Horn has carried the torch in girls basketball among Mesquite ISD programs in recent years, which makes them a target for their crosstown rivals, who would like nothing more than to replace them on that perch.
Mesquite gave the Jaguars everything they wanted in a Tuesday afternoon affair, but Horn was able to make the plays it needed to down the stretch to hold on for a 40-35 victory at Mesquite High School.
The Jaguars stay perfect in 10-6A with a 3-0 record, tying them with Rockwall for first place, while the Skeeters fall to 0-3 as both teams head into the Christmas break.
The Horn pressure defense bothered Mesquite for much of the night, forcing 25 turnovers.
The Skeeters countered by pounding the glass, particularly on the offensive end, where Azhia Young, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Kayriona Brown, who recorded five points and 10 boards, helped set up a number of second-chance opportunities.
But that duo also found itself in foul trouble in the fourth quarter, meaning they were unable to be as aggressive.
Still, Mesquite certainly had its chances late.
Early in the fourth quarter, Kayloni Smolley converted a layup and Lala Williams and Sanaa Darensburg each hit a pair of free throws to cap a 6-0 spurt that gave the Skeeters a 33-31 lead with 3:38 left.
But Horn has been through the intense battles before and called upon some of that playoff experience down the stretch.
Keely Burks’ lone field goal of the game came at a big time, as her putback tied it up.
Dasia Robinson, who made some big shots as part of a 13-point effort, drained a 3-pointer and Vernell Atamah, who scored 14 points despite fighting through some foul trouble of her own, hit a runner in the lane to give the Jaguars a 38-33 lead with 1:40 left.
The Skeeters refused to go quietly, as Williams converted a layup inside to make it a one-possession game at 38-35.
Horn missed a pair of front ends on one-and-one situations at the free throw line, leaving the door cracked, but the defense came through, forcing a late turnover and Atamah calmly sank a pair from the charity stripe with 9.7 seconds remaining to seal it.
It was a low-scoring affair for a majority of the first half.
Brown scored the first points of the game for Mesquite, but Atamah knocked down a 3-pointer and two free throws and Tyra Robinson added a trey to stake the Jaguars to a 8-4 advantage.
The Skeeters’ work on the glass paid dividends when Brown and Young converted putbacks to pull back ahead at 9-8, but Horn appeared to take control as the second quarter progressed.
Dasia Robinson and Tyra Robinson hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Dasia Robinson added a free throw and a jumper to open the game’s biggest advantage to that point at 18-10.
The Jaguars led 20-14 at halftime and then pushed out to its largest lead of the night when Atamah hit a trey to make it 28-17 with 3:15 left in the third quarter.
But Mesquite picked up its own defensive intensity, forcing nine turnovers in the period, and the offense took advantage.
Kayla Smolley converted a 3-point play and Young scored twice inside as part of a 8-0 run to close the gap to 28-25 at the end of three quarters.
That momentum carried over into the early stages of the fourth, when the Skeeters would surge into the lead, but Horn had the final answer down the stretch, notching another rivalry win in its belt.
