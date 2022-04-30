The 9-6A baseball teams entered the final day of the regular season with plenty of loose ends to tie up.
Though it actually took an extra day to finalize the field, the results turned out well for Rowlett, but not so well for Sachse.
The Eagles (10-4) earned a tough 2-1 win over Lakeview to secure the third seed in the playoffs, as they return to the postseason for the 22nd consecutive time.
The Mustangs (8-6) were not as fortunate, as a 4-2 loss to Naaman Forest, coupled with Garland’s (9-5) win against South Garland, left Sachse on the outside looking in for the first time since 2016.
The Mustangs got a strong effort on the mound from Logan May, who struck out six and allowed only a pair of runs in six innings and they had things going their way early on.
Sachse showed patience at the plate in the bottom of the first inning, as Alex Rangel, Jesse Ponce and Harper Howard all drew walks. Cey Barkume delivered a sacrifice fly to plate one run and while Jailen Watkins followed with a single to again load the bases, the Mustangs left three runners on, which would prove to be costly.
Sachse did make it a 2-0 game in the second inning when Jhett Creel drew a free pass and eventually came around to score.
The Naaman Forest bats were quiet until the sixth inning. Jaden Flores walked and Jason Flores singled to set the table. The Rangers pushed across one run on an error and Ramon Perez followed with a RBI single to tie it at 2-2.
Naaman Forest kept things going in the top of the seventh, as Xavier Mitchell came through with a RBI single and Ty Willingham scored on a wild pitch to make it a 4-2 game.
After Haynes had gone five innings allowing only one earned run, Ashton Wilson came on in relief and got the win for his work in the sixth inning and Mitchell recorded the save to end the game and Sachse’s season.
That is because Garland was able to take care of business against South Garland in a 18-0 run-rule win.
Clay Hutcherson struck out seven and allowed only two hits in five innings and he got plenty of offensive support.
The Owls scored single runs in the first and second innings and then put seven on the board in the third.
Harley O’Bryant and Geber Durant had RBI singles and Jeremiah Sanders doubled home a run as the lead swelled to 9-0.
Garland doubled that in the fourth.
The Owls took advantage of some South Garland control problems to push across a few runs, Durant had a sacrifice fly, Dunnican had a two-run triple and Drew Fiero added a run-scoring base hit to make it 18-0 and that is the way it would end.
Wylie earned a share of the 9-6A title with a 12-2 win over North Garland. Kyle Wolf struck out four and did not allow an earned run in five innings of work.
Luke Lianthong went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and four driven in, Brady Dalton and Rayshawn Riley each scored twice and drove in a run and Cam Pruitt crossed the plate twice.
Rather than using a coin flip, Naaman Forest and Wylie opted to settle the top seed on the field, with the Rangers claiming the No. 1 spot with a 10-4 win on Saturday.
Perez gave up just a pair of runs in four innings and Mitchell came on in relief, going three frames without giving up an earned run.
Naaman Forest took the early lead in the bottom of the second inning. Jason Flores tripled and scored on a base hit by Mitchell. After a single by Perez, Aidan Flores had a two-run triple to make it a 3-0 game.
The Rangers added one run in the third, but the Pirates drew closer in the fourth, as Logan Jeske and Jaxon Borserine singled and both scored on a two-run triple by Dalton to make it 4-2.
Naaman Forest extended the advantage to 7-2 in the fifth, as Jaden Flores and Perez had RBI singles and Mitchell added a sacrifice fly in a three-run rally.
Wylie tried to hang around, and in the top of the sixth, Dalton had a sacrifice fly and Isaac Phe singled home a run to get back to within 7-4, but the Rangers answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Naaman Forest put runners on base with a series of walks and Mitchell delivered the big blow with a two-run double to push it to 10-4 and that is the way it would end.
The top four teams now turn their attention to the playoffs, which get started later this week.
Rowlett will take on 10-6A runner-up Rockwall in a best-of-3 series starting 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rockwall. The second game shifts to Rowlett at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with the third game, if necessary, slated for 1 p.m. Saturday at Dallas Baptist.
Naaman Forest gets Mesquite, the fourth seed out of 10-6A, with the start of their best-of-3 series scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Tillery Field. The series shifts to Naaman Forest at 6 p.m. Friday, with the third game, if necessary, slated for 1 p.m. Saturday back at Tillery Field.
Garland will face a tough challenge against 10-6A champion Rockwall-Heath, with the opener set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Garland. The Hawks host Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday, with the third game yet to be determined.
