Though the girls soccer playoffs are not scheduled to get started for another three weeks, there are only three rounds of matches remaining in the 10-6A season, and only two for some teams.
The 10-6A championship seems destined to be determined next Tuesday when Horn hosts Rockwall.
The Jaguars (9-1-0, 27 points) retained their one-point lead over the Yellowjackets (8-0-2, 26) with a 2-0 victory over Mesquite on Tuesday.
Bre Thompson and SaMya Mitchell provided the goals for Horn, with Gillian McKenzie posting another shutout in goal
Rockwall kept pace with a 4-1 victory over North Mesquite (2-4-3, 9).
The Yellowjackets got strong play from Ashley Drennon on offense and Ayla Garcia on defense, while the Stallions got good efforts from Ximena Resendiz and Giselle Berreles in a losing effort.
Both Horn and Rockwall still have byes, so they each only have one additional match in addition to their showdown next Tuesday.
The Jaguars get Friday off and will wrap up the regular season on Mar. 15 at Tyler Legacy, while the Yellowjackets host the Raiders on Friday and have a bye on the final day of the 10-6A season, meaning Rockwall theoretically could have more than two weeks between its last official match and the playoff opener.
Rockwall-Heath (4-3-2, 14) closed the gap on Tyler Legacy (5-4-1, 16) in the battle for third place with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday.
On Friday, North Mesquite will try to keep its playoff hopes alive when it hosts Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite is at home to take on Skyline and Rockwall meets Tyler Legacy.
Last Friday, The Jaguars remained in first place with a 10-0 rout of Skyline.
Twin sisters SaMya nd SaNya Mitchell turned in identical four-goal performances and Alicia Robles and Kelby Dansby each added goals. Gillian McKenzie posted the shutout in goal and the coaches also recognized Evelyn Teran for her effort.
Though it was a much tougher affair, Rockwall stayed one point behind Horn with a 1-0 win against rival Rockwall-Heath.
Avery Shipman scored off an assist from Lauren Piper and the Yellowjacket defense made sure that would stand up until the end.
Tyler Legacy solidified its spot in the playoff race with a 6-2 victory over North Mesquite.
Colleen Gilliland scored twice, Reese Rowe, Hannah Smith and Ella Rose Embry added goals and Lily Beckham and Jenna Barnes each recorded two assists.
Amalia Lopez tallied a pair of goals for the Stallions.
