 27-9 lead. The advantage topped 20 points in the third quarter before the Jaguars put it in cruise control down the stretch.
Jasmine Shavers continued her strong start to the season with 19 points with Viencia Jackson also in double figures with 12.
Horn was not the only 10-6A team to enjoy some success on Tuesday.
Mesquite opened a 32-15 lead at halftime and used a 19-9 run in the third quarter to put Rowlett away in a 58-37 victory.
North Mesquite used a 13-4 run to start the game, held Garland to two points in the third quarter and then held off a late charge to earn a 40-32 win.
Sunnyvale moved to 3-1 with a 54-43 victory over Kennedale.
The Raiders did not get off to an ideal start and trailed 14-5 after one quarter. But they righted the ship from there, coming back to take a two-point halftime lead and then pulling away in the second half.
Brinley Andrews paced Sunnyvale with 19 points, Chloe Thomas scored 12 and Micah Russell and Takoya Stallings added nine and six, respectively.
Poteet got off to a slow start and never recovered in a 73-26 loss to Wichita Falls Rider on Monday.
The Pirates dug themselves a huge hole and trailed 39-10 at halftime and they were unable to mount a comeback, despite nine points from Gabrielle Bradley, six from Kya Richardson and five from Serena Anukem.
BOYS
Sachse got off to a big start and never looked back en route to a 74-59 victory over North Mesquite.
The Mustangs led by five after one quarter and then outscored the Stallions 23-12 in the second to open a 39-23 halftime lead.
It was more of the same after the break, as Sachse outscored North Mesquite 35-16 in the second half.
RJ Chatman had a huge game for the Mustangs with 27 points, with Dylan McKeon tallying 18 and Kai Smith also in double figures with 10. Kai Howard scored 12 points and Eduardo Rivas chipped in with 10 for the Stallions.
Mesquite was unable to overcome a bad second quarter in a 71-35 loss to Jesuit.
The Skeeters trailed by 10 early on, but the Rangers reeled off a 21-1 run in the second to take a 41-11 lead. Mesquite played much more evenly in the second half, but not enough to make up the deficit.
Jayrin Wadley led the Skeeters with nine points, La’Davion Younger scored eight and Kane Megera added seven.
Poteet came up on the short end of a 54-46 loss to Lovejoy. The game was close throughout and the Pirates were within 37-35 at the end of three quarters, but were outscored 17-11 down the stretch.
Derrick Martin led a trio of Poteet players in double figures with 14 points, Jaran Young had 11 and Carlos Rodriguez tallied 10.
