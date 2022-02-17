As the 10-6A season reached its midpoint on Tuesday, several Mesquite ISD teams are in the thick of the battle for district championships and playoff berths.
The Horn girls will make the turn into the second half in sole possession of first place in the standings after picking up a 2-0 win over Tyler Legacy.
It was a defensive battle for the most part, but the Jaguars got a pair of goals from Samya Mitchell and that proved to be the difference in the match.
Horn completes its first half with a 5-1-0 record and a total of 15 points, which gives them a one-point edge over Rockwall (4-0-2, 14 points) in the battle for the top.
The Jaguars bounce back from their lone loss at the hands of the Yellowjackets on Friday, which saw Rockwall use a goal from Avery Shipman to lift them to a 1-0 win.
North Mesquite (2-1-3, 9 points) vaulted into fourth place with a pair of victories.
The Stallions rolled over Skyline on Tuesday in a 11-0 rout. Destiny Garcia tallied four goals, Amalia Lopez and Alyssa Cervantes each recorded hat tricks, Amaya Abe added a goal and Abigail Ortega helped spearhead a shutout effort on the defensive end.
On Friday, North Mesquite got a hat trick from Lopez and a pair of goals from Jayme Ramirez en route to a 5-2 win over Mesquite (1-5-0, 3).
Rockwall-Heath (3-1-2, 11) remained in third place with a 13-0 victory over Mesquite on Tuesday.
The second half of the 10-6A season gets going on Friday with a good crosstown rivalry match when North Mesquite takes on Horn. Mesquite has a tough test at Rockwall and Tyler Legacy is at home to face Skyline.
Last week, North Mesquite had picked up a point after battling Rockwall-Heath to a 2-2 draw, getting goals from Ramirez and Lopez.
Mesquite notched a 4-0 shutout of Skyline and Rockwall blanked Tyler Legacy, 3-0, on the strength of goals from Ashley Drennon, Emma McCarthy and Mazie Johnson and an assist from Kayla Leff.
Also last week, Horn had claimed a 7-0 victory over Mesquite. Mya Mitchell tallied a hat trick, Bre Thompson recorded a pair of goals and Kelby Dansby and Kathy Ventura added scores in the win.
North Mesquite and Rockwall battled to a 3-3 draw.
Garcia scored twice, Lopez added a goal and Bri Hernandez turned in a strong match on the defensive side. For the Yellowjackets, Lauren Piper had a goal and an assist, Shipman and Iriana Sarpy scored and Layla Amaya added an assist.
Rockwall-Heath edged out a 2-1 win over Tyler Legacy. The Raiders got a goal from Ella Rose Embry assisted by Colleen Gilliland, but the Hawks were able to get the win.
The 10-6A boys also reached its midpoint on Tuesday in what is shaping up to be an exciting race.
Horn (1-1-4, 7 points) has been in no shortage of close matches and it picked up an important point with a 0-0 draw against district-leading Tyler Legacy (5-0-1, 16).
It was the fourth draw in six matches for the Jaguars, who got strong play from Jose Candelas and a shutout effort in goal from keeper Braedon Poole.
North Mesquite (2-3-1, 7) moved into a tie for fourth place with Horn after picking up a 1-0 win over Skyline. Alexis Aragon posted the shutout in net, with the Stallions also getting strong efforts from Geovanni Almaguer and Josue Turrubiartes.
Rockwall-Heath (3-1-2, 11) is now tied with Rockwall (3-1-2, 11) for second place after posting a 5-1 win over Mesquite on Tuesday.
Brandon Cruz scored a pair of goals, with Nael Shalabi, Jesus Ruiz and Isaac Aguillon adding scores.
On Friday, Horn and Rockwall battled to a 1-1 tie. Kevin Jacinto tallied the lone goal for the Jaguars off an assist from Jonathan Alvarez. Omar Boutari scored for the Yellowjackets, but Poole also made several big saves in net for Horn to preserve the draw.
Mesquite and North Mesquite finished in a 2-2 deadlock, with Josh Sanchez and David Perez scoring for the Skeeters.
Rockwall-Heath edged Skyline in a 2-1 win, as they got goals from San Spencer and Blaise Richard to overcome a score from Alex Alvarez for the Raiders.
Last week, Mesquite was edged by Skyline, as the Raiders got goals from Ricardo Pineda, Luis Gallegos and Kevin Vega to lift them to a 3-2 victory.
North Mesquite dropped a 3-0 decision to Rockwall-Heath, as Spencer, Drew Cooley and Cruz tallied goals, Ruiz had an assist and Junior Tovar recorded the shutout in goal.
In a battle of district leaders, Rockwall got a goal from Boutari, but Tyler Legacy was able to counter that to claim a 2-1 win.
The previous day, Horn posted a 2-0 win over Mesquite. Luis Jamaica and Eric Onyia provided the goals, with Cesar Benavides and Jose Candelas dishing out the assists.
North Mesquite dropped a 3-0 decision to Rockwall, who got goals from Boutari, Triston Gooch and Collin Clark and assists from Zach Simmons and Austin Lopez, while Tyler Legacy topped Rockwall-Heath, 3-0.
While there is still a long way to go, Friday will feature an important match when Horn hosts North Mesquite in a clash of teams tied for fourth place. Mesquite tries to bounce back at home against Rockwall and Tyler Legacy takes on Skyline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.