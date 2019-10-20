MESQUITE XC

The Mesquite cross country teams competed at the 11-6A meet on Friday at The University of Texas at Tyler.

 Chris McGathey, Special Contributor

The three Mesquite ISD cross country teams matched up against a tough field at the 11-6A meet on Friday at the University of Texas at Tyler.

The two Rockwall ISD programs and Tyler Lee proved too tough to crack at the top of the team standings, but a couple of MISD runners will be representing the school district at the 6A Region II competition, which is scheduled for Monday at the Jesse Owens Sports Complex in Dallas.

Horn senior Rachel Wynn placed seventh among all individuals in a time of 20:05.38 and was followed closely by Mesquite sophomore Jadyn Dangerfield in eighth.

Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall split the team championships.

The Hawk boys placed four runners in the top 10 to finish with a score of 41 to out-pace Rockwall (52) and Tyler Lee (73). North Mesquite (94) was fourth with Horn (144) in sixth and Mesquite (174) in seventh.

On the girls side, the Yellowjackets placed all five runners in the top 18 to earn a score of 49 to edge out Rockwall-Heath (56) and Tyler Lee (58). The Skeeters (117) were fifth with the Stallions (123) in sixth.

Longview sophomore Isabel Breaux won the girls individual title by nearly 13 seconds in a time of 19:34.27.

In addition to Dangerfield, senior Danna Rodriguez was 23rd, junior Kyah Hill placed 26th, and juniors Jocelyn Rodriguez and Janet Estrada were 34th and 35th for Mesquite.

North Mesquite senior Vanesa Ortiz took 13th to lead a trio in the top 25 along with junior Jovana Segovia (17th) and freshman Fernanda Gamez (25th).

Freshman Evelyn Aragon and junior Eloisa Nunez rounded out the top five.

Horn did not field a full team, but were also represented by senior Deja Hatcher (31st), junior Cynthia Macias (33rd) and junior Journey Burris (41st).

The boys individual race went down to the wire, with Rockwall junior River Hill (15:38.45) edging Tyler Lee junior Nick Knight (15:38.50) by five-hundredths of a second to claim the 11-6A title.

Horn had a pair of runners narrowly miss out on the top 10, as sophomores Alejandro Villalva and Omari Sandifer placed 11th and 12th, respectively. Senior Eric Hernandez, junior Aramiz Cerda and freshman Billy Mojica rounded out the top five for the Jaguars.

North Mesquite senior Rigoberto Maldonado placed 15th to lead the Stallions. Junior Juan Torres also finished in the top 20, followed by sophomore Alan Jimenez in 26th, senior Roberto Torres in 27th and senior Jose Maldonado in 34th.

Junior Kevin Parra, a standout on the soccer team, paced the Skeeters in 30th place. Also in the top five were junior Raul Flores (33rd), sophomore Carlos Salazar (35th), senior Francisco Tovar (37th) and sophomore Carlos Montemayor Ruiz (39th).

11-6A Cross Country Meet

(At The University of Texas at Tyler)

Boys Team Standings

1        Rockwall-Heath   41

2        Rockwall    52

3        Tyler Lee    73

4        North Mesquite    94

5        Longview    117

6        Horn 144

7        Mesquite     174

Boys Individual Results

1        River Hill    Rockwall    15:38.45

2        Nick Knight          Tyler Lee    15:38.50

3        Brayden Ortiz      Rockwall    16:24.70

4        Nate Brenner        Rockwall-Heath   16:39.27

5        Frank Douglas     Rockwall-Heath   16:41.63

6        Roman Vazquez   North Mesquite    16:42.12

7        Noah Hall   Tyler Lee    16:45.62

8        Tre Hudson Rockwall    17:00.58

9        Dylan Hardin       Rockwall-Heath   17:04.12

10      Warren O’Connor         Rockwall-Heath   17:11.17

11      Alejandro Villalva         Horn 17:12.71

12      Omari Sandifer     Horn 17:23.64

13      Max Douglas        Rockwall-Heath   17:26.59

14      Jake Dalfrey         Rockwall-Heath   17:26.59

15      Rigoberto Maldonado    North Mesquite    17:30.86

16      Uriel Ramon         Longview    17:36.79

17      Daniel Montenegro        Rockwall    17:41.48

18      Alex Asad   Tyler Lee    17:44.64

19      Jose Aguilar         Longview    17:47.46

20      Juan Torres North Mesquite    17:52.90

21      Keith Boudewijn  Rockwall-Heath   17:53.78

22      Aaron Smith        Tyler Lee    17:56.64

23      Wesley Shumake  Rockwall    18:00.10

24      Connor Benavidez         Tyler Lee    18:06.62

25      Alberto Ramirez   Longview    18:12.40

26      Alan Jimenez        North Mesquite    18:17.88

27      Roberto Torres     North Mesquite    18:22.69

28      David Laguna       Longview    18:25.12

29      Miguel Garcia       Longview    18:25.88

30      Kevin Parra          Mesquite     18:26.87

31      Andrew Johnson  Longview    18:36.06

32      Eric Hernandez     Horn 18:39.29

33      Raul Flores Mesquite     18:40.68

34      Jose Maldonado   North Mesquite    18:47.94

35      Carlos Salazar      Mesquite     18:57.36

36      Braylon Johnson  Tyler Lee    19:00.10

37      Francisco Tovar   Mesquite     19:00.84

38      Luke Avery Rockwall    19:03.22

39      Carlos Montemayor Ruiz        Mesquite     19:11.34

40      Kaneal Cooper     Mesquite     19:17.09

41      Aaron Olivarez     Rockwall    19:18.02

42      Ezekiel Ruiz         Mesquite     19:21.84

43      Aramiz Cerda       Horn 19:25.74

44      Reagan Hull         Longview    19:29.42

45      Jonathan Rangel   North Mesquite    19:38.68

46      Billy Mojica         Horn 19:48.91

47      Lucas Hood          Horn 20:12.73

Girls Team Standings

1        Rockwall    49

2        Rockwall-Heath   56

3        Tyler Lee    58

4        Longview    112

5        Mesquite     117

6        North Mesquite    123

Girls Individual Results

1        Isabel Breaux       Longview    19:34.27

2        Caroline Hargrave         Rockwall-Heath   19:47.10

3        Gertrude Lamb     Tyler Lee    19:51.09

4        Jordyn Brown      Rockwall-Heath   19:58.94

5        Allyson McCutcheon     Rockwall    20:02.18

6        Kate Avery Rockwall    20:04.59

7        Rachel Wynn        Horn 20:05.38

8        Jadyn Dangerfield          Mesquite     20:09.48

9        Jamison Gladney  Rockwall    20:21.62

10      Makayla Bratcher Rockwall-Heath   2024.84

11      Sarah Hamlin       Tyler Lee    20:29.57

12      Hewan Knight      Tyler Lee    20:30.16

13      Vanessa Ortiz       North Mesquite    20:36.47

14      Kendall Watkins  Rockwall    20:50.00

15      Sarah Niedrauer   Tyler Lee    20:58.02

16      Hannah Jacobbe   Rockwall-Heath   21:14.37

17      Jovana Segovia    North Mesquite    21:25.69

18      Adrienne Brown   Rockwall    21:50.51

19      Shelby Watkins    Rockwall    22:01.92

20      Avery Shipman    Rockwall    22:04.18

21      Faith Rivera         Tyler Lee    22:11.78

22      Abigal Hilton       Longview    22:15.10

23      Danna Rodriguez Mesquite     22:37.12

24      Lucy Matthews    Tyler Lee    22:52.94

25      Fernanda Gamez  North Mesquite    22:56.87

26      Kyah Hill    Mesquite     22:59.11

27      Lizbeth Aguillon   Rockwall-Heath   23:02.76

28      Dayna Smith        Rockwall-Heath   23:09.84

29      Raquel Landaverde        Longview    23:15.99

30      Alexa Gonzalez    Longview    23:20.69

31      Deja Hatcher        Horn 23:25.25

32      Paige Ray   Rockwall-Heath   23:33.31

33      Cynthia Macias    Horn 24:04.60

34      Jocelyn Rodriguez          Mesquite     24:12.78

35      Janet Estrada       Mesquite     25:04.15

36      Veronika Sloan    Longview    25:37.17

37      Mica Aguilar        Longview    25:39.80

38      Evelyn Aragon     North Mesquite    25:41.11

39      Eloisa Nunez        North Mesquite    26:05.57

40      Yamileth Chihuahua      North Mesquite    26:16.99

41      Journey Burris     Horn 26:41.38

42      Alondra Diaz        North Mesquite    26:44.53    

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

