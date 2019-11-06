POTEET VOLLEYBALL GRACE HORN

Grace Horn and Poteet saw their season come to an end on Monday with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 loss to Midlothian in a Class 5A bi-district playoff match at Ferris High School.

Horn and Poteet followed very similar paths through the course of the season.

Unfortunately for both teams, that trend continued this week, as they both saw their seasons come to an end in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

The Jaguars (18-20) dropped a 25-9, 25-21, 25-17 decision to Copperas Cove in a 6A bi-district match at Glen Rose High School.

The Pirates (24-20) played Midlothian close, but fell in a 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 setback at Ferris High School.

Horn had closed the season on a five-match winning streak, which included not only avenging a loss to Tyler Lee to force a tie for third place, but also taking care of the Red Raiders in five sets in a seeding match on Friday.

That momentum did not carry over, however, as Copperas Cove jumped on Horn early in the 25-9 win in the opening set.

The Jaguars did play more competitively in the next two games, but it was not quite enough.

Like Horn, Poteet finished the season strong, winning five of its last six matches. And in another similarity, the Pirates gained a measure of revenge after an earlier loss to Kaufman by defeating them in the 13-5A finale and in the play-in game.

Poteet had its moments against Midlothian, but it was not enough to knock off the 14-5A runner-ups.

Grace Horn and Amara Anugwom each recorded seven kills, with Margeaux Shields adding six and Aniyah Harrington chipping in with five.

Anugwom also had a team-high three blocks, Kylah Hunter paced the defense with 11 digs and Shields also had 18 assists.

