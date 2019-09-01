HORN FOOTBALL N'KOWSI EMORY
Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

The Chris Hudler era could not have started in a better way.

The first-year head coach notched his first victory in impressive fashion, as Horn rolled over Tyler John Tyler, the No. 6 team in the Class 5A state poll, in a 39-17 victory on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

The Jaguars started 0-7 a year ago, but decided they were not going to wait that long for that elusive first win this season.

They set the tone from the start, as Davazea Gabriel hit Charles Crawford on a 52-yard scoring strike to take a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

The Lions answered on a 6-yard scoring run from Cameron Ford, but Horn came right back, as N’Kowsi Emory returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-7.

The teams traded then traded field goals, as Miguel Munzo kicked a 42-yarder for Tyler John Tyler late in the first quarter and Antonio Mercardo booted a 28-yarder for the Jaguars midway through the second as Horn took a 17-10 lead into halftime.

Horn struck first in the third quarter when Gabriel found Donovan Payne for a 12-yard touchdown pass to push the advantage to 23-10.

The Lions got a 69-yard touchdown run from dynamic playmaker Kitan Crawford to make it a one-score game, but the Jaguars took over from there.

Gabriel scored on a 8-yard run and then the big blow game late in the third quarter when Crawford broke free for a 92-yard touchdown run to make it 39-17 and that is the way it would stay until the end.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments