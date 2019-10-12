A week after a forgettable game against Rockwall, Horn went toe-to-toe with undefeated Longview during the first half on Friday.
But the reigning Class 6A Division II state champions flexed their muscle during the final two quarters and pulled away for a 44-20 victory at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Longview, ranked No. 3 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 6A state poll, improve to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in 11-6A, while the Jaguars fall to 2-5 and 1-2 in district.
The Lobos struck with big plays early on, as Kaden Meredith had a 47-yard touchdown run and Haynes King hooked up with Kyas Moore on a 60-yard scoring strike to take a 13-0 first-quarter lead.
It looked a typical Longview game this season, but Horn pushed back.
Davazea Gabriel found Ben Wyatt for a 53-yard touchdown and then connected with Derik Jackson on a 10-yard score to tie it at 13-13.
The first-quarter scoring was not finished, as Meredith again got loose, this time for a 45-yard touchdown run to give Longview a 20-13 advantage.
The Jaguars again had an answer, with Charles Crawford finding the end zone from 12 yards out to knot it at 20-20.
The Lobos surged in front just before halftime on a field goal by Antonio Onofre to give them a three-point halftime lead.
Unfortunately for Horn, the second half belonged to Meredith and Longview.
Meredith had a 19-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it a two-score game.
The Lobos pulled away in the fourth, as King found Jayden Williams on a 8-yard scoring strike and Meredith broke free for a 79-yard touchdown run to put it away.
