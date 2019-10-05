Horn and Rockwall have staged some memorable back-and-forth affairs in recent years.
Friday was not one of those.
The Yellowjackets jumped on the Jaguars from the onset and never let them back in the game on their way to a 45-7 victory at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
Rockwall had been battling some injury issues but showed no effects from the start, as Zach Henry scored on a 4-yard run and Braedyn Locke threw a 8-yard touchdown pass to Kade Klinkovsky to grab a 14-0 lead.
Horn got on the board with a big play when Davazea Gabriel hooked up with N’Kowsi Emory on a 53-yard scoring strike, but that would be the last points of the night for Horn.
Klinkovsky caught another touchdown pass from Locke and Henry added his second touchdown run of the first quarter to push the lead to 28-7.
The Locke-to-Klinkovsky connection hooked up again early in the second quarter and Ethan Spearman tacked on a field goal to give Rockwall a 38-7 lead at halftime.
Scoring slowed in the second half, with the Yellowjacket defense preventing Horn from staging a comeback.
Jackson Bennett tacked on a short touchdown run for Rockwall in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.
