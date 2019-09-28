With nearly two decades to its history, including many meetings for bragging rights as the city’s top high school football team, the emotions behind the Mesquite-Horn rivalry run deep.
Jaguars head coach Chris Hudler, who donned the Skeeters’ maroon and white during his very own high school days, made that clear to his players leading up to Friday’s high-profile district opener from Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
“Anytime when you’re playing for bragging right in your hometown, it’s something where you never want to lose the game because you’ll hear about it for the rest of the year,” Hudler said. “We had some former players talk about their games and send us videos and what it meant to them — how they still remember it to this day, win or lose.”
So in Hudler’s first taste of the rivalry as a head coach, Friday’s 35-14 victory over his alma mater resonated a bit more than usual.
“This one means a lot to me, considering I went to Mesquite High,” Hudler said. “It’s big to start off district the right way, but for me, it’s a little deeper than that and it meant a lot playing against my alma mater and for our guys to respond the way they did.”
The Jaguars (2-3, 1-0) did so behind a run of 21 unanswered points, beginning late in the second quarter to bust open what had the early makings of a defensive struggle between the two rivals. With the Skeeters (4-1, 0-1) nursing a 7-0 lead for much of the first half, Horn’s offense at last roared to life behind a nine-play, 95-yard drive punctuated with a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Davazea Gabriel for a 7-7 stalemate that carried into halftime.
That series alone accounted for nearly 60% of the Jaguars’ 160 first-half yards, but was a harbinger of things to come.
“I think they just started to relax. We came out with some good energy but were missing some things,” Hudler said. “I think they relaxed and we began relying on our offensive line. They did a good job blocking for the run and we did a good job building off the defense’s momentum.”
Behind running backs Ben Wyatt (22 carries, 218 yards, three touchdowns) and N’Kowsi Emory (13 carries, 69 yards, one touchdown), the Jaguars out-scored the Skeeters, 28-7, in the second half — taking their first lead with 9:07 left in the third quarter on the first of three Wyatt touchdown runs — and doing so behind a rushing attack that accounted for 306 yards on 7.8 yards per carry.
Mesquite, meanwhile, accrued just 284 total yards in its first setback of the season.
“We put our defense in a bad spot offensively, just keeping them on the field,” said Jeff Fleener, Mesquite head coach. “They gave us the ball with great field position multiple times and every opportunity to try and get points on the board, and we just didn’t take advantage of it offensively. I don’t know if it was as much them figuring it out as it was us wearing down a bit from being on the field so much on defense.”
Sustaining drives was a chore for both sides early on, but it was Mesquite that still managed a 7-0 advantage after finding the end zone on its second series of the ballgame following a 9-yard run by quarterback Dylan Hillard-McGill with 6:01 left in the first quarter.
The Jaguars’ defense stiffened up from there, despite the Skeeters being afforded some opportune field position. Of Mesquite’s first seven drives of the night, it advanced into Horn territory five times but only had seven points to show for it by halftime. That included two turnovers on downs and a missed field goal during the first half, with Mesquite’s dealt its first true adversity of the season after winning its first four games of the season by an average of 27.8 points.
“Part of our success over the first few games was big-playing people,” Fleener said. “Horn did a good job of forcing us to be a team that had to go drive the football and we just couldn’t sustain. It just came down to not being able to get all 11 guys to do the right thing on one play. We’d have 10 guys doing something well and one who just couldn’t come up.”
Some of that had to do with an aggressive Jaguar front seven, with Nick Garcia and D’Edrick Dotson among the players who routinely pressured Hillard-McGill into completing just 7 of 28 passes for 86 yards and an interception.
McGill did manage 59 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, including a 4-yard score with 26 ticks left in the third quarter that closed the gap to 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
Despite advancing to the Jaguars’ 26-yard line on its following series, Mesquite committed its third turnover on downs and Horn capitalized — requiring just three plays before Emory scored on a 7-yard run for a 28-14 advantage that helped the Jaguars distance from the Skeeters for a 1-0 start to district play.
Horn looks to stay hot at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road against Rockwall while Mesquite hosts Rockwall-Heath at the same time.
“We’ve got to be able to respond. Whether we won or lost this one, that wasn’t our Super Bowl. We still have Heath showing up on Friday and we need to be ready to play,” Fleener said.
