Horn has not been a stranger to the playoffs over the years, but success in the postseason had been somewhat elusive.
The Jaguars had eight playoff appearances to their credit, but had only advanced past the first round on four occasions, the latest of which came in 2013.
Horn will have a chance to remedy that situation as they rolled to a 81-51 victory over Temple on Tuesday in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game at McLennon College in Waco.
The Jaguars (24-10) advance to the area finals where they will face McKinney (19-10), who took down 10-6A runner-up Lakeview in a 53-36 win later this week at a time and place to be determined.
Horn led by five after one quarter and then used a 20-6 run in the second quarter to blow it open with a 35-16 halftime lead.
The Jaguars did not let off the gas, scoring 46 points in the second half to pull away.
Horn has only advanced to the third round of the playoffs once, with that taking place in 2009.
While the Jaguars have experienced some playoff success, that was not true of Sachse, who had never advanced past the first round in four previous trips.
The Mustangs changed that on Tuesday with a 77-76 overtime victory over Prosper, who entered the game ranked No. 21 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, in a bi-district playoff game at The Colony High School.
That earns the Mustangs (17-16) another tough assignment in the area round where they will face TABC Class 6A No. 3 Killeen Ellison (32-4), the 12-6A champion, later this week. Ellison took care of Rockwall-Heath in the opening round with a 76-50 victory.
Poteet and West Mesquite each saw their seasons come to an end in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Wranglers (11-15), who finished fourth in 13-5A, gave state-ranked Red Oak a battle before falling in a 69-62 loss in a bi-district playoff game at DeSoto High School.
The Pirates (15-10) met a similar fate, as Midlothian was able to claim a 43-31 victory at Cedar Hill High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.