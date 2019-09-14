Cedar Hill has one of the most high-powered offenses in the area.
Horn found that out the hard way on Friday as they were on the wrong end of a 49-21 setback at Longhorns Stadium.
Cedar Hill was 0-2 after facing a pair of state-ranked opponents and they showed they had learned lessons from those games, as Kevin Young had a 39-yard touchdown run and Kaidon Salter scored from 10 yards out to take a quick 13-0 lead.
The Longhorns padded that cushion early in the second quarter, as Salter threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Quin Bright and scored on a 5-yard run and it was suddenly 28-0.
The Jaguars (1-2) finally got on the scoreboard late in the first half on a 4-yard touchdown run by N’Kowsi Emory, but Cedar Hill had an immediate answer with a score from Drake Fucuals to give them a 35-7 lead at halftime.
The Longhorns added some insurance in the third quarter, getting touchdown runs from Quin Bright and Corie Allen.
Horn finally got things going in the fourth, as Ben Wyatt had a 13-yard touchdown run and Samuelle Douse returned a fumble 50 yards for a score to get to within 49-21 but that was as close as it would get.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.