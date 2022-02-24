There are still five matches left in the 10-6A boys soccer season, but it appears that Mesquite ISD will only have one playoff representative.
Tyler Legacy (7-0-1, 22 points) not only remained undefeated in district play, it moved to 16-0-2 overall with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Mesquite on Tuesday.”
The Raiders have a five-point lead over Rockwall (5-1-2, 17), who picked up a 2-0 win against Skyline (1-6-1, 4).
Omar Boutari tallied a pair of goals, with assists coming from Eli Owen and David Dilov, and the defense was able to take care of the rest.
Horn (1-3-4, 7) was hoping to make a move on Tuesday, and it nearly did, but was edged out in a 1-0 loss to Rockwall-Heath (4-1-2, 14).
It was a defensive battle, but Garrett Hail scored off a feed from Jesus Ruiz and goalkeeper Junior Tovar and the Hawks defense made sure that goal would stand up until the end.
On Friday, North Mesquite and Horn entered the second half tied for fourth place, but the Stallions took a huge step toward their goal of making the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over the Jaguars.
Diego Lopez picked a good time for his first goal of the season for North Mesquite (3-3-1, 10) and the defense took care of the rest, holding Horn off the scoreboard.
Mesquite was unable to keep pace with second-place Rockwall, as the Yellowjackets pulled out a 3-1 victory.
|Boutari recorded a goal and an assist, Triston Gooch and Dilov scored and Zach Simmons and Elliott Clement added assists.
Tyler Legacy took care of business with a 3-1 win over Skyline (1-5-1, 4) to maintain its five-point advantage over the rest of the field.
Pending the weather, North Mesquite will return to action after its bye on Friday with a tough challenge when it hosts Tyler Legacy. Horn is also at home to take on Skyline and Rockwall-Heath is at Rockwall to renew their crosstown rivalry.
