Several area cross country teams were in action on Monday to take part in the Region 2 Cross Country Championships, which were held at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex in Dallas.
One fortunate team is moving on and that is the Sunnyvale girls, who placed third in the team standings to earn their spot at the state cross country meet, which is scheduled for Nov. 9 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
The Raiders finished with a total of 131, which was behind only River Oaks Castleberry (88) and Celina (94).
Leading the way for Sunnyvale was senior Lily Jacobs, who placed third with a mark of 11:55.83. She was one of only three girls runners to break 12 minutes along with Celina sophomore Adele Clarke and Melissa freshman Abigail Bass.
Junior Grace Knight was not far off that pace, taking 10th overall. Junior Lena Meras, sophomore Emily McCoy and junior Hannah Bailey all finished in the top 60.
The Raider boys were also in action and finished 12th (298) in the team standings in a competition won by Longview Spring Hill (59).
Senior Noah Crownover was 25th in a time of 17:09.16. Junior CJ Leos placed 40th followed by senior Alec Leos, senior Thomas Khang and Matthew Giordano.
In the 6A meet, the Sachse girls (515) placed 20th in the team standings, while the boys (696) were 23rd.
Prosper (72) edged Austin Vandergrift to take the girls team championship, while The Woodlands (66) held off Klein (73) for the boys title.
The Mustang girls were led by freshman Anna Eischen, the 10-6A runner-up who placed 78th overall in a time of 20:05.76. Sophomore Gracia Leonard and sophomore Courtney Rawlings finished in the top 125 with senior Abbie Cisnero and junior Aaryn Satterfield rounding out the scoring runners.
Prosper sophomore Aubrey O’Connell won the individual championship in a time of 17:36.57. Horn senior Rachel Wynn was 57th and Mesquite sophomore Jadyn Dangerfield placed 79th.
The Sachse boys were paced by Joshua Schutter, who finished in a time of 17:59.07. Rounding out the top five for the Mustangs were junior Gavin Clymer, sophomore Israel Garcia, senior Christopher Godwin and sophomore Lucas Carter, as all five runners finished within 13 places of one another.
North Mesquite senior Roman Vasquez had the best local finish, cracking the top 100 by crossing in 98th place in a race won by Ryan Cardinal of The Woodlands (14:38.86).
At the Class 5A level, the West Mesquite boys finished 12th, followed by Poteet in 19th, with the Wrangler girls taking 18th place.
Lovejoy (60) ran away from the field to win the boys championship over Frisco Reedy (151), while the Leopards (82) were edged out by one point by Highland Park (81) for the girls crown.
West Mesquite’s boys were paced by sophomore Jesus Escamilla, who finished 31st in a time of 16:32.94. Junior Joe Morales was 69th, junior Felix Huizache and senior Juan Martinez placed in the top 100 and sophomore Johan Gutierrez rounded out the scoring runners.
Poteet was led by senior Sebastian Aguilar, who placed 44th. Junior Juan Martinez was in the top 80 and the other top Pirates included junior Reo Bowman, junior Osmar Valdovinos and junior Eliut Ramirez.
Sophomore Juliana Martinez and senior Kaitlyn Cedillo finished in the top 80 for the Wrangler girls. The top five also featured junior Jennifer Almanza, junior Stephanie Tamayo and freshman Valerie Beltran.
Lovejoy senior Will Muirhead won the boys individual title (14:59.30), with Frisco Reedy junior Colleen Stegmann claiming the girls championship (17:14.57).
