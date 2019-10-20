The three Mesquite ISD cross country teams matched up against a tough field at the 11-6A meet on Friday at the University of Texas at Tyler.
The two Rockwall ISD programs and Tyler Lee proved too tough to crack at the top of the team standings, but a couple of MISD runners will be representing the school district at the 6A Region II competition, which is scheduled for Monday at the Jesse Owens Sports Complex in Dallas.
Horn senior Rachel Wynn placed seventh among all individuals in a time of 20:05.38 and was followed closely by Mesquite sophomore Jadyn Dangerfield in eighth.
Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall split the team championships.
The Hawk boys placed four runners in the top 10 to finish with a score of 41 to out-pace Rockwall (52) and Tyler Lee (73). North Mesquite (94) was fourth with Horn (144) in sixth and Mesquite (174) in seventh.
On the girls side, the Yellowjackets placed all five runners in the top 18 to earn a score of 49 to edge out Rockwall-Heath (56) and Tyler Lee (58). The Skeeters (117) were fifth with the Stallions (123) in sixth.
Longview sophomore Isabel Breaux won the girls individual title by nearly 13 seconds in a time of 19:34.27.
In addition to Dangerfield, senior Danna Rodriguez was 23rd, junior Kyah Hill placed 26th, and juniors Jocelyn Rodriguez and Janet Estrada were 34th and 35th for Mesquite.
North Mesquite senior Vanesa Ortiz took 13th to lead a trio in the top 25 along with junior Jovana Segovia (17th) and freshman Fernanda Gamez (25th).
Freshman Evelyn Aragon and junior Eloisa Nunez rounded out the top five.
Horn did not field a full team, but were also represented by senior Deja Hatcher (31st), junior Cynthia Macias (33rd) and junior Journey Burris (41st).
The boys individual race went down to the wire, with Rockwall junior River Hill (15:38.45) edging Tyler Lee junior Nick Knight (15:38.50) by five-hundredths of a second to claim the 11-6A title.
Horn had a pair of runners narrowly miss out on the top 10, as sophomores Alejandro Villalva and Omari Sandifer placed 11th and 12th, respectively. Senior Eric Hernandez, junior Aramiz Cerda and freshman Billy Mojica rounded out the top five for the Jaguars.
North Mesquite senior Rigoberto Maldonado placed 15th to lead the Stallions. Junior Juan Torres also finished in the top 20, followed by sophomore Alan Jimenez in 26th, senior Roberto Torres in 27th and senior Jose Maldonado in 34th.
Junior Kevin Parra, a standout on the soccer team, paced the Skeeters in 30th place. Also in the top five were junior Raul Flores (33rd), sophomore Carlos Salazar (35th), senior Francisco Tovar (37th) and sophomore Carlos Montemayor Ruiz (39th).
11-6A Cross Country Meet
(At The University of Texas at Tyler)
Boys Team Standings
1 Rockwall-Heath 41
2 Rockwall 52
3 Tyler Lee 73
4 North Mesquite 94
5 Longview 117
6 Horn 144
7 Mesquite 174
Boys Individual Results
1 River Hill Rockwall 15:38.45
2 Nick Knight Tyler Lee 15:38.50
3 Brayden Ortiz Rockwall 16:24.70
4 Nate Brenner Rockwall-Heath 16:39.27
5 Frank Douglas Rockwall-Heath 16:41.63
6 Roman Vazquez North Mesquite 16:42.12
7 Noah Hall Tyler Lee 16:45.62
8 Tre Hudson Rockwall 17:00.58
9 Dylan Hardin Rockwall-Heath 17:04.12
10 Warren O’Connor Rockwall-Heath 17:11.17
11 Alejandro Villalva Horn 17:12.71
12 Omari Sandifer Horn 17:23.64
13 Max Douglas Rockwall-Heath 17:26.59
14 Jake Dalfrey Rockwall-Heath 17:26.59
15 Rigoberto Maldonado North Mesquite 17:30.86
16 Uriel Ramon Longview 17:36.79
17 Daniel Montenegro Rockwall 17:41.48
18 Alex Asad Tyler Lee 17:44.64
19 Jose Aguilar Longview 17:47.46
20 Juan Torres North Mesquite 17:52.90
21 Keith Boudewijn Rockwall-Heath 17:53.78
22 Aaron Smith Tyler Lee 17:56.64
23 Wesley Shumake Rockwall 18:00.10
24 Connor Benavidez Tyler Lee 18:06.62
25 Alberto Ramirez Longview 18:12.40
26 Alan Jimenez North Mesquite 18:17.88
27 Roberto Torres North Mesquite 18:22.69
28 David Laguna Longview 18:25.12
29 Miguel Garcia Longview 18:25.88
30 Kevin Parra Mesquite 18:26.87
31 Andrew Johnson Longview 18:36.06
32 Eric Hernandez Horn 18:39.29
33 Raul Flores Mesquite 18:40.68
34 Jose Maldonado North Mesquite 18:47.94
35 Carlos Salazar Mesquite 18:57.36
36 Braylon Johnson Tyler Lee 19:00.10
37 Francisco Tovar Mesquite 19:00.84
38 Luke Avery Rockwall 19:03.22
39 Carlos Montemayor Ruiz Mesquite 19:11.34
40 Kaneal Cooper Mesquite 19:17.09
41 Aaron Olivarez Rockwall 19:18.02
42 Ezekiel Ruiz Mesquite 19:21.84
43 Aramiz Cerda Horn 19:25.74
44 Reagan Hull Longview 19:29.42
45 Jonathan Rangel North Mesquite 19:38.68
46 Billy Mojica Horn 19:48.91
47 Lucas Hood Horn 20:12.73
Girls Team Standings
1 Rockwall 49
2 Rockwall-Heath 56
3 Tyler Lee 58
4 Longview 112
5 Mesquite 117
6 North Mesquite 123
Girls Individual Results
1 Isabel Breaux Longview 19:34.27
2 Caroline Hargrave Rockwall-Heath 19:47.10
3 Gertrude Lamb Tyler Lee 19:51.09
4 Jordyn Brown Rockwall-Heath 19:58.94
5 Allyson McCutcheon Rockwall 20:02.18
6 Kate Avery Rockwall 20:04.59
7 Rachel Wynn Horn 20:05.38
8 Jadyn Dangerfield Mesquite 20:09.48
9 Jamison Gladney Rockwall 20:21.62
10 Makayla Bratcher Rockwall-Heath 2024.84
11 Sarah Hamlin Tyler Lee 20:29.57
12 Hewan Knight Tyler Lee 20:30.16
13 Vanessa Ortiz North Mesquite 20:36.47
14 Kendall Watkins Rockwall 20:50.00
15 Sarah Niedrauer Tyler Lee 20:58.02
16 Hannah Jacobbe Rockwall-Heath 21:14.37
17 Jovana Segovia North Mesquite 21:25.69
18 Adrienne Brown Rockwall 21:50.51
19 Shelby Watkins Rockwall 22:01.92
20 Avery Shipman Rockwall 22:04.18
21 Faith Rivera Tyler Lee 22:11.78
22 Abigal Hilton Longview 22:15.10
23 Danna Rodriguez Mesquite 22:37.12
24 Lucy Matthews Tyler Lee 22:52.94
25 Fernanda Gamez North Mesquite 22:56.87
26 Kyah Hill Mesquite 22:59.11
27 Lizbeth Aguillon Rockwall-Heath 23:02.76
28 Dayna Smith Rockwall-Heath 23:09.84
29 Raquel Landaverde Longview 23:15.99
30 Alexa Gonzalez Longview 23:20.69
31 Deja Hatcher Horn 23:25.25
32 Paige Ray Rockwall-Heath 23:33.31
33 Cynthia Macias Horn 24:04.60
34 Jocelyn Rodriguez Mesquite 24:12.78
35 Janet Estrada Mesquite 25:04.15
36 Veronika Sloan Longview 25:37.17
37 Mica Aguilar Longview 25:39.80
38 Evelyn Aragon North Mesquite 25:41.11
39 Eloisa Nunez North Mesquite 26:05.57
40 Yamileth Chihuahua North Mesquite 26:16.99
41 Journey Burris Horn 26:41.38
42 Alondra Diaz North Mesquite 26:44.53
