Several area athletes were recently recognized with the release of a pair of all-state and academic all-state teams.
Sachse senior Alicia Hearn was voted to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A all-state volleyball team. Hearn, the 10-6A co-most valuable player, was one of 50 players from around the Texas selected after she led the Mustangs with 501 kills, an average of 3.4 per set, with 1.3 digs per game, 50 blocks and 19 aces.
Several other volleyball players were honored as TGCA Academic All-State selections.
That group includes Horn seniors Zahria Reid, Victoria Stormer and Kaitie Wheeler and Sachse seniors Chloe Saucedo and Sascha Torres on the 6A team, Poteet seniors Grace Horn, Helah Payne and Takylia White on the 5A team and Sunnyvale seniors Ashlyn Blazek and Sydney Ellason on the 4A squad.
The Texas High School Coaches Association also released their Academic All-State teams for volleyball, cross country and football.
North Mesquite’s Ramon Vazquez and Sunnyvale’s Lily Jacobs were named to the cross country Academic All-State first team, the Raiders’ Thomas Khang was a second-team selection and Sunnyvale’s Noah Crownover made the honorable mention list.
Sunnyvale senior Tripp McAda was selected to the football Academic All-State ELITE team.
Horn’s Cameron Jackson, Rowlett’s Aryan Patel and Sunnyvale’s Luke Griffin and Wyatt Cookston were named to the first team.
The second team included Horn’s Nick Garcia, Quavon Grant and Taylor Brundidge, Mesquite’s Joseph Gonzalez-Sias and Mico Acbang, Poteet’s Heng Taing and Seth McGowan, North Mesquite’s Eduardo Solorio, Heriberto Campuzano and Samuel Inyang, Rowlett’s Lucas Beggs and Sunnyvale’s Ashton Wright and Devin Sterling.
Rounding out the selections on the honorable mention list were Horn’s Andrew Gaines, Dalton Evans, Malachi Johnson and Maliq McDonald, Mesquite’s Dewayne Adams, Dylan Hillard-McGill, Eduardo Lopez and Ja’Darion Smith, Poteet’s Jackson Huber, Jalen Hodo, Juan Chapa and Ryan Wulf, Sachse’s Marshall Frost, Sunnyvale’s Brendon Ferguson, Sam Bartis and Will Van Vessem and West Mesquite’s Josue Murillo.
