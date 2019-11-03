Horn and Poteet compete in different districts, in different classifications, no less, but they have followed very similar roads this season.
Both the Jaguars and Pirates found themselves in the middle of the standings for much of the year, but came on strong at the right time.
Horn closed the 11-6A slate on a four-match winning streak, highlighted by avenging a loss to Tyler Lee last Friday that helped them move into a tie for third place.
Likewise, Poteet won four of its final matches in 13-5A. Tuesday’s sweep of Kaufman earned them a measure of revenge for an earlier defeat as they moved into a tie for third place with the Lions.
Rather than having their seeding fate decided by chance with a coin flip, both elected to settle it on the court and it proved to be the right choice.
Horn posted a 14-25, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 18-16 victory over Tyler Lee on Friday in Grand Saline. Poteet followed up its Tuesday with over Kaufman with another, rallying from an opening-set loss for a 17-25, 25-19, 25-14, 26-24 victory.
Horn will meet Copperas Cove in the 6A bi-district round at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Rose High School. Poteet draws Midlothian in the opening round in a match that will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Ferris.
Jaguars head coach Kris Thornton said early on that she believed her team would make the playoffs and that is exactly where they are for the eighth season in a row and they are riding a five-match winning streak.
Horn is led by do-everything sophomore Makaila Harris, who is recording 2.6 kills and 3.5 digs per set to go along with 30 blocks and 45 aces.
Junior Charlize Williams has a team-high 83 blocks and 1.5 kills per game, seniors Ashanti Sampsell (1.2 kpg, 33 blocks) and Aijha Sampsell (1.1 kpg) have been solid all season and seniors Mena DeCastilo and Asia De Chabert have made a big impact of late.
Senior Kaitie Wheeler and sophomore Arianna Tubbs have done a good job running the offense, combining for eight assists per set and freshman Ryan Henderson and Wheeler also lead the team in aces, with 60 and 45, respectively.
Henderson has also been a key cog in the backline defense with a team-best 5.5 digs per game, alongside senior Victoria Stormer (2.5 dpg), Tubbs and Wheeler.
Poteet’s confidence should be riding high after winning five of its last six matches, including double-dipping Kaufman.
It took some time for the Pirates to start firing on all cylinders as they were young in areas, particularly at setter, but sophomores Alyssa Lopez and Jahzara Ogunniyi made steady improvement.
Poteet has multiple options at the net with seniors Amara Anugwom, Grace Horn and Takylia White and sophomores Aniyah Harrington and Kyndal Fomby-Bell and players have stepped up such as junior Kylah Hunter and senior Helah Payne, among others.
