Horn was the lone Mesquite ISD representative in the boys basketball playoffs.

The Jaguars were in the 10-6A title hunt until the final day or the regular season, finishing just one game off the pace of co-champions Tyler Legacy and Rockwall.

Horn returned to the playoffs for the second straight season, and it was a similar story there, as they battled all the way down to the wire before dropping a tough 41-39 loss to Naaman Forest in the bi-district round.

For their accomplishments, the Jaguars had six players chosen to the all-district team, highlighted by a pair of superlative award winners.

Senior Tsepo Williams was selected as the 10-6A defensive player of the year. The 6-4 forward did a little of everything for Horn, averaging 9.7 points on a team-high 56.7 percent shooting. Williams led the team with 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.2 steals per game, and also averaged 2.0 assists per contest.

Junior Yai Koinyang was tabbed the co-newcomer of the year, as he recorded 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Juniors Sean Moning and Bryson Smith were first-team honorees. Moning led the team in scoring at 11.2 points per contest, while also averaging 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals.

Smith was equally versatile, registering 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Senior Nathan Lee, who averaged 5.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals, and junior Jordan Williams, who had 6.0 points and 2.3 boards a game, were second-team selections.

North Mesquite had two players recognized on the squad.

Senior Kai Howard was a first-team pick, as he averaged 13 points, four rebounds and two assists per game.

Sophomore Dalan Hicks was chosen to the second team after he had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists per contest.

Mesquite had one player recognized as senior Nazir Hollingsworth was named to the first team.

Rockwall-Heath finished fourth in the standings, but it boasted the most valuable player in senior Chandler Dickinson. One of the top scorers in the state, Dickinson averaged 23.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game

The other major awards were split up among the co-champions, as Tyler Legacy senior Matt Wade was tabbed offensive player of the year, Rockwall senior Barrett Riebock was chosen the co-newcomer of the year and Tyler Legacy’s Kevin Walker and Rockwall’s Quincy Williams shared coach of the year honors.

10-6A Boys Basketball All-District Team

Player of the Year

Chandler Dickinson       Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Offensive Player of the Year

Matt Wade  Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Defensive Player of the Year

Tsepo Williams    Sr.     Horn

Co-Newcomers of the Year

Yai Koinyang       Jr.      Horn

Barrett Riebock    Sr.     Rockwall

Co-Coaches of the Year

Quincy Williams            Rockwall

Kevin Walker                 Tyler Legacy

First Team

Sean Moning        Jr.      Horn

Bryson Smith       Jr.      Horn

Kai Howard         Sr.     North Mesquite

Nazir Hollingsworth      Sr.     Mesquite

Logan Hutton       Sr.     Rockwall

Colby Stone         Sr.     Rockwall

Clayton Schroepfer        Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Jaylon Spencer     Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Teon Erwin Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Will Mitchell        Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Bishop Garrett     Sr.     Skyline

Second Team

Nathan Lee Sr.     Horn

Jordan Williams   Jr.      Horn

Dalan Hicks         So.    North Mesquite

Kaden Shelburne  Jr.      Rockwall

Jamal Wiley         Sr.     Rockwall

Caden Marshall    Jr.      Rockwall

Grant Watson      Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Kevin Beard         Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Nate Noland         Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Kamayua Black    Jr.      Skyline

Academic All-District

Corlen Alexander Horn

Denarius Carter    Horn

Cedric Clark         Horn

Nathan Lee Horn

Juwan Lewis        Horn

Creylin Mock       Horn

Sean Moning        Horn

Latame Phillips    Horn

Bryson Smith       Horn

Tsepo Williams    Horn

Brennan Ray        Rockwall

Kaden Shelburne  Rockwall

Caden Marshall    Rockwall

Austin McCoo      Tyler Legacy

Jaylon Spencer     Tyler Legacy

Will Mitchell        Tyler Legacy

Deuteronomy Smith      Tyler Legacy

Jamarion Robinson        Tyler Legacy

Nate Noland         Tyler Legacy

Richard Kimbro   Tyler Legacy

Matt Wade  Tyler Legacy

Jamal Bryant        Tyler Legacy

Chris Ramirez      Skyline

Edwin Solis                   Rockwall

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments