HORN FOOTBALL

Horn missed the playoffs for the first time since 2007 after Friday's 42-14 loss to Tyler Lee.

 Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

Horn’s mission was straightforward on Friday.

The Jaguars controlled their own destiny and would make the playoffs with a victory over Tyler Lee.

The Red Raiders had the same fate in their hands and they seized their chance, opening a quick lead and pulling away for a 42-14 victory at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

The Red Raiders (6-4, 3-3 in 11-6A) advance to the playoffs next week while the Jaguars finish the season at 3-7 overall and 2-4 in district.

Tyler Lee used its ground game to get things going. Bryson Donnell had touchdown runs of 1 and 15 yards and Jamarion Miller bulled in from a yard out to take a 21-0 lead.

Horn got on the scoreboard courtesy of a 1-yard plunge by Charles Crawford, but Miller’s second score of the half gave the Red Raiders a 28-6 lead at the break.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but it was Tyler Lee who struck first in the fourth, as Trent Adams threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Nick Bennett to make it 35-6.

The Jaguars tried to hold on to hope of a miracle comeback after a 16-yard touchdown run by Ben Wyatt and the two-point conversion by Crawford narrowed it to 35-14, but the Red Raiders ended that dream when Devon Bolton returned an onside kick attempt 50-yards to the end zone for the dagger.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments