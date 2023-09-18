The torch for Mesquite ISD volleyball has been passed from program to program over the years.
Most recently, it has been Horn that has held the title as the best in the city.
While MISD enjoyed a banner season last year by having four teams qualify for the playoffs for the first time, many of those were breakthrough performances.
For Horn, it was their 10th consecutive playoff appearance and their 15th in the last 16 years.
A program does not achieve that length of sustained success without the ability to reload with standout players and Mosley is one of the latest to fill that role.
Mosley is a three-time all-district honoree and was voted as the 10-6A outstanding attacker a year ago as she led the team with 3.6 kills per set.
But Mosley is not just about offense, as she also averaged 3.4 digs per game and added 43 blocks and 41 aces.
This season, Horn is 13-9 overall and improved to 2-0 in 10-6A with Tuesday’s win over Mesquite as it headed into its district bye on Friday.
The Jaguars have tried to take some of the pressure off of Mosley thus far, as other players have stepped up, but she is still having another all-district caliber season, averaging 2.9 kills and 3.3 digs per set with 23 aces and 29 blocks.
As the district race heats up, Mosley shared what it is like to be a senior leader, what she enjoys away from the court and what Horn has on its mind going forward.
SLM: How do you think the first month of the season has gone for the team?
MM: Great, we’ve been able to grow and connect together as a team.
SLM: How do you describe your role on the team?
MM: I feel that I am a cool, calm leader on the team.
SLM: How do you describe your style of leadership for the team?
MM: I prefer to lead by example, consistently motivating my team.
SLM: How old were you and how did you get your start playing volleyball?
MM: I was six when I started playing volleyball; my mother put me in a city league.
SLM: What is your favorite thing about volleyball?
MM: My favorite thing about playing volleyball is being able to celebrate my teammates.
SLM: What do you enjoy doing away from the sport?
MM: I enjoy going out with friends, reading, listening to music and crocheting.
SLM: What are your goals/expectations for the rest of the season for your team and individually?
MM: The goal is to continue to work hard, have discipline and win district.
SLM: What are your future plans?
MM: In the future, I plan to attend a university and become a registered nurse.
