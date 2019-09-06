Horn could not have asked for a better start to the 2019 season.
The Jaguars went on the road to take on one of the best teams in the state and returned from East Texas with a well-earned 39-17 victory over Tyler John Tyler, who entered the night ranked No. 6 in the Class 5A state poll
Up next for Horn is an even tougher test as they host three-time defending Class 5A state champion Highland Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
A week after the Jaguars put up big numbers in their scrimmage against DeSoto, they did so again in the win over Tyler John Tyler.
Making his first varsity start, senior Davazea Gabriel threw for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added a score on the ground.
Senior Charles Crawford, a transfer from Bishop Lynch, made an immediate impact, breaking free for a 93-yard touchdown run and also scoring on a 52-yard reception.
Senior N’Kowsi Emory did not get as many touches on offense as he is accustomed to, but still made a huge impact with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 40-yard punt return.
Horn also got big plays in the passing game from senior Braylon Monroe, another transfer, and Cameron Jackson, who each had catches of more than 30 yards.
Though Highland Park walked away from last week with a victory, it was not easy, as they rallied for a 66-59 win over Rockwall.
With the Jaguars humming on offense, they could be in for another big outing, as the Scots surrendered more than 750 yards to the Yellowjackets, including 500 through the air.
That is usually a recipe for disaster, but not for this Highland Park offense and touchdown machine Chandler Morris.
The senior quarterback accounted for nine scores, throwing for 479 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 185 yards and finding the end zone four more times on the ground.
Horn allowed only 103 passing yards last week, but the Scot wide receiving corps is a different animal.
Morris has an assortment of options on the outside, including Case Savage (6-143, 2 TDs), Ben Smith (9-134, TD), Will Anderson (4-66), Paxton Anderson (4-63) and Hunter Heath (3-58, 2 TDs).
Horn used a balanced effort to hold Tyler John Tyler to just seven points during the final three quarters. Keidrin Walker and Casey Griffin each had a team-high seven tackles. Walker intercepted a pass, as did Evan Williams, who also had a pair of pass breakups, and Ben Wyatt forced a fumble that was recovered by Andrew Gaines.
Highland Park has been a traditional nemesis to Mesquite ISD teams since the first time they played Mesquite back in 1962.
The Scots hold a 67-12-2 record against the five MISD programs. That number is even more lopsided when taking away North Mesquite’s 7-9 mark.
Horn does not have quite the history with Highland Park that their MISD brethren do, but they have been competitive in the five meetings.
The Jaguars posted a 42-27 win over Highland Park en route to the district title back in 2014 and battled them to a tough 24-17 loss the following year.
Even in the midst of its 0-7 start, Horn still played the Scots tough last year, hanging within striking distance until Highland Park finally put them away with a 35-18 win.
