There are just two weeks left in the volleyball regular season and it is looking more and more as if Horn will be the lone Mesquite ISD representative.
Mesquite had a chance to make things interesting on Friday and could have pulled to within one-half game of fourth place, but the Jaguars were not having any of it, as they rolled to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-13 sweep.
Despite a 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 loss to Rockwall on Tuesday, Horn still has a two-game lead over the Skeeters in the loss column.
North Mesquite, meanwhile, was officially eliminated from contention on Friday.
The Jaguars will be heavy favorites next week against the Stallions and Skyline, but perhaps their biggest match of the season to date takes place on Friday when it hosts Tyler Legacy, who they trail by a half-game in the standings.
The first meeting was a tight one, with the Raiders pulling out a 27-29, 25-16, 26-24, 25-22 victory to give them a leg up in the standings.
Gaining that third seed could be big in the bi-district round of the playoffs as it would allow that team to avoid likely 9-6A champion Sachse, who has rolled through its district and is currently ranked No. 17 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll.
The other big match in 10-6A takes place on Tuesday when Rockwall (9-0) hosts Rockwall-Heath (8-1). The Yellowjackets will be looking to close out the 10-6A championship, while the Hawks are trying to forge a tie and earn a share of the title.
Though Poteet (2-8) was able to knock West Mesquite out of contention with its victory on Tuesday, it will need a lot to fall right during the final two weeks if it hopes to move up the ranks.
The Pirates almost made things interesting last Friday when they took the opening game against Royse City, but the Bulldogs rallied for a 17-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-13 victory and they currently need just one more win to eliminate Poteet from the race.
Royse City (6-4) followed that up with one of the biggest wins of the district season when it rallied for a 25-18, 16-25, 23-25, 32-30, 15-9 win over North Forney to open a two-game lead over Crandall for the fourth and final playoff berth.
Highland Park (10-0) and North Forney (8-2) have already secured playoff berths, though their showdown slated for next Friday to potentially determine the top seed lost some luster with the Falcons dropping two games back in the race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.