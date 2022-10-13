Poteet entered Thursday’s 7-5A Division II clash with Greenville knowing what was on the line.
Though there is still a month left in the season, the Pirates understood that a loss would likely end their playoff hopes.
A win, however, would thrust them right back into thick of the postseason race.
Poteet responded like a playoff team.
In a back-and-forth affair, the Pirates made key plays when they needed, capped by a 40-yard field goal from Carlos Aldana with 51 seconds left to claim a 29-27 victory over Greenville at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Poteet evens its district record at 2-2, and moves to 2-5 overall, while the Lions fall to 1-3 and 2-5.
The Pirates led 26-14 late in the third quarter when Greenville scored on the final play of the frame on a 15-yard touchdown run by quarterback Micah Simpson to cut it to 26-20.
Simpson was a problem all night for Poteet, as he finished with 34 carries for 264 yards and four touchdowns.
Neither offense was able to do much in the first half of the fourth quarter, but Greenville finally put together a scoring drive, with Simpson scoring from two yards out to take a 27-26 advantage with 4:35 left.
The Pirates responded with what might be a season-saving drive.
Poteet marched 72 yards in 10 plays. It overcame a pair of penalties and twice converted on third-and-long, when quarterback Josh Hobbs scrambled for 30 yards and he then hit Xyshaun Zaragoza for a 27-yard gain to move into the red zone.
When the drive stalled, the Pirates turned to Alcana, who calmly drilled the 40-yarder through the uprights to give them a 29-27 lead with less than a minute to go.
It was not quite over, as the Lions still had three timeouts. But Poteet notched sacks on the first two plays to put them in a hole, and with Greenville throwing deep out of desperation, Jyline Burley delivered the game-clinching interception to seal the win.
While the defenses largely controlled the second half, both offenses had come out firing on all cylinders.
Poteet got the ball to start the game, and after a good kickoff return by Isaiah Carter, moved 43 yards in six plays—all on the ground—with Hobbs keeping it himself on a 2-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead.
On the Lions’ first possession, the Pirates got a glimpse of Simpson’s explosiveness, as he outraced the defense on a 72-yard scoring run to put his team ahead, 7-6.
Poteet went right back to work and used a big play of its own when Jaden Walker hooked up with Davion Hall on a 46-yard scoring strike to regain the advantage.
It was part of a big night for Hall, who had who catches for 63 yards, both of which went for scores, and added six carries for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Greenville again had a quick response, with Simpson’s 13-yard touchdown run giving them a 14-12 lead late in the first quarter.
Early in the second, the Pirates stopped the Lions for the first time with an interception by Kevin Long.
That sparked a 75-yard drive, with Hobbs finding Hall on a 17-yard touchdown pass to take a 19-14 advantage.
It would stay that way through halftime and much of the third until Hall changed that.
Taking a handoff, he sped around the left edge, tight-roped the sideline and took it 80 yards to the end zone to make it a two-score game for the first time at 26-20.
Greenville had a rally of its own to regain the advantage, and the Pirates might have been left wondering if an early missed extra point would cost them, but when given the chance, Aldana came through and it was Poteet who left the field with momentum heading into the closing stretch.
