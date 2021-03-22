Horn was the lone Mesquite ISD representative in the boys basketball playoffs.
The Jaguars were in the 10-6A title hunt until the final day or the regular season, finishing just one game off the pace of co-champions Tyler Legacy and Rockwall.
Horn returned to the playoffs for the second straight season, and it was a similar story there, as they battled all the way down to the wire before dropping a tough 41-39 loss to Naaman Forest in the bi-district round.
For their accomplishments, the Jaguars had six players chosen to the all-district team, highlighted by a pair of superlative award winners.
Senior Tsepo Williams was selected as the 10-6A defensive player of the year. The 6-4 forward did a little of everything for Horn, averaging 9.7 points on a team-high 56.7 percent shooting. Williams led the team with 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.2 steals per game, and also averaged 2.0 assists per contest.
Junior Yai Koinyang was tabbed the co-newcomer of the year, as he recorded 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Juniors Sean Moning and Bryson Smith were first-team honorees. Moning led the team in scoring at 11.2 points per contest, while also averaging 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals.
Smith was equally versatile, registering 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Senior Nathan Lee, who averaged 5.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals, and junior Jordan Williams, who had 6.0 points and 2.3 boards a game, were second-team selections.
North Mesquite had two players recognized on the squad.
Senior Kai Howard was a first-team pick, as he averaged 13 points, four rebounds and two assists per game.
Sophomore Dalan Hicks was chosen to the second team after he had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists per contest.
Mesquite had one player recognized as senior Nazir Hollingsworth was named to the first team.
Rockwall-Heath finished fourth in the standings, but it boasted the most valuable player in senior Chandler Dickinson. One of the top scorers in the state, Dickinson averaged 23.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game
The other major awards were split up among the co-champions, as Tyler Legacy senior Matt Wade was tabbed offensive player of the year, Rockwall senior Barrett Riebock was chosen the co-newcomer of the year and Tyler Legacy’s Kevin Walker and Rockwall’s Quincy Williams shared coach of the year honors.
10-6A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Player of the Year
Chandler Dickinson Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Offensive Player of the Year
Matt Wade Sr. Tyler Legacy
Defensive Player of the Year
Tsepo Williams Sr. Horn
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Yai Koinyang Jr. Horn
Barrett Riebock Sr. Rockwall
Co-Coaches of the Year
Quincy Williams Rockwall
Kevin Walker Tyler Legacy
First Team
Sean Moning Jr. Horn
Bryson Smith Jr. Horn
Kai Howard Sr. North Mesquite
Nazir Hollingsworth Sr. Mesquite
Logan Hutton Sr. Rockwall
Colby Stone Sr. Rockwall
Clayton Schroepfer Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Jaylon Spencer Sr. Tyler Legacy
Teon Erwin Sr. Tyler Legacy
Will Mitchell Sr. Tyler Legacy
Bishop Garrett Sr. Skyline
Second Team
Nathan Lee Sr. Horn
Jordan Williams Jr. Horn
Dalan Hicks So. North Mesquite
Kaden Shelburne Jr. Rockwall
Jamal Wiley Sr. Rockwall
Caden Marshall Jr. Rockwall
Grant Watson Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Kevin Beard Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Nate Noland Sr. Tyler Legacy
Kamayua Black Jr. Skyline
Academic All-District
Corlen Alexander Horn
Denarius Carter Horn
Cedric Clark Horn
Nathan Lee Horn
Juwan Lewis Horn
Creylin Mock Horn
Sean Moning Horn
Latame Phillips Horn
Bryson Smith Horn
Tsepo Williams Horn
Brennan Ray Rockwall
Kaden Shelburne Rockwall
Caden Marshall Rockwall
Austin McCoo Tyler Legacy
Jaylon Spencer Tyler Legacy
Will Mitchell Tyler Legacy
Deuteronomy Smith Tyler Legacy
Jamarion Robinson Tyler Legacy
Nate Noland Tyler Legacy
Richard Kimbro Tyler Legacy
Matt Wade Tyler Legacy
Jamal Bryant Tyler Legacy
Chris Ramirez Skyline
Edwin Solis Rockwall
