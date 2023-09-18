HORN VOLLEYBALL MADISON MOSLEY

Horn senior Madison Mosley is a three-time all-district honoree who has helped lead the Jaguars to a 2-0 start to the 10-6A season.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The torch for Mesquite ISD volleyball has been passed from program to program over the years.

Most recently, it has been Horn that has held the title as the best in the city.


For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments