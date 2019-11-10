Horn’s mission was straightforward on Friday.
The Jaguars controlled their own destiny and would make the playoffs with a victory over Tyler Lee.
The Red Raiders had the same fate in their hands and they seized their chance, opening a quick lead and pulling away for a 42-14 victory at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Red Raiders (6-4, 3-3 in 11-6A) advance to the playoffs next week while the Jaguars finish the season at 3-7 overall and 2-4 in district.
Tyler Lee used its ground game to get things going. Bryson Donnell had touchdown runs of 1 and 15 yards and Jamarion Miller bulled in from a yard out to take a 21-0 lead.
Horn got on the scoreboard courtesy of a 1-yard plunge by Charles Crawford, but Miller’s second score of the half gave the Red Raiders a 28-6 lead at the break.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but it was Tyler Lee who struck first in the fourth, as Trent Adams threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Nick Bennett to make it 35-6.
The Jaguars tried to hold on to hope of a miracle comeback after a 16-yard touchdown run by Ben Wyatt and the two-point conversion by Crawford narrowed it to 35-14, but the Red Raiders ended that dream when Devon Bolton returned an onside kick attempt 50-yards to the end zone for the dagger.
