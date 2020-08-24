This is normally the busiest time of the year for area volleyball teams.
The month of August is considered tournament time and local squads generally take full advantage with a full state of matches.
For instance, by the end of August a year ago, Sachse had already played 30 matches.
That will obviously not be the case this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has put the season on hold for now.
Though getting back on the court still remains very much up in the air, area teams are trying to stay positive and hope that the University Interscholastic League schedule remains intact. The original plan was to allow teams to begin practicing on Sept. 7 and play official matches on Sept. 14.
However, on Tuesday, Garland ISD followed up on the mandate allowing school districts to make their own schedules by announcing that official in-person workouts would start on Monday.
When the season does get underway, there are several teams looking to extend extended runs of success, with others trying to discover their winning ways.
Few teams have dominated their district the way that Sachse has during the last decade.
The Mustangs, who have never missed the playoffs since their inaugural campaign in 2004, has won at least a share of the district title in each of the last seven seasons.
Last year, Sachse ran the table to the tune of a perfect 14-0 campaign, winning 42 of its 45 sets along the way.
The Mustangs are armed to once again defend their crown.
Though Wylie figures to pose a serious threat, Sachse will return defensive most valuable player Zoria Heard, offensive most valuable player Shaliyah Rhoden, setter most valuable player Claire Romo and newcomer of the year Kayla Grant, as well as some other talented players looking to fill spots in the rotation.
Rowlett has some holes to fill, but it has also proven the ability to reload on an annual basis. The Eagles missed the playoffs in their first season back in 1996 and has made it every year since, a run of 23 appearances in a row.
The regional landscape in 6A Region 2 will have a notable difference with the departure of powerhouse teams such as Plano West and Prosper.
The shift also creates a bi-district match-up between the Garland ISD district and 10-6A, which includes Mesquite ISD.
Horn has carried the torch in the highest classification in MISD in recent years, having made the playoffs in 12 of the last 13 seasons.
Though it will be difficult to topple the two Rockwall squads at the top of the new 10-6A, the Jaguars should be right in the mix with the return of first-team middle blocker Ryan Henderson and right side Charlize Williams.
As for Mesquite and North Mesquite, they are looking to get things pointed in the right direction. The Skeeters are trying to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2012, while first-team middle blocker KK Daniyan and the Stallions are trying to break a nine-year drought.
As is the case in 6A with the Rockwall schools, Poteet and West Mesquite have a pair of tough hurdles to clear in Forney and North Forney.
The Pirates are another of the local teams that have built a proud tradition, having qualified for the playoffs in 22 of the last 24 seasons.
Poteet has a new head coach in Erika Dupree, who takes over after the retirement of longtime coach Lisa Lisewsky, and she has a good core to work with in libero of the year Kylah Hunter, outside hitter Aniyah Harrington and setter Margeaux Shields.
The Pirates’ longtime crosstown rivals have been on the other end of the spectrum when it comes to success.
West Mesquite has only two playoff appearances in school history, the last of which came 27 years ago in 1993, but they are hoping to change that behind co-newcomer of the year Mercy Okougbodu and all-district seniors Ti’Anna Freeman, Skye Harris and Brianna Harper.
Because of the postponement of the start of the season, the teams will have to act quickly to round into form, as they will only have about two weeks before the district slates begin on the final weekend of September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.