Tuesday will be night that will be remembered in the Horn boys basketball history for quite some.
With the 11-6A title on the line in a winner-take-all showdown, the Jaguars took care of business to claim a 55-43 victory over Rockwall to claim the district crown at Horn High School.
The Jaguars (24-10, 10-2 in 11-6A) not only walk away with the title, they also earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs and will meet Temple (23-8), the fourth-place team out of 12-6A, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at McClennan College in Waco.
Rockwall edged Horn, 59-57, in the first meeting, but the Jaguars immediately set a different tone in the rematch, opening the game on a 20-6 run.
That turned out to be the difference in the game.
The Yellowjackets did chip away, getting back to within 42-35 at the end of three quarters, but Horn reestablished control in the fourth to spark the celebration.
Zaakir Sawyer paced the Jaguars with 19 points, Preston Aymond scored 11 and Devon Hancock added eight. Rockwall got 11 points from Sherman Brashear and nine from Kaden Shelburne.
The Yellowjackets (20-12) settle for the second seed and a first-round date with Killeen Harker Heights (13-13).
Longview (24-9), who had a bye on Tuesday, is the third seed out of 11-6A and will face 12-6A runner-up Waco Midway (26-10) on Monday at Forney High School at a time to be determined.
It was a bittersweet ending to the season for Mesquite, who saw its playoff hopes come to an end on Friday.
Still, the Skeeters did not throw in the towel, as they closed their season on a high note with a 65-58 road victory at Rockwall-Heath.
Despite the loss, the Hawks are still playoff-bound and will have a tough assignment in the first round.
Rockwall-Heath (18-13) draws 12-6A champion Killeen Ellison (31-3), the No. 3 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, with that game set for 7 p.m. Monday at Glen Rose.
In a game that had no bearing on the playoff race, North Mesquite and Tyler Lee engaged in one of the most entertaining games of the season.
Four quarters were not enough to decide it and when it finally came to an end, the Red Raiders earned their first district win by outlasting the Stallions 77-70 in double overtime.
The first half was a game of runs, as North Mesquite jumped to an eight-point lead only to have Tyler Lee counter with a 19-6 spurt to take a 29-24 lead into halftime.
The Stallions battled back to tie it at the end of three quarters and it stayed close from there, with the teams tied at 54-54 at the end of regulation and 62-62 after the first overtime.
The second extra period belonged to the Red Raiders, as they outscored North Mesquite 15-8 to pull out the win behind 16 points from Jaiden Pinson, 14 from Teon Erwin and 12 each from Jeremiah Turner and Jaylon Spencer.
Jamor Mallard paced the Stallions with a game-high 25 points, Kai Howard tallied 17, Shamar Strain scored nine and Eduardo Rivas added eight.
