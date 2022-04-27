Mesquite entered the week having already secured a playoff berth, but it still had aspirations of moving up in the standings.
But while the Skeeters hung tough for seven innings, Tyler Legacy was able to claim a 4-0 victory on Tuesday as the Raiders (7-4) assured themselves of the third seed over Mesquite (5-6).
Rockwall-Heath, who has already secured the district title and top seed in the playoffs, improved to 11-0 with a 15-3 win over Skyline, while Rockwall (8-3) remained alone in second place with a 7-0 blanking of North Mesquite (3-8).
The Yellowjackets still need a win over the Stallions on Friday to assure themselves of the second seed, with Tyler Legacy lurking one game back and the teams having split the season series.
Horn entered last week needing a sweep of Rockwall to keep it playoff hopes alive, but it did not happen, as the Yellowjackets claimed the sweep, capped by a 10-0 win on Friday.
Cade Crossland struck out seven and allowed only four hits in five innings of work on the mound.
Rockwall took the early lead on a RBI single by Andrew Tellia and Jake Overstreet belted a two-run home run in the third to give them a 3-0 lead.
With Crossland keeping the Horn bats quiet, the Yellowjackets pulled away, as Mac Rose and Tate Sloan had RBI singles and Overstreet added a sacrifice fly as part of a five-run fourth inning and Tyler Rollins plated a run with a base hit and came around to score to put the run rule into effect.
Rockwall-Heath had remained undefeated with a 7-0 win over Tyler Legacy on Friday.
Jonny Lowe was dominant on the mound, striking out 13 and allowing only two hits in a complete-game shutout. Lowe helped his cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, triple and a run batted in, while Caleb Hoover also had a pair of RBIs.
North Mesquite was able to notch its third district win with a 10-2 victory over Skyline.
Nick Garcia turned in a strong effort on the mound, going 6.2 innings and allowing only one earned run and striking out eight.
The Stallions actually trailed 1-0 heading to the third inning, but got the offense going from there.
Dylan Lindeman walked and Mason Salas had a run-scoring base hit to tie it in the top of the third. Then, as would become a common theme, North Mesquite delivered with two outs, as Kaden Long doubled home a run and then scored on a single by Eric Pena to make it 3-1.
The Stallions went back to work in the top of the fourth, as Daniel Hernandez and Lindeman both singled to put two runners on.
Skyline recorded the second out, but again could not get out unscathed, as Tyler Robinson had a RBI single and Christian Hinkle followed with a two-run triple to push the lead to 6-1.
North Mesquite added insurance in the sixth with a four-run rally.
Lindeman walked and Salas and Robinson singled to load the bases.
It did not stay that way for long, as Long cleared them with a three-run triple and Garcia added a RBI single.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.