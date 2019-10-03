This is not a game that springs to mind when area rivalries are talked about, but Horn and Rockwall is annually becoming one of the most compelling match-ups in the area.
The last four meetings have all been decided by seven points or less, with the teams splitting those games.
And then there is Rockwall head coach Rodney Webb, who led the Horn program from 2008-2012 before taking over duties with the Yellowjackets.
Horn enters the game with an overall losing record, with Rockwall above .500 but they are coming in after two very different results.
The Jaguars shined last week in a rivalry game against Mesquite, emerging with a 35-14 victory, while the short-handed Yellowjackets limped home from East Texas after a 49-3 beating at the hands of reigning Class 6A Division II state champion Longview.
Horn will look to get its ground game going once again after chewing up 305 rushing yards against the Skeeters.
Ben Wyatt had a huge game with 23 carries for 214 yards and three touchdowns and N’Kowsi Emory was also solid with 12 attempts for 66 yards and a score.
For the season, both Wyatt (59-423, 8 TDs) and Emory (26-181) are averaging better than seven yards per carry.
Davazea Gabriel has been solid through the air, throwing for 823 yards and three touchdowns. Cameron Jackson (11-214), Donovan Payne (11-200) and Wyatt (10-128) have been the top targets on the outside.
They will face a Rockwall defense that has been vulnerable at times, giving up 66 points to Highland Park in the opener and 49 a week ago.
The high-powered Yellowjacket offense was held to 166 yards a week ago but lost star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (36-763, 11 TDs) on the first series after already being without the services of running back Zach Henry.
Look for Rockwall to adjust this week. Sophomore quarterback Braedyn Locke has proved more than worthy of filling the position, throwing for 1,691 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Khalil Catlett (66-3332) has filled in well in the backfield and in the absence of Smith-Njigba, look for JJ Williams (13-285, 3 TDs) and others to take on larger roles.
The Horn defense was stingy a week ago, holding a good Mesquite offense to only 14 points.
Marquis Edwards led the effort with a dozen tackles, one sack and three quarterback hurries. Quavon Grant recorded 11 tackles, D’Edrick Dotson had 10 stops, with three for loss, with Jaden Mitchell also adding 10 tackles. Jaden Millner-Jones had nine tackles, with three for loss ,and Nick Garcia also made nine stops.
Last year was a back-and-forth affair that saw Rockwall hold off Horn for a 41-35 victory.
