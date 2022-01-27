The second half of the 10-6A boys basketball season got underway on Tuesday and while a pecking order has been established, a lot can still happen in the next three weeks.
Horn is the district’s lone undefeated team at 7-0, followed by Rockwall-Heath at 6-1 and Rockwall at 5-2.
North Mesquite is in fourth place with a 3-4 record, one game ahead of Mesquite at 2-5, with Skyline (1-5) and Tyler Legacy (0-7) rounding out the field.
Though the Jaguars have not dropped a district game to this point, it has not been easy.
Horn needed overtime to defeat North Mesquite last Tuesday and two extra periods to knock off Rockwall-Heath in Friday’s 63-61 thriller.
Even in Tuesday’s 44-39 win over the Skeeters, the Jaguars trailed going into the fourth quarter before rallying for the victory.
Horn doubled up Mesquite, 12-6, in the first quarter and led by seven at halftime, but the Skeeters countered with a 11-3 run in the third to take a one-point lead.
The Jaguars were unnerved, though, outscoring Mesquite 15-9 in the final frame to rally for the win.
One reason Horn has been able to be successful in close games is its senior leadership with Yai Kolnyang, who had 15 points on Tuesday, Bryson Smith, who tallied 11, Sean Moning and Jordan Williams.
While that group has been the nucleus, the Jaguars have had other players step up, as well, including sophomores Spencer Mozee, who scored 11 points on Tuesday, and Ethan Williams.
The Stallions (3-4) are searching for their first playoff berth since 2018 and they certainly have the talent to achieve that.
All four of North Mesquite’s losses have been close and if it can reverse its fate in future meetings, it could make a move up the standings.
On Tuesday, North Mesquite fell behind early and never could make a defining push in a 61-49 loss to Rockwall-Heath, who bounced back from its first district loss.
Tamorrian Grigsby had 19 points, Cordale Russell scored 13 and Dalan Hicks added seven for North Mesquite, while the Hawks got 21 points from Tylar Hankamer and 12 from Deandre Thomas.
The Stallions have a match-up nightmare for opposing teams in 6-8 senior Grigsby, who not only has the height, but is also a smooth operator with the ball.
Russell, a junior, is one of the most explosive players in the district, there are solid guards with Jalan Hicks, Dalan Hicks, Korey Neal, Corey Love and Tylan Woodson.
Like North Mesquite, the Skeeters (2-5) have been wondering what might have been after some close losses, including losing the fourth-quarter lead to Horn on Tuesday, but there is time to rectify that.
Donovan Willis, Sam Ford, Kamran Howard and Josh Williams are among the Mesquite players who could be difference makers down the stretch.
Rockwall-Heath (6-1) is in good position to return to the playoffs, with its lone setback being the double-overtime loss to Horn.
Kyler Courtney was a clutch performer in that showdown with the Jaguars, but the Hawks are a deep team Tyler Hanmaker, Cooper Smith, Mekhi Johnson, Parker Ivy, Victor Pyter and freshman Deandre Thomas are all valuable contributors.
Rockwall (5-2) is not only in good position to make the playoffs, it should not be counted out of the district title picture, either.
The Yellowjackets also feature a number of capable contributors, including Caden Marshall, Kaden Shelburne, Brennan Ray, Hudson Goellner and David Chang.
Though not out of the playoff race, Skyline (1-5) and Tyler Legacy (0-7) will need to get things turned around in a hurry if they hope to make some noise.
Friday could change the direction of the stretch run for the Skeeters and Stallions when they meet for the second time at North Mesquite. Horn looks to extend its winning streak at home against Tyler Legacy and Skyline is at Rockwall.
