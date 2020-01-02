Horn, Mesquite and North Mesquite have each endured some ups and downs during the last six weeks.
But the stakes are now raised with the arrival of the 11-6A season, as the Jaguars, Skeeters and Stallions officially begin their pursuit of one of the four playoff berths.
Here is a look at the field:
Horn (0-0, 14-8)
The Jaguars were picked to finish second in 11-6A in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll, but perhaps no team has more potential to claim the district championship.
Horn, who is ranked No. 16 in the TABC Class 6A state poll, is battle-tested to say the least. They have faced six teams currently ranked in the top 25, and just last week, picked up victories over 5A No. 2 San Antonio Wagner and 6A No. 17 Katy Morton Ranch.
The Jaguars have several different weapons, led by senior Zaakir Sawyer, a first-team all-district selection last season and the team’s leading scorer who is signed to play at the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
Senior Preston Aymond was a second-team honoree. The versatile 6-7 forward can score, rebound and is one of the team’s better passers.
Horn has several other players who are capable of big offensive nights, including senior Devon Hancock, senior Isaiah Chandler and senior Jarrell King and sophomore Bryson Smith could be another player to watch.
The Jaguars were edged out of the playoffs a year ago and are looking to get back for the first time since 2017. They are also hoping to lift the district title trophy for the first time in program history.
Mesquite (0-0, 6-10)
A year after having their streak of 15 straight appearances come to an end, the Skeeters returned to the playoffs last season.
Mesquite entered the season with some holes to fill following the graduation of offensive player of the year Cody Leblanc, who averaged 18.7 points and sank 117 3-pointers, and Grant Stewart, a double-digit scorer who also led the team in rebounding.
Senior Diandrae Heath was a first-team selection last season after averaging 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and a team-best 3.0 assists and he is off to another good start.
Xavier Golightly, a 6-4 senior, has emerged as one of the offensive leaders and they have also gotten good contributions from senior forward Charles Washington, senior Jerald Thompson and junior La’davion Younger.
North Mesquite (0-0, 6-10)
The Stallions underwent a coaching change in the offseason as Hollis Johnson replaced PJ Randall after the latter took the head position at South Garland.
North Mesquite had to replace all-district honorees Jerry Carraway and Trey Moore, but others have stepped up early on.
That group includes senior Jamor Mallard, junior Kai Howard, junior Dezhun Doss, junior Keith Jackson and senior Torrion Smith.
Longview (0-0, 16-5)
The Lobos, who finished tied for third last year, were picked to win the district in the TABC preseason poll and they are off to a good start, including a tournament victory in East Texas last week.
Longview senior Malik Henry, a George Mason signee who was the 11-6A defensive player of the year last season, leads the team in scoring and rebounding.
Senior Phillip Washington, a 5-8 guard and first-team all-district selection, is a key scorer and also leads the team in assists, and 6-4 senior Chase Glasper has been strong coming off a season in which he earned second-team all-district honors.
Rockwall-Heath (0-0, 11-9)
The Hawks put together a clutch four-game winning streak late in the season to qualify for the playoffs and they are pegged to finish third in the preseason poll.
Rockwall-Heath has a most valuable player candidate in senior Keldon Pruitt. After making the 11-6A first team a year ago, Pruitt is averaging 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and shooting 60 percent from the floor.
Junior Chandler Dickinson is averaging 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and leads the team with 41 3-pointers, while senior Skyler Stutts is averaging 11.4 points and has knocked down 33 treys.
Juniors Grant Watson and Vaydin Maldonado have been other key parts of the rotation.
Rockwall (0-0, 11-9)
The Yellowjackets were tagged fourth in the TABC poll after winning the 11-6A title a year ago.
This is a different look for Rockwall, who had to replace district most valuable player Samuell Williamson (Louisville) and sharp-shooter Alec Grandstaff.
Others have stepped up to fill that void, including 6-4 senior Sherman Brashear, 6-4 senior Will Bartoszek, 6-4 senior Drew Schultz, 6-4 senior Keshon Kittrell and juniors Logan Hutton and Jamal Wiley.
Tyler Lee (0-0, 6-8)
The Red Raiders have not been exclusive to East Texas during non-district play, having posted victories over Rowlett and West Mesquite and losses to South Garland and Lakeview.
Senior Jaiden Pinson was the 11-6A newcomer of the year and has stepped into a larger role alongside 6-4 junior forward Matt Wade and 6-2 guard Jamal Jones, who was named first-team all-district a year ago.
