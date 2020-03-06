Last season, the three Mesquite teams in 11-6A managed to claim only one of the playoff spots, with Horn finishing fourth.
The Jaguars are hoping to return to the postseason for the second year in a row, while North Mesquite and Mesquite will try to build on solid starts as the district season got underway on Tuesday.
Here is a look at the field:
Horn (7-4, 1-0)
The Jaguars must replace five all-district performers from last year’s squad, but the cupboard is not bare.
Sophomore Kailee Isaac-Bautista flexed her power with four home runs on her way to winning district newcomer of the year honors.
Isaac-Bautista is off to a strong start at the late, as is senior Taylor Thompson, who was a second-team selection.
Elizabeth Mendoza, Perla Herrera, Miranda Salinas, Lauren Carrasco and Jadyn Julka have been other contributors at the plate.
Horn had to replace an all-district pitcher in Alyssa Spoerl, but Thompson and Julka have both shown promise when called upon.
The Jaguars made an early statement against their crosstown rivals on Tuesday by winning their district opener over Mesquite, 12-6.
North Mesquite (7-2-1, 0-0)
The Stallions have almost matched their win total of eight from a year ago during their strong start.
North Mesquite is just two years removed from its last playoff berth and has reasons to believe they can return to the postseason.
The Stallions return one first-team all-district honoree in senior third baseman Haleigh Mitchell who is hitting .524 during the early stages of the season.
Senior Madison Peters has actually been hotter at the plate, posting a team-high .619 batting average with five doubles, one triple and 11 runs batted in.
Junior Deynaira Peters is hitting .400 and a trio of freshmen have made an immediate impact in the lineup with Gabrielle Briones (.458, 6 doubles), Kaitlyn Murphree (.455) and Raegan Davis (.333, HR).
Davis has also stepped in as the main arm in the rotation, where she is averaging nearly one strikeout per inning, while Murphree, junior Sofia Hernandez and senior Ashley Anglin have also gotten looks.
Mesquite (5-4-1, 0-1)
The Skeeters have the longest playoff drought among the MISD 6A teams, having not made it since 2016, but are poised to make a run at changing that.
Mesquite has a solid group coming back that includes first-team all-district utility player senior Madi Hays, second-teamers in sophomore first baseman Kiana Beasley and senior outfielder Diamond Oliver and honorable mention sophomores Jazelle Hernandez and Hunter Gilmore.
It is a freshman that is actually leading the offensive charge early on, as Marissa Roman is hitting .625, with a team-high 15 hits, 13 runs, five doubles, one triple and 12 RBIs.
Hays (.522) is also off to a fast start, as is junior Summer Dixon (.500) and Hernandez (.400). Senior Abril Guevara, sophomore Tatum Burton and senior Shaniya Graves are also hitting better than .300 and Beasley has flexed her muscle with three home runs.
Hernandez has once again been the primary option on the mound, though Mesquite has also handed the ball to Guevara, Dixon and sophomore Briana Santamaria.
Rockwall (6-5-1, 0-1)
The defending district champions must replace six all-district honorees, including offensive player of the year Reagan Swindell and catcher of the year Samantha Bean.
Still, there is plenty of firepower remaining for the Yellowjackets.
Senior pitcher Lexi Coward, junior shortstop Megan Hampton and junior outfielder Carter Smith were first-team selections last season and senior pitcher/first baseman Paige Harris, junior third baseman Ashley Monks and sophomore utility player Ashley Minor were second-team honorees.
Coward, senior Ella Laurence and freshman Audra Henderson have shared pitching duties thus far.
That trio, along with Hampton, Minor, Smith, Monks, sophomores Elizabeth Schaefer and Madison Barnes and freshman Roxy Thompson have been among the offensive leaders.
Longview (11-2, 1-0)
The Lobos finished just one game behind Rockwall in the battle for the 11-6A title a year ago and have designs on moving to the top of the mountain.
They took a huge opening step toward doing that in the opener on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over the defending district champions.
Longview has a solid returning cast led by seniors Kennedy Cameron, who was the pitcher of the year, and Jordan McClain, who earned defensive player of the year honors from her shortstop position.
The talented senior class also includes a pair of first-teamers in catcher Kerris Cameron and third baseman Zekyia Robinson and second-team junior second baseman/outfielder Avery Cotton.
Kennedy Cameron has proven she can be a workhorse on the mound, but Longview has another potential option in freshman Reagan Fleet.
Rockwall-Heath (9-4, 1-0)
The Hawks qualified for the playoffs last season and a big reason was it had perhaps the best player, as senior Tristin Court was voted the 11-6A most valuable player.
Court returns along with second-team senior pitcher Shelby Curtis and honorable mentions Lily Wilson, Danielle Gillean, Meaghan McDonald and Abby Lowery.
Curtis will be the primary option on the mound, with Gillean and junior Emily Baker other options.
In addition to the proven commodities, Rockwall-Heath has also gotten early offensive contributions from juniors Delaney Drain and Lily Wilson and freshman Peyton Young.
The Hawks got started on the right foot on Tuesday with a 17-4 rout of Tyler Lee.
Tyler Lee (2-5-1, 0-1)
There is nowhere to go but up for the Red Raiders, who finished last in district last season.
Tyler Lee returned three players who earned honorable mention all-district recognition last season with Samira Matlock, Brooke Davis and Hayden Seamands.
Angel Valadares has shouldered the pitching load with help from Seamands and Jaydee Diller.
That trio has also led the way at the plate, alongside Maddie Carrillo, Davis, Gabriella Escandon and London Goode.
