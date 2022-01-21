It is only January and the first half of the district season is just wrapping up, but one would never know it from the atmosphere at Horn High School on Friday night.
Two undefeated 10-6A teams entered the game with the Jaguars and Rockwall-Heath and both proved they wanted to stay that way, providing big play after big play.
Four quarters could not decide a winner.
Nor could one overtime.
In the end, it was Horn that was able to have the final answer, as it pulled out a 63-61 victory in double overtime in front of a spirited home crowd.
The Jaguars wrap up the first half of the district season alone in first place at 6-0, while the Hawks drop one step back at 5-1.
It was a game full of momentum swings, with each team seemingly on the verge of taking control only to have the other take it right back.
Rockwall-Heath led 47-44 after a pair of free throws from Kyler Courtney with 2:07 left in the fourth quarter. Sean Moning matched that to make it a one-point game with 53.5 seconds left, but the Hawks pushed it back to 49-46 when Parker Ivy hit two from the charity stripe.
That is when things really heated up.
Yai Kolnyang, who had a monster game with 29 points, came up big time and again and he brough the crowd to their feet when he drained a 3-pointer and was fouled with just 7.6 seconds remaining.
Though the free throw was no good, the shot still sent the game to overtime and Kolnyang picked up where he left off, hitting a pair of free throws and then converting a steal into a layup to give Horn a 53-49 advantage.
It was then Rockwall-Heath’s turn to answer and they did.
Courtney, who had a team-high 19 points, sank a 3-pointer and after the Jaguars got two free throws from Spencer Mozee, Courtney converted a layup to close to within one.
Tyler Hankamer than made one-of-two from the free throw line with just seconds remaining to tie it at 55-55 to send it to a second overtime.
The Hawks took the early lead in the second extra frame, as Deandre Thomas, who had a huge impact off the bench with 17 points, scored inside.
Horn answered from the free throw line, where they were 29-of-40 on the night. Jaylon Bass, Kolnyang and Moning combined to hit four free throws to give them a 59-57 lead.
Rockwall-Heath got a free throw from Hankamer, but the Jaguars appeared to have the edge when Kolnyang converted a three-point play to make it 62-58 with 1:23 left.
Again, the Hawks were not finished, as Ivy drained a trey to make it a one-point game.
Horn missed two free throws and then Kristopher Williams made one of two to make it 63-61 with 13.1 seconds left.
Rockwall-Heath had one final chance, but the potential game-winning clanged off the rim, setting off the celebration from the Jaguars and their fans.
Two hours earlier, the teams started laying the groundwork for the late-game drama with a back-and-forth first half.
Kolnyang opened the scoring with a layup, but Horn would go scoreless for the next six minutes.
The Hawks took advantage with a 9-0 run, with Courtney hitting a 3-pointer and a jumper and Victor Pyter scoring inside during the spurt.
The Jaguars finally broke the drought on a trey from Moning and that would spark a 15-2 Horn run.
Jordan Williams hit a layup and a 3-pointer to give them a one-point lead at the end of one quarter, Kolnyang opened the second with a trey and Bryson Smith knocked down a pair of free throws to take a 17-11 lead.
The pendulum then swung back in Rockwall-Heath’s favor, as they outscored the Jaguars 9-2 during the final four minutes of the half, getting seven points from Thomas, and his two free throws gave the Hawks a slim 20-19 advantage at halftime.
Rockwall-Heath opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers from Courtney and Cooper Smith to stretch the lead to 26-19, but Horn stayed within striking distance.
Kolnyang converted a three-point play, Jordan Williams made two free throws sandwiched between a pair of layups from Smith, and Kolnyang added two more from the line as the Jaguars surged back ahead at 30-29.
The teams traded baskets, but the Hawks made a push in the final 40 seconds of the third quarter, as a three-point play by Ivy and a layup from Hankamer gave them a 41-35 lead heading to the fourth.
The Jaguars reeled Rockwall-Heath back in at the start of the fourth, as Smith and Kolnyang were each two-of-two from the free throw line and Smith and Jordan Williams converted inside to tie it at 43-43 with 4:30 remaining.
The scoring would slow down during the remainder of regulation, but the big shots were just getting started as the two teams went on to stage the best game of the 10-6A season to date.
