Though many teams had their playoff openers pushed back one day due to the inclement weather, it was worth the wait for Horn and Sunnyvale, as each prevailed in the bi-district match-ups.
The Jaguars (23-4) got a huge effort from Jasmine Shavers as they rolled to a 76-28 victory over Garland in a 6A bi-district playoff game at Horn High School.
Shavers erupted for 40 points in just three quarters of work, as Horn led 37-12 at halftime and never looked back.
Da’Lonna Choice added 12 points, with Dyamond Cooper and Dasia Robinson adding six and five, respectively.
The Jaguars’ immediate playoff future is uncertain, outside of the fact they will be playing in the area finals.
They are scheduled to take on the winner of the Duncanville/Killeen Ellison game, but as of Saturday, that game had still not been played due to weather-related delays.
Horn must therefore wait for that game to get settled before making its own second-round arrangements.
The 13-4A champion Raiders got a tussle from Van but ultimately prevailed in a 39-32 victory.
Sunnyvale (25-1), ranked No. 4 in the TABC Class 4A state poll, led 20-17 at halftime. They were able to open some breathing room in the third quarter with a 10-4 run, and while Van was able to hang around, the Raiders prevented them from making a serious threat at the end.
Takoya Stallings led Sunnyvale with 15 points, Brinley Andrews scored 13 and Micah Russell added seven.
The Raiders are scheduled to take on the winner of the Bullard-Paris North Lamar game in the area round.
