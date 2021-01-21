Poteet and West Mesquite were each picked to make the playoffs in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll.
If those projections are going to come to fruition, the Pirates and Wranglers will each need to turn things around during the second half of the 13-5A season.
Here is a look at the district race:
Poteet (3-4, 4-9)
The Pirates picked up an important win on Tuesday with a 55-49 victory over West Mesquite.
Tavarius Hamilton poured in 21 points, Jaran Young had 12 and Jeremiah Lynch added six for the Pirates, who trailed entering the fourth quarter, but outscored the Wranglers 18-9 down the stretch.
Poteet has taken care of business against the teams below it in the standings, but that is not going to be enough. The Pirates understand that they will not only need to continue those games in the rematches, but also likely knock off at least one of the teams they are chasing.
As an all-district performer a year ago, Jaylond Police is a senior leader, which also carries over from his role on the football field.
Poteet has some size with King Moore, the 6-4 senior, and they have also relied on a variety of experience and youth, with seniors Charles Bradley, Hamilton and Lynch, juniors Young, Derrick Martin and Carlos Rodriguez and sophomore Jeremiah Taylor and Preston Conlee.
West Mesquite (0-6, 1-10)
It has been a frustrating first half of the district season for the Wranglers, who have lost four games by seven points or less, including on Tuesday to Poteet.
Josh Bennett scored 17 points, Eric Tennison tallied 12 and Tre Small was in double figures with 10, but West Mesquite watched a fourth-quarter lead succumb to a Poteet rally.
Bennett, a 6-2 senior, was a first-team all-district selection a year ago, but West Mesquite has needed others to step up, as well.
In addition to Tennison and Small, the Wranglers have gotten contributions from players such as juniors Rodney Adams and Kyler Wiggengon, who had a 31-point outing earlier this season, but they will need to see others step up if they hope to get things turned around.
Highland Park (6-0, 10-3)
The Scots were picked to win the district title in the TABC preseason poll and they have not disappointed during an undefeated first half of the season.
Highland Park has largely risen to the top of the standings by committee, with several different players stepping up on a given night.
That group has included Worthey Wiles, Jack Pease, Mitchell Carew, Camp Wagner, Rhodes Crow, Alex Taylor and Preston Taylor.
Just how dominant have the Scots been?
They have won every district game by double figures and their average margin of victory is 21.9 points.
North Forney (6-1, 10-7)
The Falcons dropped their showdown with Highland Park in a 61-49 loss, but they have taken care of business against the rest of the field, including a solid 62-49 win over Crandall, to remain in the district title race.
Like Highland Park, North Forney has relied on a balanced approach, with three players averaging in double figures.
That trio is led by sophomore Jaden Jefferson, who is averaging 15.4 points. Junior Devyn Franklin is scoring 13.2 points per game and pulling down a team-high 9.3 rebounds per contest and senior Jeremy Sims is averaging 10.3 points and also leads the team in assists and steals.
The key for the Falcons in the near future is to stay focused at the task at hand and not slip with a rematch looming at home against Highland Park on Feb. 5.
Crandall (5-2, 10-8)
The Pirates have losses to the top two teams, but have quietly put themselves in a solid position to make the playoffs, and make a move up should one of that pair slip up.
Crandall might have the best 1-2 scoring punch in the district with breakout freshman Marlon Linton, Jr., who is averaging 18.2 points, and senior Beau Bragg, who is scoring 17.6 points and pulling down a team-best 9.2 rebounds per contest.
Forney (2-3, 5-9)
The young Jackrabbits were picked to finish second in the TABC preseason poll, but that has not materialized just yet.
Forney has had some losses, but might have earned its biggest victory of the season when it topped Poteet last week, which for now, gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Pirates.
The same trio that has led the Jackrabbits for much of the season, once again led the charge against Poteet, as junior Nick Bene and sophomores Ayden McDonald and Gernarius Edwards combined for 51 of the team’s 67 points.
Forney also has makeup game against Royse City and Greenville on the docket with two chances to improve its standing.
Greenville (1-4, 3-9)
The Lions knew it might take some time to come together this season after the graduation of five all-district performers, but they did pick up some momentum in a 50-47 win over West Mesquite last week.
Greenville has leaned on players such as Braelan Brown, Joel Luna, Kayden Edwards, Cameron Nixon, DeKorian Givens and Degaryian Anderson and that group should only improve with more experience together.
Like Forney, the Lions also have two games that need making up against the Jackrabbits and Royse City.
Royse City (0-4, 1-8)
Speaking of the Bulldogs, they are another district newcomer that has had a rude welcome to the party thus far.
Royse City has leaned players such as Donovan Alexander, a 5-9 junior who was an all-district selection last season, Michael Alphin, Nicholas Weaver, Mason Lemanod and Tylon George.
But it will be interesting to see how the Bulldogs respond when they are scheduled to come off quarantine with a date with district-leading Highland Park today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.