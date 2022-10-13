Poteet entered Thursday’s 7-5A Division II clash with Greenville knowing what was on the line.

Though there is still a month left in the season, the Pirates understood that a loss would likely end their playoff hopes.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments