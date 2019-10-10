Horn was flying high after a district-opening win against rival Mesquite, but came crashing back down to Earth a week ago with a 45-7 loss to Rockwall.
The Jaguars (2-4, 1-1 in 11-6A) must regroup in a hurry as an even tougher challenge lies ahead this week when reigning Class 6A Division II state champion Longview (5-0, 1-0) rolls into town for a clash at 7:30 p.m. Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Horn had had few problems moving the ball offensively up until last week, when they were held to just 215 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Davazea Gabriel is completing 50 percent of his passes for 926 yards and four touchdowns. Gabriel can also make things happen on the ground, where he has rushed for 243 yards and six scores.
Ben Wyatt had a big game two weeks ago against Mesquite and is averaging 6.4 yards per carry (72-463) with eight touchdowns.
Look for Horn to get N’Kowsi Emory more involved, as well. Emory is one of the top playmakers in the district, as he has shown in limited touches both rushing (32-203, 2 TDs), receiving (10-180, 2 TDs) and on special teams returns.
Emory is one of four players with double figure receptions along with Cameron Jackson (13-229), Wyatt (13-176)and Donovan Payne (11-200).
They will face a Longview defense that has been a wall during the last month. Since a 24-21 win over rival Lufkin in the opener, the Lobos have allowed 10 total points in four games, including holding high-powered Rockwall to just a field goal in their 49-3 victory.
Tyshawn Taylor has been all over the field with 54 tackles, with 10 for loss, and five sacks. Malik Cannon has made 40 stops with eight for loss, Andrew Beltran has five sacks and the Jaguars will have to try to find a way to block top prospect Sawyer Goram-Welch, who has 27 tackles, with six for loss.
Slowing the Longview offense down as been about as difficult as moving it against them.
Texas A&M pledge Haynes King has not been in a position where he has had to take over games just yet. He has completed 52-of-98 passes for 745 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 210 yards and seven scores.
Kaden Meredith (65-442 6 TDs) has been the primary option in the ground game and look for Kyas Moore (16-291) and Kaden Kearbey (15-188) on the outside.
The key for Horn might be in the middle of the field, where they have an active trio with sophomore Marquis Edwards (62 tackles), and seniors Nick Garcia (58 tackles, 4 TFL) and Quavon Grant (52 tackles, 4 TFL).
D’Edrick Dotson (45 tackles) and Casey Griffin (42 tackles) have been solid on the line, while Keidrin Walker (56 tackles), Jaden Mitchell (49 tackles) and Evan Williams (46 tackles) lead the secondary.
Longview leads the all-time series 10-2. Horn notched a 52-34 victory just two years ago, but the Lobos gained a big measure of revenge last season with a 50-3 rout.
