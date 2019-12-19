There are not many teams that can make the claim they have never missed the playoffs.
But the Horn girls basketball team is one of the few that can, having qualified for the postseason every year since becoming a varsity program in 2002-2003 and they have earned at least a share of the district title in each of the last four seasons.
The Jaguars will look to extend each of those streaks, but if the opening day of the 11-6A season is any indication, it will be far from easy.
Mesquite and North Mesquite have proud traditions of their own, but feel like they are making progress, and will look to reclaim some of that past glory after putting together solid non-district slates.
The district road will not be an easy one to navigate and that was made clear on Monday.
Rockwall has one of the best pedigrees in the area as a former state champion and was the preseason pick to win the 11-6A title in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll. Yet Longview, who was picked fourth in that same poll, made a statement on Monday with a last-second win over the Yellowjackets.
Tyler Lee, who was pegged as the 11-6A runner-up, took care of a Rockwall-Heath team that had also shown much improvement through the first month.
It all adds up to what should be one of the more compelling district races in the area.
Here is a look at the field
Horn (8-10, 1-0)
The Jaguars are one of two teams who entered the district season with a losing overall record, but do not let that mark fool anybody. Horn has played a rigorous schedule, but was coming off a 61-55 win over state-ranked Mansfield Summit last week and seems to be rounding into form, despite not having a full arsenal at their disposal.
There were graduation losses, most notably with four-year starter and co-most valuable player N’Yah Boyd.
To compound that of late, junior standout Jasmine Shavers, one of the most explosive scorers in the area, has missed the last week with an injury and sophomore D’Lonna Choice, another all-district performer from a year ago, has also been out several games.
Still, the Jaguars have proven they are still formidable even without all their pieces.
Tra’Liyah Washington, a 6-1 senior, can handle the ball, shoot from the outside and also has the size to make an impact on the interior.
Junior Katelyn Cobb had a nice game against Mesquite, seniors Danielle Johnson and Tynia Dotsy bring experience and juniors Viencia Jackson, Asiya Sabr, Don’Yae White and sophomore Dasia Robinson have also been key contributors for the Jaguars.
Horn has traditionally played a tough non-district slate, which has often times led to a less attractive record, but this is the time of the year where they have proven they can elevate their game.
Mesquite (11-9, 0-1)
The Skeeters have made strides under head coach Kelsi Baker and advanced to the consolation championship at the Curtis Culwell Invitational two weeks ago.
While that represented progress, they almost landed a marquee win on Monday until Horn was able to rally for the victory.
Still, there are plenty of positives to draw as they continue forward in 11-6A.
Mesquite has a dynamic scorer in senior Lakeycia Bables, who made the all-tournament team at the Culwell Invitational.
Senior Kaiya Freelon is a seasoned player in the back court, senior Jene Samuels is a versatile presence, as is 5-11 senior guard Cha’Quayla Green. Jalesa Davis, Karyiona Brown and Kyahria Thomas are among others who have contributed thus far.
North Mesquite (4-9, 0-0)
The Stallions’ record is not where they would like but there have been some bright spots in the early going.
North Mesquite returned a number of key figures, and welcomed some newcomers. Among the players to watch thus far are Kayla Pope, Folasade Daniyan, Melanie Lomeli, Madison Spain, Ana Valdez, Abigal McDaniel and Arika Leroy.
Rockwall (12-5, 0-1)
The Yellowjackets are a perennial playoff team and are projected to win 11-6A in the TABC preseason poll, but suffered an unexpected loss on Monday.
Rockwall graduated co-most valuable player Jordan Mathis but return defensive player of the year senior Mikki Witcher, first-team senior Emma Stelzer and second-team senior Celia Straight.
Rockwall-Heath (11-5, 0-1)
The Hawks have built momentum during the first month of the season as they hope to join the playoff conversation.
Among the contributors thus far have been seniors Mya Bills and Aniah Myles, juniors Logyn McNeil and Jada Armstrong and sophomores Shelomi Sanders and Tiffany Liddie.
Tyler Lee (11-5, 1-0)
The Red Raiders are off to a strong start and posted a methodical district-winning effort against Rockwall-Heath on Monday.
Tyler Lee has an explosive weapon in senior Aaliyah Morgan, last year’s 11-6A offensive player of the year. They also feature sophomore Alyssia Thorne, a first-team selection, as well as Aaliyah Campbell.
The Red Raiders are expected to contend for the district crown and are picked second in the TABC preseason poll.
Longview (6-5, 1-0)
The Lobos are another team that had been tough to forecast due to a lack of common opponents. Longview has proved its worthiness of late, though being a playoff team in recent years and then knocking off Rockwall on Monday.
The Lobos had to replace three all-district performers, but can rely on seniors Jordan McClain and Meshia Shead as well as juniors Madison Pipkins and Miah Colbert.
Longview was picked to finish fourth in the preseason poll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.